Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Creepshow, skybound

Creepshow Gets a Holiday Special With James Asmus and Daniel Kraus

The Creepshow Holiday Special #1 is the latest tie-in from Image Comics and Skybound with Greg Nicotero, for December.

The Creepshow Holiday Special #1 is the latest tie-in from Image Comics and Skybound with Greg Nicotero's Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment, and to be published on the 6th of December, 2023. Brian Witten is overseeing on behalf of Nicotero's Monster Agency Productions. The Creepshow comic miniseries deal was brokered by Striker Entertainment.

First, you've heard of Santa, you've heard of Krampus, but have you ever heard of "The Christmas Man"? Witness the birth of a new horrifying holiday classic from Daniel "Don't Call Me Santa" Kraus (The Shape of Water, Shudder's Creepshow) and jolly Jonathan Wayshak (Skin Crawl, Ferryman)! Then, jingling James Asmus (Survival Street, Rick & Morty) and lively Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter) deliver a cautionary tale about stealing the wrong parcel in "Package Thief."

Creepshow Holiday Special #1 CVR A by Guillem March

Creepshow Holiday Special #1 CVR B by Jonathan Wayshak

Creepshow Holiday Special #1 CVR C (1:10 COPY INCV) by Jorge Corona

Creepshow Holiday Special #1 CVR A by Guillem March

Greg Nicotero is an executive producer, director, and special effects makeup supervisor whose work designing zombies for the AMC series The Walking Dead saw him direct 33 episodes of the series, to transfer to become the executive producer, showrunner and frequent director for the Creepshow anthology TV series, the fourth season of which is scheduled to be released later this year on Shudder and AMC+. And now, the comic book series from The Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman's Skybound Comics. The previous Creephshow anthology series ran from September last year to January this year from Image Comics, with a second volume starting in September, with issues solicited for October and November, with creators including Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, Phil Hester, Michael Wash, Dan Watter, Abigail Larson, Zoe Thorogood, Joel Farrelly, Goran Sudžuka, Nick Dragotta, Alisa Kwitney, Saladin Ahmed, Joe Quinones, Tim Daniel & DB Andry, Matthew Roberts and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!