Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bad Egg, Cr1TiKaL, JackSepticEye, MoistCr1TiKaL, penguinz0, Plague Seeker

Cr1TiKaL/MoistCr1TiKaL/penguinz0 Launches New Comic, Plague Seeker #1

Cr1TiKaL/MoistCr1TiKaL/penguinz0 YouTuber/Twitch star Charlie White launches his own comic book, Plague Seeker #1, from Bad Egg

Article Summary Charlie White a.k.a. Cr1TiKaL launches comic Plague Seeker #1 with Bad Egg.

Plague Seeker joins Jacksepticeye's Altrverse collection, a multi-series universe.

The first issue features a quest in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by monsters.

Comic includes art by Vamkire Trannel and a prose story by David Wellington.

Seán William McLoughlin, better known online as Jacksepticeye, is an Irish gaming YouTuber and philanthropist with 30 million subscribers and over 16 billion views. He's a co-founder of the clothing brand Cloak with fellow YouTuber Markiplier and the founder and owner of the Top of The Mornin' Coffee company. In 2024, Jacksepticeye launched The Altrverse with multiple comic book series coming out from Bad Egg. And in September 2024, that included Plague Seeker by Charlie White, Jackson Clarke and Vamkire Trannel.

Charlie White is better known as Cr1TiKaL, MoistCr1TiKaL or penguinz0, another American YouTuber and streamer. He is best known for his commentary videos and live streams covering internet culture and video games, in a monotone, deadpan style.[Co-founder and co-owner of the esports organization Moist Esports he is also co-founder and member of the musical duo, the Gentle Men. White's YouTube channel has received around ten billion views and over fifteen million subscribers, averaging 151.4 million views per month on the platform. His Twitch channel has over 5.3 million followers and around 60 million views. Might some of them want to pick up Pkague Seeker #1 in September?

PLAGUE SEEKER #1 CVR A TRANNEL

BAD EGG LLC

JUL241410

JUL241411 – PLAGUE SEEKER #1 CVR B WELDELE

(W) Charlie White, Jackson Clarke (A / CA) Vamkire Trannel

Created by superstar creator Charlie "Moistcritkal" White!

In the far future, humankind is on the brink of extinction. A thousand years after an apocalypse level event known as the Calamity, only small pockets of rough civilization exist. Ruling over Earth are a new race of monstrous beings – The Great Plagues.

Join the Plague Seeker on a journey across the desolate wasteland of the far future to hunt the brutal Butcher of Blüdworth in this special 80-page first issue from Charlie "MoistCritikal" White and Jackson Clarke, with stunning art from rising star artist Vamkire Trannel.

This special issue includes an original bonus prose story from Hugo Award nominee David Wellington (Marvel Zomnibus) with illustrations by John Bivens (Devil's Red Bride).

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!