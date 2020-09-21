Dan DiDio Appointed Tutor at The Kubert School, From Concept to Sale

Dan DiDio was Publisher at DC Comics for over a decade, before being fired earlier this year, scuppering his DC 5G relaunch plans. The question was always "what will he do next?" Well, you know what they say about those who can't do? Today, The Kubert School announced that starting on October 1st, Dan Didio will become a teacher at the school. "As a long time fan and supporter of the Kubert School, I'm excited to be involved and contributing to their online program," says Didio.

Didio will be teaching a new online course called "From Concept to Sale". In the course, he will show students how to develop and present your ideas for a character, book, or series, to publishers or other media outlets. During these weekly sessions, students will discuss and work towards constructing a series bible and a story concept pitch that will generate opportunities in a crowded marketplace.

"We are overjoyed to welcome Dan into our online studies faculty. He is someone who needs no introduction and who has been an integral part of the comics industry for years. The knowledge and passion that he brings to a project is second to none." says Anthony Marques, President of The Kubert School.

"From Concept to Sale" is only one new online course that will be coming Oct. 1st. There will also be "Storyboards" taught by animation director, Abe Audish (Cartoon Network/Nickelodeon), "Basic Drawing" taught by artist Emma Kubert (Inkblot from Image Comics), "Basic Drawing II" taught by David Williams (Batman The Animated Series, X-Force) and "Narrative Art" taught by comic book creator Moritat (All Star Western, The Spirit) with additional new classes to be announced.

They will join returning instructors such as Fernando Ruiz, Amy Chu, and Sergio Carriello from The Kubert School's list of instructors. The Kubert School Online Studies fall courses will be available for registration starting Tuesday, September 22nd.

Founded by legendary comic artist and creator, Joe Kubert, The Kubert School states that it is committed to providing a personalized education that will stretch the limits of each students' talents and potential. The Kubert School's curriculum, with a focus on all facets of sequential and narrative art, intends to ensure that each graduating student will be equipped with a developed understanding of craft, an enlarged imagination and the work ethic and passion necessary to be an artist for years to come. Registration for their upcoming Fall Open House on Saturday, November 7th, can be found here. Applications for their full-time program visit can be made here.