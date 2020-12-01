Dan DiDio Makes An Appearance In The Finale Of Metal Men #12

Early this year, Dan DiDio was let go as Publisher of DC Comics. It was quite the thing, but also very much the shape of things to come. A precursor if you will to two waves of DC Comics senior redundancies through the year, alongside the pandemic shutdowns, distributor and printer changes and everything else coming. He was, however, allowed to keep writing his Metal Men comic book until its planned end with its twelfth issue. And then we all saw in Metal Men #7, that Dan DiDio had found a new job within the DC Universe itself.

And we had previously seen, in Harley Quinn, what his previous job was. Publisher of DC Comics within the DC Universe and coming up with 5Gnu.

And in the final issue of the series, the Metal Men return to the bar for mop-up duties.

And we get to see Dan's Spider-Jerusalem tattoo as he signs off for the day and hands over to whoever will follow him.

Of course, Dan can only explore those new worlds and universes once his Non-Compete deal with DC Comics comes to an end. Usually about a year…

