Asterix In Lusitanie… Or Portugal? The Best Selling Comic Of 2025

Asterix In Lusitanie... or Asterix In Portugal? Either way, this will be the best selling comic of 2025 by far, by Fabcaro and Didier Conrad

Forget Batman #158. Forget Planet Death. Forget anything Absolute or Ultimate. Or, while we are at it, One Piece, Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dog Man and Cat-Kid. The biggest-selling comic book of 2025 will be Astérix en Lusitanie by Fabcaro and Didier Conrad. Or Asterix In Lusitania. Maybe even Asterix In Portugal? Instantly translated in dozens of countries, including two separate English and American English versions, and a print run topping five million, it will be expected, like all previous volumes, to top the comic book sales of the year, and in France, Belgium and other countries, to be the best selling book of the year.

Lusitania was an ancient Iberian Roman province encompassing most of modern-day Portugal, south of the Douro River and a large portion of western Spain. Romans named the region after the Lusitanians, an Indo-European tribe inhabiting the lands. The capital Emerita Augusta was initially part of the Roman Republic province of Hispania Ulterior before becoming a province of its own during the Roman Empire. After Romans arrived in the territory during the 2nd century BC, a war with Lusitanian tribes ensued between 155 and 139 BC, with the Roman province eventually established in 27 BC. The tales of Asterix are around 50BC, so between the wars with Rome and the establishment as a Roman territory.

The cover shows the famous patterned sidewalks of Lisbon, and one of the Lusitanian slaves from Asterix And The Mansions of the Gods by the original Asterix creators, Renee Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in 1971, will play a decisive role in the new story… "I like to give nods to the heyday of Uderzo-Goscinny… His role, without giving too much away, is to seek help from the Gauls" says Fabcaro to BFMTV. Didier Conrad said of Portugal. "It's strange that we didn't do it before. It's still the first country to translate Asterix. So they've been our friends for a long time."

Asterix In Lusitania by Fabcaro and Didier Conrad, the 41st album in the series, will be published internationally on the 23rd of October, 2025.

