Cullen Bunn and Piotr Kowalski Return to Bloodborne in September 2023

Bloodborne: Lady Of Lanterns by Cullen Bunn and Piotr Kowalski concluded from Titan Comics last year. And now, in September it is starting up again.

Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion #1

Writer: Cullen Bunn

Artist: Piotr Kowalski

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: September 13, 2023 CELEBRATED HORROR COMICS WRITER CULLEN BUNN AND FAN-FAVORITE ARTIST PIOTR KOWALSKI TEAM UP ONCE MORE! In the plagued city of Yharnam, hunters Gretchen and Abraham search for their missing protégé. Under the blood moon, a scourge of beasts stalk the streets, and a new threat lurks around every corner. The duo must venture deep into the depths of the chalice dungeons in order to find Lucien, but malignant and ancient horrors await them. Will they find him? And what terrifying surprise awaits them if they do? COVER A: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

COVER B: ALAN QUAH

COVER C: ABIGAIL HARDING

COVER D: YOSHIOKA

COVER E: THE KNOTT

Bloodborne: The Bleak Dominion #1 is on sale September 13, 2023.

Bloodborne is a 2015 videogame from FromSoftware and published by Sony for the PlayStation 4. "If Bloodborne needs to be summed up, then the prevalent themes would be: exploring the fearsome unknown, intense life-and-death battles, and a familiar yet uniquely new online experience. From the makers of the infamous Souls series, From Software's PS4 exclusive will attempt to take the tried and tested formula of giving players a sense of achievement to the next stage – especially when Miyazaki, the original creator of the Souls series is back at the helm. What is promised is a harrowing experience like no other, and fans of tension, discovery, and straight up fun will sure to be excited to play Bloodborne." Bloodborne follows Hunter, through the decrepit Gothic city of Yharnam, whose inhabitants are afflicted with a blood-borne disease which transforms the residents, called Yharnamites, into horrific beasts. Attempting to find the source of the plague, the player's character unravels the city's mysteries while fighting beasts and cosmic beings. This will be the sixth comic book volume from Titan Comics.

