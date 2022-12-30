CrossGen, Marvel Age, Wonder Man Omnibus for August/September 2023

More Marvel Omnibus for August and September 2023, courtesy of Amazon. Penguin Random House and Omar's Near Mint Collection YouTube channel, including X-Factor, What If, Miles Morales Spider-Man, the first Marvel Age Omnibus, a Wonder Man collectionahead of the TV show and a Marvel Universe By Arthur Adams collection, the firstCorssgen Omnibus with Sigil,

New from Marvel in August 2023

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL.3

Collects: X-Factor (2005) 40-50, 200-232, 224.1; Nation X: X-Factor (2010) 1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY SALADIN AHMED OMNIBUS

Collects: Miles Morales: Spider0Man (2018) 1-42; Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual (2021) 1 (A Story); Free Comic

Book Day 2019 (Spider-Man/Venom) 1 (Spider-Man Story); Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales (2019) 1-3; Incoming

(2019) 1 (Spider-Man Story); Amazing Spider-Man (2018) 49, 81; Miles Morales: The End (2020) 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE BY ARTHUR ADAMS OMNIBUS HC

Collects: Longshot (1985) 1-6; New Mutants Special Edition (1985) 1; X-Men Annual (1970) 9-10, 12, 14; Web of Spider-Man Annual (1985) 2;

Cloak and Dagger (!985) 9; X-Factor (1986) 41-42; Excalibur: Mojo Mayhem (1990); Fantastic Four (1961) 347-349; material from Fantastic

Four (1961) 358; Marvel Holiday Special (1991) 1; Classic X-Men (!986) 1-10, 12-16, 18-23; Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe (1985);

Marvel Universe Series I (1990); Marvel Universe Series II (1991)

WONDER MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Collects: Avengers (1963) 9, 52, 131-132, 151-153, 160; Giant-Size Avengers (1974); Marvel Team-Up (1972) 78, 136; Marvel Premiere (1972) 55; Marvel Two-In-One (1974) 78; Wonder Man (1986) 1; material from Avengers Annual (1967) 6, Solo Avengers (1987) 13, Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 38-45, Marvel Super-Heroes (1990) 4

WHAT IF: INTO THE MULTIVERSE VOL 2

Collects WHAT IF? (1989) #40-75

MARVEL AGE OMNIBUS

Collects: Marvel Age (1983) 1-34, Marvel Age Annual (1985) 1

SIGIL CROSSGEN OMNIBUS

Collects: Sigil (2000) 1-42, CrossGen Chronicles (2000) 4, Saurians: Unnatural Selection (2002) 1-2; material from CrossGenesis (2000) 1, CrossGen Chronicles (2000) 1

New from Marvel in September 2023

AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 5

Collects: AVENGERS (1963) 120-149, GIANT-SIZE AVENGERS (1974) 1-4, CAPTAIN MARVEL

(1968) 33, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) 150; MATERIAL FROM F.0.0.M. (1973) 6-7, 12

PHOENIX OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Collects: X-Men (1963) 141; Uncanny X-Men (1981) 142, 168-176, 184, 199, 201-203, 207-209, 221-222, 239-243; Avengers (1963) 263; Fantastic Four (1961) 286; X-Factor (1986) 1, 13, 18, 35-39; Excalibur (1988) 42-50, 52, 61, 66-67

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 4

Collects: Wolverine (1988) 60-75, Wolverine: Inner Fury (1992) 1, Wolverine: Killing (1993) 1, Wolverine: Global Jeopardy (1993) 1, Wolverine and the Punisher: Damaging Evidence (1993) 1-3, Sabretooth (1993) 1-4, Spider-Man/Punisher/Sabretooth: Designer Genes (1993) 1, X-Men (1991) 25; material from Marvel Comics Presents (1988) 109-142, Marvel Holiday Special (1991) 2

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL 3

Collects: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #72-111, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2005) #1-2

New Printings: 2023

AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL 01

Collects: AVENGERS (1963) #1-30

AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL 02

Collects: AVENGERS (1963) #31-58 and ANNUAL #1-2, X-MEN (1963) #45, and material from NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #5 and #8

AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL 03

Collects: AVENGERS (1963) #59-88, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #140 and MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #17

AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL 04

Collects: AVENGERS (1963) #89-119, DAREDEVIL (1964) #99 and DEFENDERS (1972) #8-11

New Printings: July 2023

THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Collects: MATERIAL FROM TALES OF SUSPENSE (1959) #39-83, TALES TO ASTONISH (1959) #82

New Printings: August 2023

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC [NEW PRINTING]

Collects: Amazing Spider-Man (1963) 105-142, Giant-Size Super Heroes (1974) 1, Marvel

Super-Heroes (1967) 14

SECRET WARRIORS OMNIBUS

Collects: MIGHTY AVENGERS (2007) #13 and #18, SECRET WARRIORS #1-28, DARK REIGN: THE LIST SECRET WARRIORS, SIEGE: SECRET WARRIORS, and material from DARK REIGN: NEW NATION

New Printings: September 2023

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE TRIAL OF CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS

Collects: CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHO WILL WIELD THE SHIELD? (2010) 1; CAPTAIN AMERICA (2005) #602-610; STEVE ROGERS: SUPER-SOLDIER (2010) 1-4; CAPTAIN AMERICA (2005) 611-619, 615.1; CAPTAIN AMERICA (2011) 1-10