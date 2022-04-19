Dan DiDio & Kenneth Rocafort Team For New YA Novel, Hide And Seek

Last week, Bleeding Cool announced that former DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio and comics creator Frank Miller were to announce a new publishing deal, with DiDio running Frank Miller's new publishing business. Well, it hasn't been announced yet, we may have to wait another week. But we don't have to wait for his new project, with comic book artist and writer Kenneth Rocafort. Together they created the character Sideways for DC Comics and well as the cosmic antagonist Tempus Fuginaut, recently rather pointedly put to death in Superman & The Authority. And now they have announced a new YA novel written by DiDio and Rocafort called Hide And Seek, to be published by Permuted Press in April 2023.

A teenage boy is taken into witness protection after his superhero father is murdered on national television, but things are not what they appear to be in the small town he's relocated to – he soon discovers that not only is it populated with family members of super villains, but when he develops powers of his own, whe town becomes a prison and he's considered one of its most dangerous inmates.

Dan DiDio worked on animations ReBoot and War Planets, before moving to DC Comics as an editorial Vice President in 2002, and was promoted to Publisher alongside Jim Lee in 2010. As well as writing comics for DC, including Superboy, OMAC and Metal Men he spearheaded the New 52 reboot, and became the public face of DC Comics, running Ask The Publishers panels at comic book conventions and attending retailer only forums that travelled the country. Dan DiDio was fired by DC Comics in 2020 just as his new reboot, 5G or Generation Five, was about to be enacted. It was abandoned, though aspects of his plans remain within the publisher's current schedules. Since he was fired, he has worked as a tutor at The Kubert School but no publishing work has been announced. It looks like DiDio was placed on a two-year non-compete clause, known as gardening leave, and that time is now up.

Kenneth Rocafort is known for designing toy box art, storyboards and character designs, and comic books including Superman, Red Hood and the Outlaws, Astonishing Tales: Wolverine/Punisher, Teen Titans, The Ultimates, and his most recent graphic novel crowdfunded on Indiegogo, Groken from his own label Mitografia.

Established in 2004, Permuted Press specialises in sci-fi, fantasy, post-apocalyptic and horror fiction, as well as pop-culture and historical non-fiction.