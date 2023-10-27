Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: dan slott, Dave Gibbons, mcm, Pat Mills

Dan Slott's Doctor Who Out Early For MCM London Comic Con

The BBC Studios Booth has two Doctor Who graphic novels meant to be published in November, out early. Probably other stuff as well.

In 2021, it was announced that Dan Slott would be writing a series of Doctor Who one-shots from Titan Comics, his first non-Marvel work-for-hire comic book in decades. And that the first would feature the Tenth Doctor and Martha, drawn by Christopher Jones with an Adam Hughes cover of the pair. And that there would be a backup strip written by Slott and drawn by Matthew Dow Smith, which would feature the Ninth Doctor and Rose. The first of the one-shots was solicited for April 2022 priced at $7.99.

It wasn't published. It was then solicited for 18 months later, with a hardcover with a 125% price increase at $17.99, for the 11th of October 2023. It still didn't come out. It was then delayed for the 7th of November, which is pretty damn close to the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who, especially considering it has the Ninth and Tenth Doctors, as well as Rose and Martha. And it looks like it will indeed be in shops for that date.

But MCM London Comic Con has it early. At the BBC Studios stand next to the TARDIS. £14.99 in British pounds.

They also have the Fourth Doctor collection from Marvel UK/Panini, which includes the Star Beast story by Pat Mills and Dave Gibbons, which has been adapted for the new David Tennant 2023 Doctor Who season. And they even put Beep The Meep on the cover. This will be widely released on the 2nd of November… but is available at MCM London Comic Con at the BBC Studios booth right now. Just look for the Blue Box.

They probably have other stuff out early as well, but I just know those ones.

The Frazer Hines Evil Of The Daleks, Angel Of Redemption, Monster In The Cupboard and the 60 Moments In Time books all have official releases yesterday, and the BBC/Forbidden Planet shop have these exclusive items for tomorrow.

Here's the solicits for both of the comic books.

Doctor Who: Once Upon A Time Lord Hardcover – November 7, 2023

by Dan Slott, Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith

Eisner Award-Winning Spider-Man writer Dan Slott makes his Doctor Who debut. In order to survive the fiery Pyromeths, Martha Jones must spin three sensational yarns about the Tenth Doctor and his greatest adventures with old and new foes alike! An epic story that sees companion Martha Jones captured by the insatiable Pyromeths, and her only hope for survival is to keep them distracted with sensational untold tales of the Tenth Doctor facing off against his greatest foes–both classic and new! Witness the incredible adventures of the Tenth Doctor like never-before! You'll be on the edge of your Tardis as Martha recounts three unbelievable tales of The Doctor facing off against his deadliest foes! Dan Slott's incredible Doctor Who comics debut reveals his love for the franchise, featuring cameos from multiple Doctors and their enemies, including the Daleks and Cybermen! Fans will also delight at the special bonus story starring the Ninth Doctor and Rose! Bursting straight out of the long-running hit television series, this Doctor Who collection continues the time-traveling tales of the Doctor and friends. Buy it, read it, then travel back in time to read it for the first time all over again…! Doctor Who: The Fourth Doctor Anthology Paperback – 2 Nov. 2023

by Pat Mills, John Wagner), Steve Moore, Steve Parkhouse, Dave Gibbons , Mike McMahon

Panini Comics is proud to present the complete collection of Fourth Doctor comic strips, taken from the early years of Doctor Who Weekly and Doctor Who Monthly! Featuring 17 wild and witty tales, this collection sees the Doctor encounter robotic centurions, deceptively furry and cuddly space tyrants, deadly psychic vampires and a whole lot more! Includes DOCTOR WHO AND THE STAR BEAST, the classic story that inspired the first of the three new Doctor Who special anniversary episodes. Collecting material from Doctor Who Weekly #1-45 and Doctor Who Monthly #46-60.

