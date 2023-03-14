Dan Abnett & INJ Culbard Return To Wild's End From Boom Studios Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard are launching their first Wild's End series from Boom Studios since 2018.

First published in 2014, the new Wild's End series described as War Of The Worlds meets Wind In The Willows (War Wind In The Willow World?) will "journey once again to an alien-occupied England where anthropomorphic citizens fight off the interstellar invaders".

The PR reads "Out at sea during the invasion, our intimate crew of unlucky voyagers returns to a world they once knew, now occupied by an invading alien force! For the first time since 2018, return to an anthropomorphic England with a new cast of characters in the WILD'S END canon. New readers and old readers alike will love this new jumping off point for the cult classic series which has been described as War of the Worlds meets Wind in the Willows." I presume they mean "jumping on point. I mean, it has been a while…

Dan Abnett is a multiple New York Times bestselling author and an award-winning comic book writer. He has written more than fifty novels. In comics, his run on The Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel formed the inspiration for the blockbuster movie franchise. He is a regular contributor to the UK's long-running 2000AD, and also writes extensively for the games industry. In collaboration with I.N.J. Culbard, they have produced the acclaimed series Brink, The New Deadwardians, and Wild's End. Dan lives and works in Maidstone, Kent, in the UK. "Ian and I are regular partners-in-crime, and I'm delighted to be returning to BOOM! Studios with him to create a new chapter of our all-time favourite collaboration, Wild's End," said Abnett I.N.J. Culbard is an award-winning graphic novelist. He is an artist on original series such as The New Deadwardians (Vertigo), Dark Ages (Dark Horse Comics), Brink (2000 AD), Brass Sun (2000 AD), Everything (Berger Books), Tales from the Umbrella Academy: You Look Like Death (Dark Horse Comics) and is the writer/artist of the original graphic novels Celeste (SelfMadeHero) and Salamandre (Berger Books). His adaptation of Lovecraft's At the Mountains of Madness won the British Fantasy Award. "It's great to be back in the Wilds with Dan and the team at BOOM! I'm really excited to be working in this world again and introducing regular and new readers to a whole new cast of characters," said Culbard WILD'S END features covers by I.N.J. Culbard, Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul), Ariel Olivetti (Thanos), and InHyuk Lee (Star Wars: Darth Vader). "With Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard at the helm, every part of the Wild's End journey is a pleasure–even the parts that give you the creeps, shock you, or make you cry. Readers should get ready to fall in love with the new cast, then worry about their safety non-stop for months," said series editor, Kathleen Wisneski.