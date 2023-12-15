Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: feral, last mermaid, local man, Napalm Lullaby, sam and twitch, spawn, Under York, walking dead

Courtesy Of Bleeding Cool, Image Comics Full Solicits for March 2024

Image Comics' solicits for March 2024 include Feral, The Last Mermaid, Napalm Lullaby, Sam And Twitch, Under York and Local Man: Bad Girls.

Article Summary Image Comics March 2024 solicits feature new titles including Feral and Under York.

Notable creators like Todd McFarlane and Rick Remender launch exciting series.

Fresh comics like The Last Mermaid and Napalm Lullaby debut next month.

A special Local Man: Bad Girls One Shot joins the Image repertoire.

Here are Image Comics' full solicits and solicitations for March 2024. And they include the launches of Feral #1 by Tony Fleecs, Trish Forstner and Tone Rodriguez, The Last Mermaid #1 by Derek Kirk Kim, Napal Lullaby #1 by Rick Remender and Bengal, Sam And Twitch: Case Files #1 by Todd McFarlane and Szymon Kudranski, Under York #1 by Silvain Runberg and Mirka Andolfo, and the Local Man: Bad Girls One Shot by Tim Seeley and that Tony Fleecs guy again.

"A NEW HORROR FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS! Meet Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch, three indoor cats lost in the not-so-great outdoors during a nightmarish rabies outbreak. Without their humans to protect them, the cats rush to find their way home before they're eaten by the forest full of rabid beasts on their tails. Don't get bit. Don't get scratched. Don't become…FERAL."

"A lone mermaid roams an endless wasteland on a quest beyond reason. To press ever onward, she must survive the interminable stretches between tiny pockets of water, roaming bands of cybernetic cannibals, and fearsome mutant beasts. What propels her forward to take such a risk?"

"New York's destiny is written in its depths… Alison Walker is a promising young painter in Manhattan. But she has a secret. She's also a witch. She and her family belong to the world of Under York, a mysterious, underground New York where five powerful clans of witches have reigned for centuries. These families with their strict codes of life, drawn from the country's main communities (African, Irish, Chinese, Mexican, and Amerindian) practice magic as powerful as it is dangerous. For generations, they have been hunted and persecuted. Today, they secretly influence life on the surface and its inhabitants. Their revenge is to participate in the destiny of a world that banished them. And this is the universe in which Alison Walker grew up. The universe she fled and doesn't want to hear about anymore. Until fate catches up with her… Acclaimed French writer SYLVAIN RUNBERG (Watchdogs, Warship: Jolly Roger) and superstar Harvey Award winner MIRKA ANDOLFO deliver a fascinating tale, where urban fantasy takes root in the bowels of the world's most famous city. Two universes—that of contemporary New York and its dynamism and modernity, and that of the secret, underground magical clans of Under York—collide in the destiny of a young witch on the run."

"The bestselling creative duo of RICK REMENDER & BENGAL reteam for NAPALM LULLABY, an all-new, ongoing dystopian epic with a special double-length first issue! A child with unimaginable power is raised to believe he is God by a cult of zealots utterly confident in the moral authority of their religion. The Magnificent Leader has imposed his will on humanity and created the ultimate theocracy. Join them, or be cast out to suffer with the masses."

"Your fan-favorite detectives are back in their new ongoing series, SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES. From the world of SPAWN, acclaimed creator TODD McFARLANE and artist SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI bring you a tale of murder, intrigue, and deception in this noir crime drama."

"Inga Johanning, Local Man's ex-girlfriend and current archenemy, is on the run. Her journey will bring her face-to-face with her past, her crimes, and two of the other badass ladies in the Local Man Universe— Neon peers through the pink fog to reveal her dark, violent origin. Frightside encounters Crossjack and tests the selfishness in his heart. A perfect jumping-on point for new readers and a must-have for fans who love—and especially those who hate—the long-gone days of blood-splattered breasts, big blades, and bad girls. Features an epic triptych cover series by TIM SEELEY & BRIAN REBER."

Regular ongoing or limited Image Comics series

Image Comics Collections

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!