Damian Connelly's You Promised Me Darkness #1 From Behemoth in April

Behemoth Comics has a new launch title for April 2021, Damian Connelly's You Promised Me Darkness, which has a rather aggressively captivating cover look to begin. Here are the details and everything else Behemoth is soliciting for April.

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 CVR A SEBASTIAN

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211147

(W) Damian Connelly (A/CA) Damian Connelly

Approximately every 75 years, Halley's Comet orbits around the sun, and every time this happens people around the world are born with incredible abilities, special auras that grant them with supernatural skills, but those auras can also be cursed. Yuko and Sebastian, two siblings with special auras are constantly running from an evil being, known as the "Anti-everything," who feeds from these special auras, getting stronger with each intake. This being is obsessed with these brothers' auras and will not stop until he feasts on them.

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 CVR B YUKO

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211148

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 CVR C CORDELIA

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211149

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 CVR D PRISM

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211150

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 CVR E ANTI EVERYTHING

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211151



YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 LTD ED NUDE VAR

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211152

YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS #1 5 COPY NURIA INCV

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211153

DIORAMA 7 TP VOL 01

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211142

(W) Rodrigo De Freitas (A/CA) Rodrigo De Freitas

Begin the beautiful journey that is Diorama 7, as a courageous member of the Column People and their inseparable companion explore ancient ruins in search of something precious. Meanwhile a lost man walks in search of his family. Journeys begin while rituals, encounters and persecutions take place in this pale and silent world. All under the eyes of the one. The Devourer.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $14.99



HOTLINE MIAMI WILDLIFE #8 (OF 8) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211143

(W) Frederico Chemello, Maurizio Furini (A/CA) Alberto Massaggia

Read the conclusion to the comic based on the multi-million unit selling video game franchise, Hotline Miami, this final issue collides everything together as Chris and Peter's story come to its thrilling conclusion!

In Shops: Apr 07, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MAYARA & ANNABELLE TP VOL 01

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211144

(W) Pablo Casado (A/CA) Talles Rodrigues

The life that Mayara knew is gone. Once the most respected Technical Advisor in Combat for Unusual Activities, now she's being transferred out due to investigating where she shouldn't have. Now she'll meet Annabelle, who's not too happy with the news of her new coworker, either. However, they must put their issues aside when a threat not seen for almost twenty years emerges in the city.

In Shops: Apr 28, 2021

SRP: $12.99

PARANORMAL HITMEN #3 (OF 4) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211145

(W) Brett Murphy (A/CA) Wilson Gandolpho

The Paranormal Hitmen have arrived in the Afterlife! Alfonso Carboni is on a mission to find the ghosts that would like to have their revenge on Gene and Devon. Will Gene and Devon be able to stop Alfonso Carboni while saving Darla and Tori? Who is the mystery man helping Gene and Devon? Take a trip to the Afterlife!

In Shops: Apr 14, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VIETNAM HORROR #2 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB211146

(W) Massimo Rosi (A/CA) Vito Coppola

A unit of American soldiers find themselves isolated in the middle of nowhere, Vietnam. As they calculate another plan to storm the nearby mountain once more, another problem arises in camp, one that might have them rethinking everything.

In Shops: Apr 21, 2021

SRP: $3.99