Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

Mattel Brings Robin to Their New 6.5" DC Comics Core Collection

The new age of DC Comics collectibles is finally here as Mattel has finally dropped their first wave of Core Kid-Friendly action figures

Article Summary Mattel unveils Robin in its new 6.5-inch DC Comics Core line, launching a kid-friendly wave of heroes and villains.

The DC Comics Robin figure includes multiple accessories, a weapons rack, soft-goods cape, and solid articulation.

Batman leads Mattel’s first DC Comics Core wave, with Robin joining the lineup as the classic Boy Wonder sidekick.

Priced at $13.99, the new DC Comics Core Robin figure is available online now and at retailers like Target.

A new era of DC Comics action figures is on the way as the DC Multiverse line from McFarlane Toys approaches its end. However, just like DC loves a good reboot, Mattel is ready to relaunch the brand after reclaiming the DC license from McFarlane at the end of 2026. Mattel's first wave of figures will be geared toward younger fans, with the new DC Comics Core line featuring some iconic heroes and villains from across the DC Universe. Of course, Batman is leading the charge, but what is Batman without his faithful sidekick Robin? That's right, the Boy Wonder himself is joining Mattel's new DC Comics line!

Robin stands roughly 6.5" tall and features a solid range of articulation along with several character-themed accessories. Like the other figures in the wave, he includes his own weapons rack, which is packed with a nice selection of ninja-inspired gear, including shuriken and a modified bo staff. Mattel has equipped these first-wave figures with simple soft-goods capes, classic blister-card packaging, and, best of all, a budget-friendly price point of just $13.99. While the DC Comics Core line is aimed primarily at kids, more collector-focused figures are expected to arrive in 2027. Robin is available for purchase online right now and at retailers such as Target.

Mattel – DC Comics Core Robin Action Figure



"Explore the world of DC Comics with this new 6.5" figure from Mattel! Each figure is fully articulated and includes character specific accessories."

Powerful Posing Possibilities! With the expansive number of movable joints, he's ready for iconic poses and battle moves for re-creating his scenes of chaos creation or inventing new storylines.

Super Heroes & Super-Villains! Fans can collect both DC superheroes and supervillains, with many key characters available for rich DC storytelling at home. Each figure sold separately, subject to availability.

Batlink! The signature Batlink modular system lets fans place 6.5 inch figures into vehicles, adding on accessories and role play items to amplify playability and expand storylines. Each toy sold separately.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!