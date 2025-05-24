Dan Fogler At MCM London Comic Con… He's Bringing Back His Comics

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Don Fogler, mcm

Dan Fogler at MCM London Comic Con... he's bringing back his Foglerverse of comics back this year, as well as a prequel.

Dan Fogler is known for many things: a Tony-winning Broadway actor, films like Fanboys, TV shows like The Walking Dead and blockbusters like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. But around these parts, he is best known for his comic books, published through Heavy Metal Megazine. They haven't been seen for a while.

I talked to Dan Fogler at MCM London Comic Con today about his comic books, his relationship with the medium and his plans to return. He has previously published a horror anthology, Moon Lake, an occult detective adventure with Ben Templesmith as Fishkill, and a balls-to-the-wall pulp madness that is Brooklyn Gladiator with Simon Bisley and Glenn Fabry. But Heavy Metal went away, and though it is coming back again now, Dan Fogler is doing things differently this time and turning to crowdfunding. He laughingly noncommittal on whether Heavy Metal still owed him money, "you can use your imagination". He did say he managed to get some stock of his books and is selling them at his autograph booth at the show today. But going forward – and he is going forward – he will be turning to crowdfunding to publish new work.

And what will he publish? Why more Moon Lake (volume 4), Fishkill and Brooklyn Gladiator, of course. But he also promised a prequel to his Foglerverse, set aeons ago. He told me, " It's kinda tragic with Heavy Metal, who gave me a massive break, they were 'yes' to all my titles, Moon Lake, Brooklyn Gladiator, Fishkill, and then they downsized tremendously. I was left to my own devices with my books. I grabbed all my stock, and I've been coming to comic cons and selling my books. I've got books at my table here if you want. I'm going to do a Kickstarter crowdfunded thing, end of the year with my books, I'm just going to do Fogler's Fictions, the Foglerverse, and see what happens., I'm done hopping around different publishers and relying on their fate. Moon Lake is going to have a volume 4, we'll do a Moon Lake Monolith three volumes with 50 or a 100 new pages of something exciting. And then we've got volume 2 of Brooklyn Gladiator, I'm working on, volume 2 of Fishkill. Then a prequel, The Last Storm, my "long ago in a galaxy far, far away" but on Earth, antidiluvian… many cataclysms ago."

