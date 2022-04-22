Cullen Bunn Launches Book Of Shadows #1 in Valiant July 2022 Solicits

Cullen Bunn and Vicente Cifuentes launch the new Valiant Entertainment horror event book in their July 2022 solicits and solicitations, teaming up Shadowman, Punk Mambo, Eternal Warrior and Doctor Mirage.

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Vicente Cifuentes (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

"Shadowman. Punk Mambo. Eternal Warrior. Doctor Mirage. The supernatural protectors of the Valiant Universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat. No one is safe as Exarch Fane has his cold hands on the Book of Shadows.

Master of horror Cullen Bunn and rising star artist Riccardo Latina present BOOK OF SHADOWS, a supernatural event that forms a brand-new team in the Valiant Universe… but will they be enough to stop Exarch Fane's wrath?"

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Barry Windsor-Smith, Bob Layton, Jim Shooter (A) Barry Windsor-Smith (CA) Frank Miller

"The best buddy team book of all time…" – Ain't It Cool News

Archer is the world's greatest hand-to-hand fighter, an expert marksman, and a seeker of truth and righteousness. Armstrong is an immortal warrior who has reluctantly brawled his way from prehistory to modern times only to realize that the best way to face life's many challenges is to grab a drink. But Armstrong counts as his worst day the one when Archer turned up and decided that they were partners – a team chosen by fate to save the world!

From the minds of legendary creators Barry Windsor-Smith (Weapon X), Jim Shooter (Secret Wars), Bob Layton (Iron Man), and more comes the first Valiant Classics Collection of the groundbreaking series!

Collecting ARCHER & ARMSTRONG (1992) #0-12.

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 24.99

(W) Jj O'Conner, Brian Buccellato (A) Miguel Sepulveda (CA) Bagus Hutomo

It's Alphan Armorclads vs. the Legionnaires' guerilla tactics with the Ironclads caught in the crossfire! With the Citadel under assault from all sides, it's going to take more than luck to rescue Peris and escape in one piece. With the Legionnaires unveiling their secret weapon, will the Citadel fall before the Ironclads can fight their way out?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

