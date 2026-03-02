Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: coverwatch, i hate fairyland, Skottie Young

CoverWatch: I Hate Fairyland Hates Team-Ups In Image Comics Variants

CoverWatch: I Hate Fairyland hates team-ups in Image Comics linewide variants running across the publisher in April

Article Summary I Hate Fairyland invades Image Comics with linewide variant covers for April 2026's milestone 50th issue

Gert's hatred of team-ups inspires wild, themed variant covers featuring Fairyland characters across titles

Major Image series like Spawn, Invincible, Witchblade and more receive exclusive I Hate Fairyland team-up covers

Each variant sports a redesigned logo in the signature Fairyland style for a unique, collectible look

Image Comics will be running I Hate Fairyland-themed variant covers across its line of comic books in April 2026, for the 50th issue of Skottie Young's series.

"When Spawn team-up variants were announced, Gert was annoyed. When Youngblood team-ups were unveiled, Gert began sharpening her axe. And when Invincible team-up variants were revealed, Gert screeched: "I HATE TEAM-UPS!" Image Comics is all-in on Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland this April in celebration of the milestone #50 issue and warns fans of a highly deranged Gert, and her Fairyland pals, taking Image covers hostage all month long. In addition to the characters' cameo appearances on the covers of some of Image's hottest ongoing series, the title logos on each book will be redesigned to mirror the instantly recognizable I Hate Fairyland look. Created by Skottie Young, I Hate Fairyland #1 debuted in October 2015. The series has sold out and gone back-to-print multiple times and received mass critical acclaim. It remains one of the most popular, bestselling ongoing Image series to date."

Wednesday, April 8:

Blood & Thunder #12 Cover E I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by EJ Su – Lunar Code 0226IM8011

D'orc #3 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Brett Bean – Lunar Code 0226IM8016

D'orc #3 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Brett Bean – Lunar Code 0226IM8017

Die Loaded #6 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by David Lafuente – Lunar Code 0226IM8014

Die Loaded #6 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW David Lafuente – Lunar Code 0226IM8015

Spawn #374 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Brett Booth – Lunar Code 0226IM8030

Wednesday, April 15:

Fireborn #1 Cover N I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Patrick Mulholland – Lunar Code 0226IM8021

Fireborn #1 Cover O I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Patrick Mulholland – Lunar Code 0226IM8022

Invincible Universe Battle Beast #8 Cover G I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Ryan Ottley – Lunar Code 0226IM8023

Lost Fantasy #9 Cover G I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Vanessa Cardinali – Lunar Code 0226IM8025

Lost Fantasy #9 Cover H I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Vanessa Cardinali – Lunar Code 0226IM8026

Narco #2 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Daniel Hillyard – Lunar Code 0226IM8029

Witchblade (2024) #20 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Giuseppe Cafaro – Lunar Code 0226IM8032

Wednesday, April 22:

Invincible Universe Capes #6 Cover F I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Mark Englert – Lunar Code 0226IM8024

Youngblood #100 Cover M I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Rob Liefeld – Lunar Code 0226IM8035

Corpse Knight #1 Cover I I Hate Fairyland Team-Up – Lunar Code 0226IM8012

Darkness Vs Angelus Cover F I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Pat Boutin – Lunar Code 0226IM8013

Wednesday, April 29:

Feral #22 Cover D I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Tony Fleecs – Lunar Code 0226IM8018

Feral #22 Cover E I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Tony Fleecs – Lunar Code 0226IM8019

Final Boss Masked Vigilante (one-shot) Cover H I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Tyler Kirkham – Lunar Code 0226IM8020

White Sky #3 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by J.P. Mavinga – Lunar Code 0226IM8031

Wrestle Heist #5 Cover B I Hate Fairyland Team-Up by Kyle Starks – Lunar Code 0226IM8033

Wrestle Heist #5 Cover C I Hate Fairyland Team-Up NSFW by Kyle Starks – Lunar Code 0226IM8034

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!