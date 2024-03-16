Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, rick and morty
Cult Of The Lamb & Rick & Morty Launch in Oni Press June 2024 Solicits
Oni Press' June 2024 solicits launches Cult Of The Lamb #1 by Alex Paknadel and Troy Little, as well as Rick And Morty: The Wrath Of Beth
Oni Press' June 2024 solicits and solicitations includes the launch of Cult Of The Lamb #1 by Alex Paknadel and Troy Little, as well as Rick And Morty: Finals Week – The Wrath Of Beth #1 by Jake Black and Marc Ellerby.
There's the latest issue of Akogun: Brutalizer Of Gods #2 and the final issues of Night People #4 (of 4), Cemetery Kids Don't Die #4 (of 4), Roboforce #3 (of 3), Rick and Morty: Kingdom Balls #4 (of 4).
CULT OF THE LAMB #1 (OF 4)
ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.
NEW SERIES IN STORES JUNE 5
WRITER ALEX PAKNADEL
ARTIST TROY LITTLE
COVER A CARLES DALMAU
COVER B TROY LITTLE
COVER C TONY FLEECS
COVER D JUNI BA
COVER E SKETCH
VARIANT COVER (1:10) ABIGAIL STARLING
FULL ART COVER (1:20) CARLES DALMAU
FULL ART COVER (1:30) TONY FLEECS
VARIANT COVER (1:50) STAN SAKAI WITH JULIE SAKAI
BLOOD-RED VARIANT (1:100) STAN SAKAI WITH JULIE SAKAI
In partnership with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster, acclaimed writer Alex Paknadel (All Against All, Red Goblin) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Troy Little (Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons, Fear & Loathing in Las Vegas) comes a deviously delightful, heretic-smashing excursion into the sprawling cosmology of the worldwide, BAFTA–nominated video game phenomenon that IGN calls "adorably demonic"! In a land pervaded by cruelty and evil, the most innocent among us—young Lamb, the last of their kind—was selected to become a final dark sacrifice. Their death would forever seal the darkest of the Old Gods from our realm and usher in a new age ruled by the four eldritch Bishops of the Old Faith. So Lamb died . . . then forged a deal of their own. At the crossroads of eternity, Lamb was met by the imprisoned deity known as the One Who Waits, who revealed the lies and distortions of the false prophets who rule the world above. And so, Lamb was bequeathed the power and responsibilities of the Red Crown and returned to the land of living with unholy powers to exact vengeance and deliver a new cult unto the earth.
NIGHT PEOPLE #4 (OF 4)
WRITERS BARRY GIFFORD & CHRIS CONDON
ARTIST MARCO FINNEGAN
COVER A BRIAN LEVEL
COVER B JACOB PHILLIPS
FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) JACOB PHILLIPS
FULL ART VARIANT (1:15) BRIAN LEVEL
From acclaimed writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, The Enfield Gang Massacre) and rising star Marco Finnegan (The Keeper, Crossroad Blues) comes the final tale based on the novel by neo-noir icon Barry Gifford (Lost Highway,
Wild at Heart)… Marble Lesson is the only one who can make sure her estranged daddy stays on the wagon and keeps
the new job he so desperately needs. But Wes's gig at a remote airstrip comes with some unexpected complications. Marble came to save her father—but can she survive on her own?
ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.
SERIES FINALE IN STORES JUNE 12
RICK AND MORTY: FINALS WEEK—THE WRATH OF BETH #1
WRITER JAKE BLACK
ARTIST MARC ELLERBY
COVER A MARC ELLERBY
COVER B LANE LLOYD
INTERCONNECTING COVER (1:10) MARC ELLERBY
From writer Jake Black (Batman: Attack of the Man Bat!) and longtime Rick and Morty illustrator Marc Ellerby, Wednesday of Finals Week has arrived! As Morty prepares for his world religions final, Rick plans to demonstrate the absurdity of faith by creating a cargo cult in an unsuspecting culture. While his religion comes to fruition in Rick's absence, Space Beth happens upon the planet, where Rick-worshipping sycophants are now bent on sacrificing Morty lookalikes after witnessing their dysfunctional dynamic. Not on this mama's watch!
ISSUE $5.99 40 PAGES FC STD.
ONE-SHOT IN STORES JUNE 19
ROBOFORCE #3 (OF 3)
WRITER MELISSA FLORES
ARTIST DIOGENES NEVES
COVER A DUSTIN WEAVER
COVER B MARCO D'ALFONSO
COVER C TOY VARIANT
FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) DUSTIN WEAVER
THE LANDMARK MINISERIES KICKING OFF
THE NACELLEVERSE COMES TO AN EXPLOSIVE
CONCLUSION! MAXX 89 AND THE UNSTOPPABLE
ROBOFORCE ARE FOREVER CHANGED!
Maxx 89's last ditch effort to reboot RoboForce
is experiencing a total system meltdown! Trapped
behind enemy lines without Soraya's knowledge,
will RoboForce have the firepower to fight their
way out . . . or has their future been terminated?
Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash) and Diogenes
Neves (Realm of X, Suicide Squad) weave the
NacelleVerse's first epic finale . . . and set the stage
ISSUE $4.99 32 PAGES FC STD.
SERIES FINALE IN STORES JUNE 26
AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS #2 (OF 3)
COVER B | GREY WILLIAMSON COVER C |JUNI BA VARIANT COVER | JEFFREY OYEM
COVER A | DOTUN AKANDE
BI-MONTHLY | PRESTIGE FORMAT | 30+ PAGES OF STORY!
THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE UNRELENTING
PROTO-AFRICAN FANTASY EPIC ROARS ONWARD!
Acclaimed creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande, the writer-artist team behind I Am Iron Man and Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood, continue their utterly distinctive, dark fantasy epic as AKOGUN seeks to avenge the savage butchering of his betrothed, parents, and entire village. In the heavens, a battle rages between OGUN (the god of metal) and SANGO (the god of lightning) for the title of WAR GOD. Armies will be cut down. Godblood will be spilled. For this is the promise of AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS!
ISSUE $5.99 40 PAGES FC STD.
LIMITED SERIES IN STORES JUNE 12
WRITER MUREWA AYODELE
ARTIST DOTUN AKANDE
COVER A (WRAPAROUND) DOTUN AKANDE
COVER B GREY WILLIAMSON
COVER C JUNI BA
VARIANT COVER (1:10) JEFFREY OYEM
DOWN, SET, FIGHT! 10TH
ANNIVERSARY EDITION HC
HARDCOVER $29.99 160 PAGES FC STD.
IN STORES JUNE 26
WRITERS CHAD BOWERS & CHRIS SIMS
ARTIST/COVER SCOTT KOWALCHUCK
One man versus every mascot in professional sports—THEY WILL ALL BE
PUNCHED! From writers Chad Bowers and Chris Sims (Deadpool: Bad Blood,
X-Men '92) and illustrator Scott Kowalchuk (Batman '66), the heartwarming
and hilarious action-sports throwdown returns in a deluxe tenth anniversary
hardcover, perfect for fans old and new alike!
"Fearless" Chuck Fairlane was football's fastest rising star, but his career came
to a screeching halt when he was expelled from the league after goin' HAM
and causing the biggest brawl in the history of sports. Years later, Chuck has
found peace as a high school football coach, until costumed mascots begin
attacking him for seemingly no reason. Before long, Chuck's going to discover
that you can't run away from the past—but you CAN punch it square in the face!
HAPHAVEN DELUXE
EDITION HC
HARDCOVER $24.99 176 PAGES FC 6" × 9"
IN STORES JUNE 5
WRITER NORM HARPER
ARTIST/COVER LOUIE JOYCE
How far would you go to change your luck? For superstitious teen Alex Mills, it's straight into the land of superstition itself. One part fantasy, one part coming-of-age adventure, Haphaven takes readers through the rainbow on a quest to right unlucky wrongs. Now in a new deluxe hardcover with neverbefore- seen bonus content! Alex Mills will do anything to avoid a jinx. That is, until she steps on a crack and it actually does break her mother's back. To save her mom, Alex must journey through the end of a rainbow to Haphaven, the world where all of Earth's superstitions draw their power. Once there, Alex must find the strength within herself to unlock the mystery and take back control of the superstitions that have ruled her life.
QUINNELOPE AND THE MYSTERY OF THE MISSING MOON SC
WRITERS/ARTISTS/COVER HF BROWNFIELD & KAYLA COOMBS
Perilous planets, glittery gossip aliens, a snack-obsessed black hole, and more await Quinnelope and friends in the second laugh-out-loud book from comic duo Kayla Coombs and HF Brownfield!
As Quinnelope is getting ready for bed one night, she discovers that the moon is mysteriously missing from the sky. This is a DISASTER!!!! There's only one thing to do: launch a space mission to solve the mystery of the missing moon! Along with her dutiful butler, Bub, and loyal companion, Star, the trio blast off on a cosmic adventure to find the missing moon once and for all. Join comic duo Kayla Coombs and HF Brownfield as they take you on a hilarious planethopping road trip of a lifetime. Don't forget to pack the snacks!
SOFTCOVER $14.99 272 PAGES FC 6" × 9"
IN STORES JUNE 12
THE TEA DRAGON SOCIETY TREASURY EDITION SC
SOFTCOVER $19.99 72 PAGES FC 10" × 14"
IN STORES JUNE 19
WRITER/ARTIST/COVER K. O'NEILL
Experience K. O'Neill's two-time Eisner Award–winning The Tea Dragon Society larger than ever before in a new 10" x 14" oversize softcover treasury edition! The Tea Dragon Society is the first book in the charming all-ages trilogy that
follows the story of Greta, a blacksmith apprentice, and the people she meets as she becomes entwined in the enchanting world of tea dragons. After discovering a lost tea dragon in the marketplace, Greta learns about the dying art form of tea dragon care-taking from the kind tea shop owners, Hesekiel and Erik. As she befriends them and their shy ward, Minette, Greta sees how the craft enriches their lives—and eventually her own.