Cult Of The Lamb & Rick & Morty Launch in Oni Press June 2024 Solicits

Oni Press' June 2024 solicits and solicitations includes the launch of Cult Of The Lamb #1 by Alex Paknadel and Troy Little, as well as Rick And Morty: Finals Week – The Wrath Of Beth #1 by Jake Black and Marc Ellerby.

There's the latest issue of Akogun: Brutalizer Of Gods #2 and the final issues of Night People #4 (of 4), Cemetery Kids Don't Die #4 (of 4), Roboforce #3 (of 3), Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls #4 (of 4).

CULT OF THE LAMB #1 (OF 4)

ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.

NEW SERIES IN STORES JUNE 5

WRITER ALEX PAKNADEL

ARTIST TROY LITTLE

COVER A CARLES DALMAU

COVER B TROY LITTLE

COVER C TONY FLEECS

COVER D JUNI BA

COVER E SKETCH

VARIANT COVER (1:10) ABIGAIL STARLING

FULL ART COVER (1:20) CARLES DALMAU

FULL ART COVER (1:30) TONY FLEECS

VARIANT COVER (1:50) STAN SAKAI WITH JULIE SAKAI

BLOOD-RED VARIANT (1:100) STAN SAKAI WITH JULIE SAKAI

In partnership with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster, acclaimed writer Alex Paknadel (All Against All, Red Goblin) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons, Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas) comes a deviously delightful, heretic-smashing excursion into the sprawling cosmology of the worldwide, BAFTA–nominated video game phenomenon that IGN calls "adorably demonic"! In a land pervaded by cruelty and evil, the most innocent among us—young Lamb, the last of their kind—was selected to become a final dark sacrifice. Their death would forever seal the darkest of the Old Gods from our realm and usher in a new age ruled by the four eldritch Bishops of the Old Faith. So Lamb died . . . then forged a deal of their own. At the crossroads of eternity, Lamb was met by the imprisoned deity known as the One Who Waits, who revealed the lies and distortions of the false prophets who rule the world above. And so, Lamb was bequeathed the power and responsibilities of the Red Crown and returned to the land of living with unholy powers to exact vengeance and deliver a new cult unto the earth.

NIGHT PEOPLE #4 (OF 4)

WRITERS BARRY GIFFORD & CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER A BRIAN LEVEL

COVER B JACOB PHILLIPS

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) JACOB PHILLIPS

FULL ART VARIANT (1:15) BRIAN LEVEL

From acclaimed writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, The Enfield Gang Massacre) and rising star Marco Finnegan (The Keeper, Crossroad Blues) comes the final tale based on the novel by neo-noir icon Barry Gifford (Lost Highway,

Wild at Heart)… Marble Lesson is the only one who can make sure her estranged daddy stays on the wagon and keeps

the new job he so desperately needs. But Wes's gig at a remote airstrip comes with some unexpected complications. Marble came to save her father—but can she survive on her own?

ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.

SERIES FINALE IN STORES JUNE 12

RICK AND MORTY: FINALS WEEK—THE WRATH OF BETH #1

WRITER JAKE BLACK

ARTIST MARC ELLERBY

COVER A MARC ELLERBY

COVER B LANE LLOYD

INTERCONNECTING COVER (1:10) MARC ELLERBY

From writer Jake Black (Batman: Attack of the Man Bat!) and longtime Rick and Morty illustrator Marc Ellerby, Wednesday of Finals Week has arrived! As Morty prepares for his world religions final, Rick plans to demonstrate the absurdity of faith by creating a cargo cult in an unsuspecting culture. While his religion comes to fruition in Rick's absence, Space Beth happens upon the planet, where Rick-worshipping sycophants are now bent on sacrificing Morty lookalikes after witnessing their dysfunctional dynamic. Not on this mama's watch!

ISSUE $5.99 40 PAGES FC STD.

ONE-SHOT IN STORES JUNE 19

ROBOFORCE #3 (OF 3)

WRITER MELISSA FLORES

ARTIST DIOGENES NEVES

COVER A DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B MARCO D'ALFONSO

COVER C TOY VARIANT

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) DUSTIN WEAVER

THE LANDMARK MINISERIES KICKING OFF

THE NACELLEVERSE COMES TO AN EXPLOSIVE

CONCLUSION! MAXX 89 AND THE UNSTOPPABLE

ROBOFORCE ARE FOREVER CHANGED!

Maxx 89's last ditch effort to reboot RoboForce

is experiencing a total system meltdown! Trapped

behind enemy lines without Soraya's knowledge,

will RoboForce have the firepower to fight their

way out . . . or has their future been terminated?

Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash) and Diogenes

Neves (Realm of X, Suicide Squad) weave the

NacelleVerse's first epic finale . . . and set the stage

ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.

