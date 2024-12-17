Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Arcana Royale, cullen bunn

Cullen Bunn & Zamudio Launch Arcana Royale from Dark Horse Comics

Cullen Bunn and Zamudio have a new supernatural thriller series coming from Dark Horse Comics in April 2025, Arcana Royale.

Cullen Bunn and Zamudio have a new series coming from Dark Horse Comics in April 2025, Arcana Royale. Bleeding Cool has noted that Cullen Bunn has more comics writing work going than anyone else, it seems, as well as his many plans for 2025. This is the latest, Arcana Royale is a supernatural thriller four-issue limited comic book series drawn by Shadow Roads artist Zamudio, coloured by Bill Crabtree, and lettered by Josh Reed.

"Hudson Tremaine is a high-stakes gambler who has won big in her career, but made a lot of enemies along the way. When she gets embroiled in a new, and mysterious tournament named the Arcanos Mysterinos, however, she realizes that she may have bitten off far more than she can chew: her rival players are demons and demigods – and she's playing to save the world!"

Cullen Bunn says, "Arcana Royale has been in the works for a while now, and I'm excited for people to get to read it. This is a story about controlling your own fate (even if you have to cheat a little) in the face of overwhelming odds. There's a little bit of Hudson Tremaine… or at least there should be… in each and every one of us."

Zamudio adds, "It's my pleasure to escort you through the world of Cullen's imagination in Arcana Royale, where we get to play with the sublime alchemy that connects the glamour of Las Vegas and the darkness of the arcane. I'm also elated to present my first full collaboration with Bill. He and I both jumped into this project with a shared vision and some bold new techniques to bring it to life."

Arcana Royale #1 is published by Dark Horse Comics on the 23rd of April, 2025. This is a recent list Cullen Bunn posted of everything he's working on right now, announced and unannounced. Could Arcana Royale be Project: One Last Time?

BONES OF OUR STARS, BLOOD OF OUR WORLD (Gallery) – The novel has been written and turned in. I'm sure there will be some edits/rewrites.

GOBLINVILLE (Outland Entertainment) – Two of the novellas in the series have been written. They need some edits. I started thinking a lot about the next book in the series recently.

OUR BRILLIANT RUIN (Dark Horse) – My work on this is done aside from lettering passes and such.

JUMPSCARE (Dark Horse) – My work on this is done aside from minor approvals and such. I am creating a creator-exclusive cover, which I'm excited about.

PROJECT: BADGE (Unannounced) – I've written this entire series and I imagine I'm done save for lettering passes.

DIABLO (Titan) – I'm in the middle of writing this one. A couple of issues are written, a couple outlined and waiting on approval.

GATCHAMAN (Mad Cave) – I'm wrapping up the second arc right now.

PROJECT: ONE LAST TIME (Unannounced) – I've written half of this series and will be wrapping the rest pretty soon.

PROJECT: HERO (Unannounced) – This is a short OGN, superhero/thriller. I've outlined it, but will start scripting soon.

PROJECT: WITCHCRAFT (Unannounced) – This is a short OGN horror yarn. I've outlined it, but will start scripting soon.

PROJECT: GARDEN (Unannounced) – This is a short OGN, horror/thriller. I've finished all the writing, but art hasn't started on it yet.

PROJECT: KINGDOM (Unannounced) – A follow-up series to one of my other creator-owned books.

PROJECT: SHADOW (Unannounced) – This one is a series. I'm working with the licensor and outlining all of the issues before scripting.

PROJECT: DRIVE (Unannounced) – Very early stages, but I imagine I'll have this one underway soon.

WRATHBORN (Outland Entertainment) – This one will continue, but there are some significant changes in the mix for the future.

THE FARAWAY (Outland Entertainment) – This one will continue, but there are some significant changes in the mix for the future.

PROJECT: DOWNPOUR (Unannounced) – Excited about this one. I've written the first script, getting started on the next one.

PROJECT: GRINDHOUSE (Unannounced) – I haven't started this one (aside from the initial outline) but I'm excited to get to it.

PROJECT: REMAIN (Unannounced) – I haven't started this one (aside from the initial outline) but I'm excited to get to it.

