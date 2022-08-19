Damage Control #1 Preview: How Moon Knight Takes his Coffee

Would you dare give Moon Knight a Grande Quad Nonfat One-Pump Mocha Upside Down… and forget to hold the whip? The guy's a psycho. You don't want to mess with his coffee. Preview Damage Control #1 below.

Damage Control #1

by Adam F. Goldberg & Hans Rodionoff & Jay Fosgitt & Will Robson, cover by Carlos Pacheco

FROM THE CREATOR OF TV'S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel's Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we'll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. ADAM F. GOLDBERG (TV's The Goldbergs) and HANS RODIONOFF team up with WILL ROBSON to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it's totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie's McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609838500111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960609838500121 – DAMAGE CONTROL 1 ROBSON VARIANT – $4.99 US

