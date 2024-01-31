Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Spider-Boy, Toy Soldier

Could Spider-Boy Get His Own Sidekick With New Character Toy Soldier?

Spider-Boy was Spider-Man's sidekick. And then everyone forgot. Now Bailey is back. But what would happen if a sidekick got a sidekick?

Article Summary Spider-Boy, Peter Parker's ten-year-old sidekick, may meet the Toy Soldier.

Toy Soldier is a new entity with Avengers' powers by tech mogul Killionaire.

The Toy Soldier wields an enchanted toy Mjolnir, implying hidden worthiness.

Spider-Boy #3 includes a team-up with Thor against an Asgardian creature.

Spider-Boy was Spider-Man's sidekick. And then everyone forgot. Now Bailey is back, and Peter Parker is trying to deal with the reality that he might just have a ten-year-old sidekick and all that this entails. But what would happen if a sidekick got a sidekick? And would they be as popular as Spider-Boy?

Today sees Shannon Stillwell of Empire Unlimited in Spider-Boy #3 by Dan Slott, Paco Medina and Ty Templeton take a hand of the Super Adaptoid and turn it into its very own self, the Toy Soldier, the pergfect action figure with all of the powers and looks of the Avengers, classic and new.

And now with Kilionaire, the nepo baby tech bros we all love to hate, in charge, using it to his every whim.

From Captain Marvel to the Hulk, to a dog-killing Vision, and even She-Hulk wjhen Spider-Boy comes onto the scene, followed by Silver Surder, Tigra and Thor.

I mean, Silver Surfer was asked to join the Avengers way back in Avengers #215 by Jim Shooter, Alan Weiss and Dan Green back in 1982, a cool 42 years ago. Does that count?

And Tigra left one panel later. But there has been one solid way to identify the best of the best in the Avengers.

Because Spider-Boy cannot lift the Toy Soldier's Toy Mjolnir. Which is someone similalrly enchanted.

And just as Vision holding out Mjolnir to Thor in Avengers: Age Of Ultron skipped over pages and pages of exposition that might have established their trust, in one fell stage direction, so it does here. The Toy Soldier is worthy, so what's he doing working with Killionaire?

Might he have another calling? One way or another, if Spider-Boy became a huge success appearing in Spider-MAn, might the Toy Soldier be able to do the same? If so, it all begins here…

SPIDER-BOY #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230515

(W) Dan Slott (A) Paco Medina, Ty Templeton (CA) Humberto Ramos

DISASSEMBLY REQUIRED! The richest jerk on the planet now owns the deadliest fighting machine of all time! How can Spider-Boy even hope to stop…the Toy Soldier?! Watch out, kid! This one-of-a-kind collectible can KILL! Also…the Webless Wonder teams up with Thor, Son of Odin, as a creature from Asgard threatens Bailey Briggs' friendly neighborhood. RATED TIn Shops: Jan 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

