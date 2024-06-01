Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: dale keown, jim lee, Prince's Trust

Credit For The Prince's Trust Designers But Not For Marvel's Creators

Bleeding Cool has received a press release from The Prince’s Trust over an initiative with Marvel. But is something missing?

Article Summary The Prince's Trust unveils Marvel collaboration, highlighting young designers' products on Amazon.

Original Marvel artists go uncredited in new Prince's Trust design initiative.

The Prince's Trust's three-year partnership with Marvel and Disney reaches a £300,000 donation.

Young designers from Prince's Trust program excitedly share their Marvel-inspired creations.

Bleeding Cool has received a press release from The Prince's Trust courtesy of Mark Collins PR. The Prince's Trust is a charity that was founded in 1976 by King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, intended to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track. It supports 11-to-30-year-olds who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. Many of the young people helped by the trust face issues such as homelessness, disability, mental health problems, or trouble with the law.

But their current collaboration with Marvel Comics is lacking something. The Prince's Trust has announced a new range of Marvel-inspired products "designed by a group of talented young designers" which is available to purchase exclusively on Amazon, with free, One-Day-Delivery available for Prime members, separated into three separate time periods. And these young designers get all the hype and praise for their work, but the people who drew the comics that the art is taken from, recoloured or repurposed, are ignored. It's one thing for Marvel not to credit the artists when they use the art, but it's another for that credit to be given to someone else. Whether that's Brian Stelfreeze, Dale Keown, Jim Lee, Kevin West, Steve Ditko, John Romita Sr, Jim Steranko or others.

The week-long programme with the designers took place in March "giving participants invaluable insights from industry experts, hands-on working sessions, and skills-based learning opportunities" and that "throughout the programme, participants delved into the intricacies of the product lifecycle, gaining knowledge in design, production, manufacture, commercial planning, and marketing." Was there anything on the proper use of credit?

The collection includes 36 items across apparel, accessories, and wall art, "showcasing the participants' creativity and passion for the Marvel Universe." Just not, it seems, the people who originally created them. The third collection of the three-year partnership between Marvel, The Prince's Trust, and Disney, and Disney has donated another £100,000 to The Prince's Trust, totalling £300,000 over three years.

DESIGNER: IAN

AGED 20, SOUTH WEST LONDON

"When I heard I heard about the opportunity to work with MARVEL – I automatically said yes! I wanted to try something new which aligned with my passions, so this provided a great way to develop my skills, gain access to equipment and software, achieve something which related to my passion and add some important work to my portfolio. This has been a dream come true. I've been into Super Heroes, MARVEL and comic books for so long – one day I would love to develop a new character or MARVEL game! Family is a big part of the inspiration behind my piece, teams of superheroes."

MARVEL Comics Super Hero Teams Torn Pages Retro Logo 2-Sided Zip Hoodie

Created by Ian

£39.00

Colour: Heather Grey

Hooded Neck, Long Sleeve, 8.5 oz, Classic fit, Twill-taped neck

DESIGNER: FAYZAL

AGED 22, EAST LONDON

"I was looking for my next step, and I came across an opportunity to work with MARVEL at The Prince's Trust. I am a big MARVEL fan, so the fact this was a creative product design opportunity combined with MARVEL was great to be part of. One of the best parts was the presentation skills I gained, presenting to others was scary at first, but exciting at the same time. It built my confidence. In addition, the 'comp shopping' experience was a turning point, it helped me focus my creative ideas when developing my final product designs."

MARVEL Comics Vintage Super Heroes Retro Shield Logo 1939 T-Shirt

Created by Fayzal

£18.00

Colour: Silver

Short Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

DESIGNER: KIARA

AGED 19, EAST LONDON

"MARVEL is such a pillar in my life, I have such a passion and love for it all, and the programme experience was great! I pushed myself to try something new and dived in headfirst to this opportunity, which I'm so glad I did. I learnt lots of new skills. I received lots of help from people and I'm so excited by the designs I created. This experience has broadened my scope of what's out there. I learnt that there is an actual role titled 'Creative' – you can be paid to be 'creative' – which is brilliant."

