Critical Entertainment Bring Their Planetary Expansion To Diamond

Critical Entertainment is a new Los Angeles-based comic book publishing company who have been doing the convention circuit and now have listed their comic books in Diamond Previews. Their first ongoing series listed will be in comic book stores for December 2023, but they have one-shots and graphic novels arriving in November. Here are their full November and December 2023 solicits and solicitations, including Planetary Expansion, which I hope will keep the Warners lawyers at bay.

PLANETARY EXPANSION #1 (OF 8) (MR)

CRITICAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC

OCT231668

(W) Christopher Reda (A/CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

Abandoning their lives on earth, 1,000 hand-selected passengers aboard a Starship head to repopulate a new habitable planet. In another Solar System exists a planet just like Earth with fresh air, clean water, and sustainable life. They will brave the dangers of space and push past the limit to get there. In Shops: Dec 13, 2023 SRP: $4.99

ZOMBIE ZERO TP (MR)

CRITICAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP231609

(W) Christopher Reda (A/CA) Leandro Rizzo

Alexander, the last zombie at the end of a zombie apocalypse, escapes and searches for his family with a little girl he believes to be his daughter. When he's pursued by his captor Dr. Victor Brooks and zombie hunters, Alexander must learn how to survive in a fragile and rebuilding world.In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: $24.99

​THE COWBOY WITH MANY HATS (MR)

CRITICAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP231608

(W) Christopher Reda (A/CA) Tadd Galusha

When the Sheriff of an old western town is framed for murder by the State Marshall, he must realize that all things pass before he loses hope to move on.In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: $3.99

LIFEBOAT (MR)

CRITICAL ENTERTAINMENT LLC

SEP231607

(W) Mason Mendoza (A/CA) Leandro Rizzo

In the Dark Era of space time, moments before particle decay unwinds the atomic fabric of father universe as we know it, Mae, Jacob, and Dove carry the faint, flickering torch of life through an endless void. This short story is about loss, fate, and the hope that we must hold dearly on our journey toward the ultimate unknown.In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: $2.99

