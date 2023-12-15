Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, detective comics, nightwing, ram v, Tom Taylor

Batman Solicitations From DC Comics For March 2024

DC Comics' March 2024 solicits for Batman #145, Detective Comics #1083, Nightwing #112 and Batman and Robin #7

DC Comics' solicitations for Batman titles in March 2024 are starting to break out, here are the listings for Batman #145, Detective Comics #1083, Nightwing #112 and Batman and Robin #7… expect the dam to break early as a result of Bleeding Cool posting these.

BATMAN #145

Written by CHIP IDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by MATTED SCALERA

1:50 variant cover by FAMES STOKOE

$4.99 US 140 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 315124

A THRILLING NEW ARC IS HERE… "DARK PRISONS" BEGINS! Following The Joker: Year One's stunning reveals, Batman must engineer an escape from 2ur's prison…but what dark secret does 2ur now hold that's a game changer for the Dark Knight and the entire DC Universe?!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1083

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI and STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WAITERS

Backup art by TBD

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

$4.99 US 140 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/26/24

"ELEGY OF SAND" CONTINUES, AND BATMAN MAY NEVER BE THE SAME! Black boots trudge across yellow sands. Grit-laced winds flutter through a tattered cape. Dreamlike mirages of past, present, and hypothetical futures ripple across the sunbaked landscape, the mystery of their appearance only equaled by the question of their existence. This is the Dark Knight's world now, but it doesn't have to be. He can save himself from this dry limbo and return to his city…or can he? Batman's mind and body may never be the same in this harrowing, hallucinatory, and hypnotic tale.

NIGHTWING #112

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by SARI BASRI

Backup written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:20 variant cover by ROBB! RODRIGUEZ

$4.99 US 140 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/19/24

WHAT'S WRONG WITH NIGHTWING?! Nightwing continues to struggle with his recent woe—why can't he leap, and what's causing it? And Batman continues his investigation into it; is he any closer to figuring out the root of this new dilemma before there are some serious consequences?

Plus, part two of the period saga! Around seven centuries ago, the Grayson name was born. A child of the Black Death. The story of revenge reaches its epic conclusion.

BATMAN AND ROBIN #7

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

1:50 variant cover by KAEL NGU

$4.99 US 132 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 3/12/24

FLATLINE RETURNS! Batman and Robin are on the hunt for Man-Bat and Shush, but their search is interrupted by the return of Flatline, Damian's crush from the Lazarus Tournament! But what has followed her to Gotham?!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!