MARVEL Comics Women Super Heroes Shattered Retro Avengers T-Shirt

Created by Kiara

£18.00

Colour: Baby Blue

Short Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

MARVEL Comics Women Super Heroes Shattered Avengers Logo PopSockets Swappable PopGrip

Created by Kiara

£14.50

Colour: Black/White

• Marvel Women Phone Holder for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Android, Tablet and More; Spider-Man Phone Grip; Marvel Super Heroes Phone Grip; Marvel Logo Phone Grip; Phone Accessory; Super Hero; Superhero; Spider-Man; Prince's Trust; Retro; Marvel Logo; Comics.

• PopGrip with swappable top; switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities. (Not compatible with Apple MagSafe wireless charger or MagSafe wallet.)

DESIGNER: JUSTIN

AGED 22, NORTH WEST LONDON

"The programme has been a great opportunity to meet other people, The Prince's Trust team and the Disney team. My product is inspired by society, drawing on the 90s. It's been fun to revisit different phases and revisit the visuals MARVEL adopted in the 90s with a pop-culture influence. MARVEL X-Men was a source of inspiration and it's revival on Disney+, meant it was the right time to do it, it was a character worth exploring. X-Men was a source of inspiration and it's revival on Disney+, meant it was the right time to do it, it was a character worth exploring."

MARVEL Comics X-Men Jubilee with Grid and X-Logo Retro '90s T-Shirt

Crated by Justin

£18.00

Colour: Pink

Short Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

iPhone 15 MARVEL Super Heroes X-Men Wolverine Retro '90s Grid Case

Created by Justin

£15.99

Colour: Black

Heavy duty protection, available in other phone models

DESIGNER: ADEM

AGED 22, NORTH LONDON

"I spotted the opportunity to participate in Get Started with Product Design with MARVEL and thought this would be a great opportunity to progress my experience. I enjoyed engaging with like-minded people who share a passion for MARVEL and creativity. This experience has affirmed that a creative career path is something that I want to pursue and something I can achieve. It has been such a rewarding and motivating time in my life. This programme has taught me that any goal you want to achieve isn't above you or out of your reality. With effort and hard work anything is possible."

MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy 45 Retro '90s Starhawk Cover T-Shirt

Created by Adem

£18.00

Colour: Red

Short Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

DESIGNER: DIAMOND

AGED 22, EAST LONDON

"Participating in this opportunity with The Prince's Trust taught me the importance of trying new things, and even if an opportunity doesn't fit exactly what you had in mind – you should still go for it. I also learnt that the power of enthusiasm can take you a long way. Ther programme was an incredible opportunity to grow my skills and learn about the world of character design and animation. I particularly enjoyed being in an environment with like-minded creators and meeting others, from all walks of life. It was fascinating to see how we all approached the creative brief so differently and the designs which came to life as a result."

MARVEL Spider-Gwen Ghost-Spider Webbed & Stitched Scrapbook T-Shirt

Created by Diamond

£18.00

Colour: Asphalt

Short Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

DESIGNER: OSCAR

AGED: 22, SOUTH WEST LONDON

"The programme was an uplifting experience, to be around new people with positive attitudes. I'm also very passionate about MARVEL, in fact, I'm a creative because of MARVEL, so this opportunity allowed me to reconnect with my passion for animation. Prior to the programme I felt apprehensive about starting a career in the industry and the lack of connections I had. However, this experience accelerated my skills in a big way and helped me renew my energy for the future. I'd advice anyone who can be part of a programme like this to get involved!"

MARVEL Super Heroes Amazing Spider-Man Retro Logo 2-Sided Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Created by Oscar

£26.50

Colour: Black

Long Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

MARVEL Comics Super Heroes Amazing Spider-Man Retro Logo PopSockets Swappable PopGrip

Created by Oscar

£14.50

Colour: Black, Red, Royal Blue, Yellow

• Spider-Man Phone Holder for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Android, Tablet and More; Spider-Man Phone Grip; Marvel Super Heroes Phone Grip; Marvel Logo Phone Grip; Phone Accessory; Super Hero; Superhero; Spider-Man; Prince's Trust; Retro; Marvel Logo; Comics.

