Patton Oswalt & Jordan Blum Named Ambassadors of Local Comic Shop Day

Event relaunches September 27, aiming to connect fans, creators, and retailers nationwide.

New support includes marketing guides, Discord channels, and a centralised event catalogue.

Retailers and publishers can sign up for exclusive offers, tools, and event planning resources.

Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum have been named Ambassadors for Local Comic Shop Day, relaunching on Saturday, the 27th of September, from ComicsPRO. As ambassadors, Oswalt and Blum are expected to be the voice of a campaign created to generate enthusiasm for the celebration while also connecting the community to comic shops.

"Having Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum as our ambassadors is such a huge win for the comic industry," said Bleeding Cool favourite Shannon Live, Vice President of ComicsPRO and co-manager of Bat City Comics in Florida. "With fans both in and out of comics, they can bring recognition to our industry, inspiring people to fall in love with the community that comic shops offer."

In a recent Instagram post, Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum urged their public to participate in Local Comic Shop Day, saying "Local Comic Shop Day is a chance for local comic shops to show you who they are, for publishers to show you what they carry, and for fans to find a place to call home," Oswalt said. Added Blum, "Local Comic Shop Day celebrates the role comic stores play in local fandom". This year, ComicsPRO is offering:

Discord channels for retailers and publishers to streamline the planning process

A marketing and events guide to help retailers easily take part in the event

A catalogue that will centralise the offerings for retailers as they plan their experience.

Publishers looking to get involved can do so in a variety of ways. Exclusive variants, line-wide discounts, even event-in-a-box packs that help retailers wow their customers, are just a few sponsorship possibilities. For more details, publishers should contact Kate deNeveu at thecomicbooklady@gmail.com.

Sign-ups for Local Comic Shop Day participating retailers start on the 23rd of June. Stores who sign up will have access to the Local Comic Shop Day catalogue, Discord, and website featuring training materials for their event. Retailers and comic book creators who wish to participate can contact Shannon Live at comicsproedu@gmail.com with additional questions.