SERIES FINALE IN STORES JUNE 26

AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS #2 (OF 3)

COVER B | GREY WILLIAMSON COVER C |JUNI BA VARIANT COVER | JEFFREY OYEM

COVER A | DOTUN AKANDE

BI-MONTHLY | PRESTIGE FORMAT | 30+ PAGES OF STORY!

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE UNRELENTING

PROTO-AFRICAN FANTASY EPIC ROARS ONWARD!

Acclaimed creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande, the writer-artist team behind I Am Iron Man and Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood, continue their utterly distinctive, dark fantasy epic as AKOGUN seeks to avenge the savage butchering of his betrothed, parents, and entire village. In the heavens, a battle rages between OGUN (the god of metal) and SANGO (the god of lightning) for the title of WAR GOD. Armies will be cut down. Godblood will be spilled. For this is the promise of AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS!

ISSUE $5.99 40 PAGES FC STD.

LIMITED SERIES IN STORES JUNE 12

WRITER MUREWA AYODELE

ARTIST DOTUN AKANDE

COVER A (WRAPAROUND) DOTUN AKANDE

COVER B GREY WILLIAMSON

COVER C JUNI BA

VARIANT COVER (1:10) JEFFREY OYEM

DOWN, SET, FIGHT! 10TH

ANNIVERSARY EDITION HC

HARDCOVER $29.99 160 PAGES FC STD.

IN STORES JUNE 26

WRITERS CHAD BOWERS & CHRIS SIMS

ARTIST/COVER SCOTT KOWALCHUCK

One man versus every mascot in professional sports—THEY WILL ALL BE

PUNCHED! From writers Chad Bowers and Chris Sims (Deadpool: Bad Blood,

X-Men '92) and illustrator Scott Kowalchuk (Batman '66), the heartwarming

and hilarious action-sports throwdown returns in a deluxe tenth anniversary

hardcover, perfect for fans old and new alike!

"Fearless" Chuck Fairlane was football's fastest rising star, but his career came

to a screeching halt when he was expelled from the league after goin' HAM

and causing the biggest brawl in the history of sports. Years later, Chuck has

found peace as a high school football coach, until costumed mascots begin

attacking him for seemingly no reason. Before long, Chuck's going to discover

that you can't run away from the past—but you CAN punch it square in the face!

HAPHAVEN DELUXE

EDITION HC

HARDCOVER $24.99 176 PAGES FC 6" × 9"

IN STORES JUNE 5

WRITER NORM HARPER

ARTIST/COVER LOUIE JOYCE

How far would you go to change your luck? For superstitious teen Alex Mills, it's straight into the land of superstition itself. One part fantasy, one part coming-of-age adventure, Haphaven takes readers through the rainbow on a quest to right unlucky wrongs. Now in a new deluxe hardcover with neverbefore- seen bonus content! Alex Mills will do anything to avoid a jinx. That is, until she steps on a crack and it actually does break her mother's back. To save her mom, Alex must journey through the end of a rainbow to Haphaven, the world where all of Earth's superstitions draw their power. Once there, Alex must find the strength within herself to unlock the mystery and take back control of the superstitions that have ruled her life.

QUINNELOPE AND THE MYSTERY OF THE MISSING MOON SC

WRITERS/ARTISTS/COVER HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS

Perilous planets, glittery gossip aliens, a snack-obsessed black hole, and more await Quinnelope and friends in the second laugh-out-loud book from comic duo Kayla Coombs and HF Brownfield!

As Quinnelope is getting ready for bed one night, she discovers that the moon is mysteriously missing from the sky. This is a DISASTER!!!! There's only one thing to do: launch a space mission to solve the mystery of the missing moon! Along with her dutiful butler, Bub, and loyal companion, Star, the trio blast off on a cosmic adventure to find the missing moon once and for all. Join comic duo Kayla Coombs and HF Brownfield as they take you on a hilarious planethopping road trip of a lifetime. Don't forget to pack the snacks!

SOFTCOVER $14.99 272 PAGES FC 6" × 9"

IN STORES JUNE 12

THE TEA DRAGON SOCIETY TREASURY EDITION SC

SOFTCOVER $19.99 72 PAGES FC 10" × 14"

IN STORES JUNE 19

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER K. O'NEILL

Experience K. O'Neill's two-time Eisner Award–winning The Tea Dragon Society larger than ever before in a new 10" x 14" oversize softcover treasury edition! The Tea Dragon Society is the first book in the charming all-ages trilogy that

follows the story of Greta, a blacksmith apprentice, and the people she meets as she becomes entwined in the enchanting world of tea dragons. After discovering a lost tea dragon in the marketplace, Greta learns about the dying art form of tea dragon care-taking from the kind tea shop owners, Hesekiel and Erik. As she befriends them and their shy ward, Minette, Greta sees how the craft enriches their lives—and eventually her own.

