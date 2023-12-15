Courtesy Of Bleeding Cool, The Full DC Comics March 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: march 2024, Solicits, wonder woman

We said they were coming. And now here they are, the full DC Comics March 2024 solicits and solicitations, including the launch of Suicide Squad: Dream Team, the new Batman story Dark Prisons and much, much more. I'm sure they will pop up in text form elsewhere later. We have the Batman ones over here if you don't want to squint too much… and including the Batman/Dylan Dog crossover that has been waiting for an English translation for quite some time…

PERIODICALS:

Available Tuesday, March 5, 2024 , Batman #145, Birds of Prey #7, Blue Beetle #7, Detective Comics #411 Facsimile Edition, Kneel Before Zod #3, Poison Ivy #20 Red Hood: The Hill #2, Shazam! #9, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #2, Superman '78: The Metal Curtain #5, The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #3

Action Comics #1063, Batman and Robin #7, Batman And Robin And Howard #1, Batman/Dylan Dog #1, Green Lantern #9, Justice Society of America #10, Looney Tunes #277, Outsiders #5, Sinister Sons #2, Speed Force #5, Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1, Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #6, Available Tuesday, March 19, 2024, Ape-ril Special #1, Batman/Superman: World's Finest #25, Catwoman #63, Green Lantern: War Journal #7, Jay Garrick: The Flash #6, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #3 Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #6 m, limited Collectors' Edition #51 Facsimile Edition, Nightwing #112, Superman #12, Titans #9, Wonder Woman #7 Available Tuesday, March 26, 2024 , Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #6 Amazons Attack #6, Batman: Dark Age #1, Batman: The Brave and the Bold #11, Detective Comics #1083, Green Arrow #10, Harley Quinn #38, Power Girl #7 Primer #1, The Flash #7, The Penguin #8,

, Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #6 Amazons Attack #6, Batman: Dark Age #1, Batman: The Brave and the Bold #11, Detective Comics #1083, Green Arrow #10, Harley Quinn #38, Power Girl #7 Primer #1, The Flash #7, The Penguin #8, Available Tuesday, April 2, 2024 , Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #3

, Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum #3 Available Tuesday, April 9, 2024 MAD Magazine #37

COLLECTED EDITION BOOKS:

Available Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Booster Gold: The Complete 2007 Series Book One, Justice League Vol. 3: Leagues of Chaos, The Flash Vol. 2: Time Heist, Zatanna by Paul Dini (2024 Edition)

Booster Gold: The Complete 2007 Series Book One, Justice League Vol. 3: Leagues of Chaos, The Flash Vol. 2: Time Heist, Zatanna by Paul Dini (2024 Edition) Available Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Blood Syndicate Season One, Superman: Space Age, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country

Blood Syndicate Season One, Superman: Space Age, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country Available Tuesday, May 7, 2024 , 52 Volume One (2024 Edition), Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Volume Four, Fables: The Deluxe Edition Book Sixteen, Nightwing: A Knight in Bludhaven Compendium One, Steelworks, The New Champion of Shazam!, Vixen: NYC Volume Five, Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Three

, 52 Volume One (2024 Edition), Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Volume Four, Fables: The Deluxe Edition Book Sixteen, Nightwing: A Knight in Bludhaven Compendium One, Steelworks, The New Champion of Shazam!, Vixen: NYC Volume Five, Zatanna & The Ripper Volume Three Available Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Adventures of Superman by George Perez (2024 Edition) Batman: Fortress, Poison Ivy Vol. 1: The Virtuous Cycle, _Superman Vol. 2: The Chained

Adventures of Superman by George Perez (2024 Edition) Batman: Fortress, Poison Ivy Vol. 1: The Virtuous Cycle, _Superman Vol. 2: The Chained Available Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Batman: The Black Mirror: The Deluxe Edition, DC Pride: Love and Justice Worn Finest: Teen Titans

Batman: The Black Mirror: The Deluxe Edition, DC Pride: Love and Justice Worn Finest: Teen Titans Available Tuesday, May 28, 2024, DC Pride: Better Together Available Tuesday, August 27, 2024 Absolute Batman: Arkham Asylum (2024 Edition) Available Tuesday, September 17, 2024, Absolute Batman: The Dark Knight: The Master Race (2024 Edition)

ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVELS:

Available Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Barda

BATMAN #145

Written by CHIP IDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by MATTED SCALERA

1:50 variant cover by FAMES STOKOE

$4.99 US 140 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 315124

A THRILLING NEW ARC IS HERE… "DARK PRISONS" BEGINS! Following The Joker: Year One's stunning reveals, Batman must engineer an escape from 2ur's prison…but what dark secret does 2ur now hold that's a game changer for the Dark Knight and the entire DC Universe?!

SUICIDE SQUAD: DREAM TEAM #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA Variant Men by RICCARDO FEDERICI and SWEENEY BOO 1:25 variant cover by GLIB MELNIKOV Foil variant cover by EDDY BARROWS and HER FERREIRA ($6.99 U5) $3.99 US 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/24

When Amanda Waller makes her move to seize ultimate power in the DCU, nothing wilt stand in her way—not even the future. Spinning out of the events of Titans: Beast World comes the story of Dreamer—the precog dream-walker who has run afoul of the most power-hungry villain in DCU history. With a super-powered hero who can see the future on her side, is Walter's Suicide Squad finally unstoppable? loin Harley Quinn, Bizarro, Clock King, Black Alice, and Deadeye for the fight for DC's future…and the next big step toward the cataclysmic event of 2024!