• PopGrip with swappable top; switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities. (Not compatible with Apple MagSafe wireless charger or MagSafe wallet.)

• Expandable stand to watch videos, take group photos, FaceTime, and Skype handsfree.

DESIGNER: NATHANIEL

AGED 22, EAST LONDON

"The programme has helped me develop more of my design abilities and my confidence. I've been able to learn about the processes of designing and creating products for marketing, We took part in comp shops, developed mood boards and developed great ideas as a team. Building confidence has been a great highlight. Everyone has been so supportive and encouraging, it's been great to see everyone's creative side and the ideas they've come up with. My next step is to add the products I've developed to my portfolio, which demonstrates I have experience working in product design and shows my creativity."

MARVEL Super Heroes Black Panther Shadowed Mask Logo 2-Sided Pullover Hoodie

Created by Nathaniel

£37.50

Colour: Royal Blue

Long Sleeve, 8.5 oz, Classic fit, Twill-taped neck

MARVEL Super Heroes Black Panther Shadowed Mask and Logo PopSockets Swappable PopGrip

Created by Nathaniel

£14.50

Colour: Blue/Black/Gold

• Black Panther Phone Holder for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Android, Tablet and More; Spider-Man Phone Grip; Marvel Super Heroes Phone Grip; Marvel Logo Phone Grip; Phone Accessory; Super Hero; Superhero; Spider-Man; Prince's Trust; Retro; Marvel Logo; Comics.

• PopGrip with swappable top; switch out your PopTop for another design or remove it completely for wireless charging capabilities. (Not compatible with Apple MagSafe wireless charger or MagSafe wallet.)

• Expandable stand to watch videos, take group photos, FaceTime, and Skype handsfree.

DESIGNER PATRICIA

AGED 29, NORTH WEST LONDON

"The best part of this whole experience was coming to the programme, completing a fantastic project and being around other MARVEL super fans. Even though presentations were initially scary, I built my confidence and felt good presenting my ideas by the end of the programme. The inspiration behind my design was my kids. We love MARVEL Guardians of the Galaxy and Groot – I combined my character assets with colourful colours – it's been a great way to bond with my kids, as Groot is a character we both associate with."

MARVEL Super Heroes I Am Groot Shining Eyes Galactic Doodles T-Shirt

Created by Patricia

£18.00

Colour: Black/White

Short Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

DESIGNER: RAMEEZ

AGED 26, SOUTH WEST LONDON

MARVEL Super Heroes Incredible Hulk Retro 62 Japanese Tank Top

Created by Rameez

£20.00

Colour: Dark Heather Grey

Sleeveless, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

DESIGNER: SOPHIA

AGED 30, NORTH LONDON

"I have always had a keen interest in music and fashion, so when I saw the opportunity to participate in a programme with MARVEL, I was so excited. This programme helped me gain creative focus and I developed my skills. My self-belief increased and I saw things in myself that I didn't see before. I enjoyed everything we did in this programme, the whole process was incredible, from our initial sketches to seeing the final designs – it's been fantastic. The best parts of the programme were learning how to use Adobe Illustrator and other various design tools and products. I also loved being involved in filming and capturing content to tell our stories."

iPhone 15 MARVEL Avengers Super Heroes Black Widow with Hourglass Logo Case

Created by Sophia

£15.99

Colour: Black

Heavy duty protection, available in other phone models

DESIGNER SALMAN

AGED 22, NORTH WEST LONDON

MARVEL Spider-Man Miles Morales City Street Art Logo 2-Sided T-Shirt

Created by Salman

£18.00

Colour: Black

Short Sleeve, Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

iPhone 13 MARVEL Spider-Man Miles Morales Street Art Spider Symbol Case

Created by Salman

£15.99

Colour: Black

Heavy duty protection, available in other phone models

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!