Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns May 28th, Renewed for Season 20

Along with a sneak peek at Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 (debuting May 28th), fans learned that the series was renewed for Season 20.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 premieres May 28th on Paramount+ with episodes released weekly.

The hit series has been officially renewed for Season 20, with a planned debut in 2027.

A new sneak peek teases a connection between three missing persons cases and the BAU's chilling past.

This season features an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Clark Gregg and Jeri Ryan.

Paramount+ had a double dose of big news to share with fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution. First up, they can mark down May 28th as the hit streaming series's Season 19 premiere (with episodes dropping weekly after that)- but that's far from all! A sneak peek was also released (which you can check out above), with the BAU learns that there's a connection between three missing persons cases – and their chilling connection to the past. Sounds pretty cool, right? But that's still not all! With still two months to go before the series returns, Paramount+ has reportedly given the green light for a 20th season of the Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster-starring series, for a 2027 debut.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Heading into Season 18, it was six months since prisoners attacked the notorious "Sicarius Killer," Elias Voit (Gilford), leading his restless followers on the dark web to begin unleashing terror across the country. To stop this deadly group from killing more innocents, the BAU was forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit, who had his own agenda.

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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