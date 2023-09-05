Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: dan slott, doctor who

Dan Slott's Doctor Who, Now Eighteen Months Late And Ten Dollars More

In 2021, it was announced that Dan Slott would be writing a series of Doctor Who one-shots from Titan Comics, with Tenth Doctor and Martha,

In 2021, it was announced that Dan Slott would be writing a series of Doctor Who one-shots from Titan Comics, his first non-Marvel work-for-hire comic book in decades. And that the first would feature the Tenth Doctor and Martha drawn by Christopher Jones with an Adam Hughes cover of the pair. And that there would be a back-up strip written by Slott and drawn by Matthew Dow Smith, which would feature the Ninth Doctor and Rose. The first of the one-shots was solicited for April 2022 priced at $7.99.

DOCTOR WHO SPECIAL 2022 ONE SHOT CVR A HUGHES

TITAN COMICS

FEB221715

(W) Dan Slott (A) Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Adam Hughes

AN EPIC STORY BY EISNER AWARD-WINNING WRITER DAN SLOTT THAT SEES COMPANION MARTHA JONES CAPTURED BY THE INSATIABLE PYROMETHS! HER ONLY HOPE FOR SURVIVAL IS TO KEEP THEM DISTRACTED WITH SENSATIONAL UNTOLD TALES OF THE TENTH DOCTOR FACING OFF AGAINST HIS GREATEST FOES – BOTH CLASSIC AND NEW! FEATURES A BONUS STORY STARRING THE NINTH DOCTOR AND ROSE TYLER! In Shops: Apr 27, 2022 SRP: 7.99

It didn't come out. So it was resolicited for in Titan Comics' September 2022 solicits for publication in October 2022. And it still didn't come out. A year later, it was resolicited again, bumped from $7.99 to $17.99 US/£14.99 UK and solicited as a graphic novel for the 11th of October 2023.

DOCTOR WHO ONCE UPON A TIMELORD DM ED GN

DOCTOR WHO ONCE UPON A TIMELORD REG ED GN

TITAN COMICS

MAY231153

(W) Dan Slott (A) Christopher Jones, Matthew Dow Smith, Mike Collins (CA) Adam Hughes

AN EPIC STORY BY EISNER AWARD-WINNING WRITER DAN SLOTT THAT SEES COMPANION MARTHA JONES CAPTURED BY THE INSATIABLE PYROMETHS! HER ONLY HOPE FOR SURVIVAL IS TO KEEP THEM DISTRACTED WITH SENSATIONAL UNTOLD TALES OF THE TENTH DOCTOR FACING OFF AGAINST HIS GREATEST FOES – BOTH CLASSIC AND NEW! FEATURES A BONUS STORY STARRING THE NINTH DOCTOR AND ROSE TYLER! In Shops: Oct 11, 2023 SRP: 17.99

That has been delayed further to the 24th of October, 2023. Bleeding Cool can confirm this represents just 58 pages of story for $17.99, with a Tenth Doctor and Martha story, Firelight drawn by Christopher Jones and Matthew Dow Smith, and a Ninth Doctor and Rose story, Rhyme Or Reason drawn by Mike Collins. Well, you do get a hardcover it seems… but you can tell why folk may seek alternative distribution sources.

And a released preview 0f the comic book in question…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!