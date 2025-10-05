Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Asterix In Lusitania, Asterixx

Cover Reveal For This Month's New Asterix Comic, Asterix In Lusitania

Article Summary Asterix In Lusitania is the 41st Asterix comic, launching globally on October 28th, 2025.

Asterix and Obelix journey to ancient Portugal, helping a former slave fight Roman rule.

American and British English editions will be released by Papercutz and Sphere, promising strong sales.

The cover captures Portugal’s mood, featuring Mediterranean colors and cultural references.

The final cover for Asterix In Lusitania by FABCARO and Didier Conrad, published later this month, has been revealed, as Asterix, Obelix and Dogmatix travel to ancient Portugal, as much under the yoke of the Roman Empire as Gaul. The forty-first Asterix volume will be published on October 28th, 2025, globally. There will be two English language translations. Papercutz will be publishing the American English edition of Asterix in Lusitania, while Sphere will publish the British English version, with especially high sales expected in Portugal.

"One beautiful spring morning, a stranger appears in the Gaulish village. He's from Lusitania, the sun-drenched land to the west of Hispania which is also under the Roman Empire's thumb. This former slave, who first featured in The Mansions of the Gods, has come to ask our indomitable Gauls for help because he knows about the Magic Potion and its powerful effects. And so begins another adventure for Asterix and Obelix!!"

"I wanted a cover that doesn't have a specific action but instead is contemplative, that gives more of an idea of the mood and the setting than of the story itself, and that, with a single image, makes you want to go to Portugal," said writer FABCARO. "Almost a vacation postcard, where you feel the sun and smell the ocean just by looking at it. Mind you, we still added a few small elements from the story, which we'll let you figure out." "For the image revealed in March, it seemed clear to me that we should feature calçada portuguesa and pay tribute to the incredible artisans who cut and placed every black-and-white stone by hand, as well as referring to the celebrated bacalhau (in other words, the famous cod)," said illustrator Didier Conrad. "For the cover, I took a different, more direct approach. Here we have a typical street, again with specific allusions to Portugal, and I used the warm, comforting colours characteristic of Mediterranean countries. In both cases, I think you'll recognise the destination at a glance!"

