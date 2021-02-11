Cradle of Filth Gets A Heavy Metal Comic And An Action Figure Line

Cradle Of Filth is an English extreme metal band, formed in Suffolk, England, in 1991. Some people I have spoken to think they were invented for an episode of The IT Crowd, but oh no. The band is composed of the only original member, Dani Filth, drummer Martin 'Marthus' Škaroupka, bassist Daniel Firth and guitarists Richard Shaw and Marek 'Ashok' Šmerda.

And now, courtesy of Incendium and Heavy Metal, we will be getting Maledictus Athenaeum, a five-issue Cradle Of Filth comic book anthology series, under a new music-focused comics imprint Opus – that seems to have been created by Heavy Metal as a direct rival to Z2.

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts – this unholy archive explores the far corners of CRADLE OF FILTH's musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. The Countess, The Huntress, Lilith, The Manticore, and many more, will be revisited in stories from an all-star roster of comics talent from the pages of Heavy Metal Magazine and beyond.

Each issue featuring cardstock covers, speciality foil treatments, glossy pages, and will be numbered. Each first printing will be limited to 2500 copies at $16.66. The first issue is available to order now and ships May 2021.

"CRADLE OF FILTH's collaboration with Incendium for the forthcoming comic series and action figures provides an incredible opportunity for fans to indulge and explore the mythologies and murk at the heart of the band's lyrical compositions," says Dani Filth. "As an avid collector of Horror figures for decades now – citing the enclosing walls and shelves of my home crammed with toys and memorabilia as an example – I was only too eager to embrace this emphatic union with a company that is as excited about bringing our brand of lascivious Gothic darkness to glorious undeath as we are."

They will also be launching a series of Cradle Of Filth action figures off the back of this, with Wave 1 based on their 2001 album Bitter Suites To Succubi, for $30 each and out in June.

Filth adds, "To begin with are figures of 'yours ghoulie' Dani Filth resplendent in my onstage battle outfit; accompanied to war by the cruel, domineering Succubus from the 'Bitter Suites To Succubi' album cover art, who is explored further in the first of many comic book adaptations to be unleashed in 'Maledictus Athenaeum.'"

"Both figures come delivered with classic action figure aplomb, whilst the comic book art is both visceral and evocative and is totally stunning. Naturally, we cannot wait for fans and collectors alike to get their claws on these unique, exquisite treasures and given the depth of CRADLE OF FILTH's extensive discography and with a wealth of dark occultisms to draw upon – having tackled the morbid and sordid tales of Elizabeth Bathory, Gilles de Rais, Lucifer and Lilith as full-blown concept albums already- our collaboration with Incendium promises to be a marriage forged in Hell that prospers for aeons…"