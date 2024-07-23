Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cex, Critical Entertainment, november 2024, October 2024

Critical Entertainment Joins CEX For October/November 2024 Solicits

Critical Entertainment announced a partnership with CEX Publishing to make their comics available through Lunar Distribution.

Critical Entertainment announced a partnership with CEX Publishing to make their comics available through Lunar Distribution. So as well as CEX's planned offers in their October 2024 solicits and solicitations (though actually for November 2024), they will also debut graphic novel Space Dragon, the series Planetary Expansion #1, and in future months will add Lifeboat and The Cowboy with Many Hats. "CEX Is driven to support comics creators, fans and retailers. Critical Entertainment has proven that they are making books for fans and to support retailers," CEX's publisher Andy Schmidt said. "And they've got some really great talent on those books, too. Partnering with them to help get their books in the hands of more fans was a no brainer for us." Here's the full CEX October 2024 solicits, with the collection of Midnight Tiger: Origins, new Seven Years in Darkness, and the launch of Trample by Garrett Gunn and Samir Simao.

MIDNIGHT TIGER ORIGINS HC DUST JACKET

(W) Ray-Anthony Height, DeWayne Feenstra (A/CA) Ray-Anthony Height

Meet Gavin Shaw, a disillusioned teen living in the crime infested city of Apollo Bay. On the verge of losing all faith in the Capes and Tights of his world, fate steps in and gives him an opportunity to do the things they won't and fight the battles they don't. Finally having the means to do something and wanting to put his newfound abilities to good use, Gavin becomes the crime-fighter known as Midnight Tiger and begins his assault on the gangs and drug dealers of Apollo Bay. Making a name for himself as the city's new protector, Gavin quickly begins to realize that something a lot more sinister than inner city street crime is actually plaguing Apollo Bay and he may be powerless to stop it. Retail: $29.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS YEAR TWO #4 (OF 4) CVR A JOSEPH SCHMALKE CARD STOCK

(W/A/CA) Joseph Schmalke

As Year Two comes to a close at the Academy of Black Magic, the students prepare for a celebratory visit from their families as they perform a dark ritual to earn their promotion from Mages to Enchanters. The Headmaster uncovers the culprit behind many of the bizarre events that have occurred at the academy while also discovering an emerging outside threat that endangers the city of Scholomance. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

TRAMPLE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A RUBEN MOCHO (MR)

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Samir Simao (CA) Ruben Mocho

When her child is harmed in a trap meant for her, a vengeful mother is forced to hunt down and destroy the lives of those responsible…twice.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

PLANETARY EXPANSION #1 (OF 8) CVR A ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES (MR)

(W) Christopher Reda (A/CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

Abandoning their lives on earth, 1,000 hand selected passengers aboard a Starship head to repopulate a new habitable planet. In another Solar System exists a planet just like Earth with fresh air, clean water, and sustainable life. They will brave the dangers of space and push past the limit to get there. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

SPACE DRAGON TP CVR A ALONSO MOLINA GONZALES

(W) Christopher Reda (A/CA) Alonso Molina Gonzales

After his habitat planet runs dry, a gigantic Dragon travels through space in search of a new water source with an Alien Bird passenger; but when he fails to find any drinkable water, the Dragon must learn to push on through the unknown to avoid dying of thirst. Retail: $14.99

In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

​Lifeboat

Releasing December

12 Pages

Full Color $2.99

UPC #855794008073: 00111

Coming to Next Phase #33

In the Dark Era of space time, moments before particle decay unwinds the atomic fabric of spacetime as we know it, Mae, Jacob, and Dove carry the faint, flickering torch of life through an endless void. This short story is about loss, fate, and the hope that we must hold dearly on our journey toward the ultimate unknown.

The Cowboy with Many Hats

Releasing February

16 Pages

Full Color

$3.99

UPC #855794008035: 00111

Coming to Next Phase #35

When the Sheriff of an old western town is framed for murder by the State Marshall, he must realize that all things pass before he loses hope to move on.

