CoverWatch: I Hate Fairyland Hates Team-Ups In Image Comics Variants
Image Comics will be running I Hate Fairyland-themed variant covers across its line of comic books in April 2026, for the 50th issue of Skottie Young's series.
"When Spawn team-up variants were announced, Gert was annoyed. When Youngblood team-ups were unveiled, Gert began sharpening her axe. And when Invincible team-up variants were revealed, Gert screeched: "I HATE TEAM-UPS!" Image Comics is all-in on Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland this April in celebration of the milestone #50 issue and warns fans of a highly deranged Gert, and her Fairyland pals, taking Image covers hostage all month long. In addition to the characters' cameo appearances on the covers of some of Image's hottest ongoing series, the title logos on each book will be redesigned to mirror the instantly recognizable I Hate Fairyland look. Created by Skottie Young, I Hate Fairyland #1 debuted in October 2015. The series has sold out and gone back-to-print multiple times and received mass critical acclaim. It remains one of the most popular, bestselling ongoing Image series to date."
Wednesday, April 8:
Blood & Thunder #12 Cover E I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by EJ Su – Lunar Code 0226IM8011
D'orc #3 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Brett Bean – Lunar Code 0226IM8016
D'orc #3 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Brett Bean – Lunar Code 0226IM8017
Die Loaded #6 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by David Lafuente – Lunar Code 0226IM8014
Die Loaded #6 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW David Lafuente – Lunar Code 0226IM8015
Spawn #374 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Brett Booth – Lunar Code 0226IM8030
Wednesday, April 15:
Fireborn #1 Cover N I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Patrick Mulholland – Lunar Code 0226IM8021
Fireborn #1 Cover O I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Patrick Mulholland – Lunar Code 0226IM8022
Invincible Universe Battle Beast #8 Cover G I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Ryan Ottley – Lunar Code 0226IM8023
Lost Fantasy #9 Cover G I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Vanessa Cardinali – Lunar Code 0226IM8025
Lost Fantasy #9 Cover H I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Vanessa Cardinali – Lunar Code 0226IM8026
Narco #2 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Daniel Hillyard – Lunar Code 0226IM8029
Witchblade (2024) #20 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Giuseppe Cafaro – Lunar Code 0226IM8032
Wednesday, April 22:
Invincible Universe Capes #6 Cover F I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Mark Englert – Lunar Code 0226IM8024
Youngblood #100 Cover M I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Rob Liefeld – Lunar Code 0226IM8035
Corpse Knight #1 Cover I I Hate Fairyland Team-Up – Lunar Code 0226IM8012
Darkness Vs Angelus Cover F I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Pat Boutin – Lunar Code 0226IM8013
Wednesday, April 29:
Feral #22 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Tony Fleecs – Lunar Code 0226IM8018
Feral #22 Cover E I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Tony Fleecs – Lunar Code 0226IM8019
Final Boss Masked Vigilante (one-shot) Cover H I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Tyler Kirkham – Lunar Code 0226IM8020
White Sky #3 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by J.P. Mavinga – Lunar Code 0226IM8031
Wrestle Heist #5 Cover B I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Kyle Starks – Lunar Code 0226IM8033
Wrestle Heist #5 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Kyle Starks – Lunar Code 0226IM8034