BATMAN/DYLAN DOG #1

Written by ROBERTO RECCHIONI

Art by GIGI CAVENAGO and WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

Variant cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

1:25 variant cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

$4.99 US 88 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/24

See how the fates of Batman and Dylan Dog intertwined in the past through their lethal nemeses: The Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime of Gotham City, and Professor Xabaras, a mad genius with a taste for bringing the dead back to life! Joker is in London to seal a hellish pact with Dylan Dog's nemesis, the Mephistophelian Xabaras! The doorbell of Craven Road No. 7 screams, and beyond the doorway Bruce Wayne appears. For the Nightmare Investigator, an incredible adventure begins side by side with the Dark Knight. They'll have to forge an uneasy alliance, putting aside their differences in order to successfully confront and defeat an evil that comes from the past…

BATMAN: DARK AGE #1

Written by MARK RUSSELL Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED Variant covers by YANICK PAQUETTE and FRANK DWELT 1:25 variant cover by MIKE ALLRED $5.99 US 48 pages Variant $6.99 US (card clock) ON SALE 3/26/24

Meet Bruce Wayne, Gotham's favorite delinquent son. In an origin story like no other, witness the boy become a dark knight shaped by a city in turmoil as it marches towards its prophesied doom. Set against the backdrop of actual historical events, Gotham comes alive, filled with the iconic characters who've loved and hated Batman over the years like you've never seen them before. Spinning out of the Eisner-nom-inated Superman: Space Age, Mark Russell and Mike Allred return to give audiences a look at Batman as a figure in American history fighting for justice in a world gone mad.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

1:50 variant cover by KAEL NGU

$4.99 US 132 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/24

FLATLINE RETURNS! Batman and Robin are on the hunt for Man-Bat and Shush, but their search is interrupted by the return of Flatline, Damian's crush from the Lazarus Tournament! But what has followed her to Gotham?!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1083

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI and STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WAITERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US 140 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/26/24

"ELEGY OF SAND" CONTINUES, AND BATMAN MAY NEVER BE THE SAME! Black boots trudge across yellow sands. Grit-laced winds flutter through a tattered cape. Dreamlike mirages of past, present, and hypothetical futures ripple across the sunbaked landscape, the mystery of their appearance only equaled by the question of their existence. This is the Dark Knight's world now, but it doesn't have to be. He can save himself from this dry limbo and return to his city…or can he? Batman's mind and body may never be the same in this harrowing, hallucinatory, and hypnotic tale

NIGHTWING #112

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by SARI BASRI

Backup written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:20 variant cover by ROBB! RODRIGUEZ

$4.99 US 140 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/19/24

WHAT'S WRONG WITH NIGHTWING?! Nightwing continues to struggle with his recent woe—why can't he leap, and what's causing it? And Batman continues his investigation into it; is he any closer to figuring out the root of this new dilemma before there are some serious consequences?

Plus, part two of the period saga! Around seven centuries ago, the Grayson name was born. A child of the Black Death. The story of revenge reaches its epic conclusion.

BIRDS OF PREY #7

Written by KELLY THOMPSON Art and cover by LEONARDO FERNANDEL Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY Variant cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS 1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX Women's History Month variant cover by SOZOMAIKA $3.99 US 32 pages I Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/5/24 Sin is alive and back with Black Canary in Gotham, and the world didn't get destroyed, but the cost was high and nobody's exactly sure what it means yet. Shocking revelations in the wake of the Birds' first mission lead Dinah to…a conspiracy against the Birds of Prey and a whole new mission. New mission, new team. Hold onto your butts.

OUTSIDERS #5

Written by IACKSON LANZI NG and COLLIN KELLY Art by ROBERT CAREY Cover by ROGER CRUZ Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA 1:25 variant cover by SKYLAR PATRIDGE $4.99 US 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/24

"Nocturne."

The world is dying. Welcome to the funeral. You—and the Outsiders—are invited to the biggest social event of 2024: a gathering of the most terrifying monsters from across the DC Universe. After all, horror is in right now. Follow Kate Kane, Luke Fox, and Drummer as they step into the shadows of Kate's past after receiving a strange invitation from her former lover, the vampiric Nocturna. Why have they been invited? What other monstrous entities will be attending? How many will die before the night is through? And who's faintly crying in the other room? Accept your invitation to find out—but be warned that once you open the page, there's no turning back!

WONDER WOMAN #7

Written by TOM KING Art by GUILLEM MARCH Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE Variant covers by JULIAN TOMO TEDESCO and Guitllm MARCH 1:25 variant (over by JORGE MOLINA Women's History Month variant cover by SOZOMAINA $4.99 US 40 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/19/24

For the Batman who has everything! Amidst their adventures as Superman and Wonder Woman, Clark and Diana take a thrilling journey into space to get a birthday gift for their dear friend Bruce.

GREEN ARROW #10

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art and cover by SEAN IMANSE Variant cover by JORGE FORKS $3.99 US 32 pages variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/26/24

Roy Harper is missing. Green Arrow and Connor Hawke investigate what happened to him and what Amanda Waller has done to the rest of the Arrow family_which makes it difficult when they are attacked by surprise agents of Waller! Red Arrow, Red Canary, Arrowette, and Speedy!





