Dan Slott Writes New Doctor Who In 2022

I know it must have stuck in his craw for some time that I'd written a Doctor Who comic and he hadn't. And I also guess that Dan Slott is no longer a Marvel Comics exclusive creator. As he will be writing three Doctor Who one-shot comics for Titan Comics, the first featuring the Tenth Doctor and Martha Jones, for April 2022. And drawn by Christopher Jones, who has previously worked on Doctor Who: The Third Doctor – Heralds Of Destruction and Doctor Who: The Seventh Doctor – Operation Volcano.

As a Marvel Comics exclusive writer, he had tried for a Doctor Who/Spider-Man crossover before. He turned his Silver Surfer comic into a Doctor Who tribute. And he always drops referenced in where he can.

Martha Jones captured by the insatiable Pyromeths, and her only hope for survival is to keep them distracted with sensational untold tales of the Tenth Doctor facing off against his greatest foes – both classic and new! "One of the worst secrets in comics is that I am one of the world's biggest Whovians!" says Dan. "I've been regularly watching Doctor Who since the Tom Baker years, and am deeply devoted to every incarnation of the show! I've been waiting to write stories for the Doctor my whole life! And I couldn't be happier than getting a chance to tell an all-new tale of the Tenth Doctor – and to be doing this with Chris and all the fine folks at TITAN! Allons-Y!" "I'm very excited to be working on this project with Dan – he's a huge Who fan, and it shows. This Doctor Who special exudes all of Dan's creativity and love of storytelling, with a few surprises along the way!" says Doctor Who Comics editor, Jake Devine. "We're totally fired up that Dan is bringing his incredible knowledge and lifelong enthusiasm for Doctor Who to writing a story that will lead into a year long chapter for our favourite Time Lord," say Titan Comics Publishers, Dr Vivian Cheung & Nick Landau

Doctor Who: Special 2022 Comic Book One-Shot will be published in April 2022. Now, I wonder if Chris Claremont might also be interested?