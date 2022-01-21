Dan Slott Writes Ninth Doctor Who Too – Titan Comics April Solicits

It was previously announced that Dan Slott would be writing a series of Doctor Who one-shots from Titan Comics, his first non-Marvel work for hire comic book in decades. And that the first would feature the Tenth Doctor and Martha drawn by Christopher Jones. And they even have an Adam Hughes cover of the pair. But what wasn't mentioned was that there would be a back-up strip written by Slott and drawn by , Matthew Dow Smith, which would feature the Ninth Doctor and Rose. Looks like Dan Slott is having his multi-dimensional cake and eating it. Here's the solicits & solicitations and everything from Titan Comics for April 2022

AN EPIC STORY BY EISNER AWARD-WINNING WRITER DAN SLOTT THAT SEES COMPANION MARTHA JONES CAPTURED BY THE INSATIABLE PYROMETHS! HER ONLY HOPE FOR SURVIVAL IS TO KEEP THEM DISTRACTED WITH SENSATIONAL UNTOLD TALES OF THE TENTH DOCTOR FACING OFF AGAINST HIS GREATEST FOES – BOTH CLASSIC AND NEW!

FEATURES A BONUS STORY STARRING THE NINTH DOCTOR AND ROSE TYLER!

BASED ON THE NEW NETFLIX LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION OF THE ORIGINAL ANIME!

An original story set in the year 2171. The bounty hunter crew of the spaceship Bebop chase an ex-gang member who holds a vest which gives the wearer unlimited luck.

Collects issues #1-4.

FEATURES ISSUES #1-4 CONNECTING VIRGIN COVERS BY CLAUDIA IANNICIELLO! PLUS AN EXCLUSIVE ISSUE #1 VARIANT WITH THIS PACK! LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES.

BASED ON THE NEW NETFLIX LIVE-ACTION ADAPTATION

OF THE ORIGINAL ANIME!

EXPERIENCE THE ASTONISHING ARTWORK OF THE HOTTEST COMIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR!

This portfolio showcases the incredible covers of Peach Momoko from the best-selling Horizon Zero Dawn comic. Each cover is removable to display as a high-quality poster!

AN EXCITING NEW GUIDE TO THE UPCOMING MOVIE, MARVEL STUDIOS' THE ETERNALS.

After the events of AVENGERS: ENDGAME, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be redefined yet again with the introduction of the Eternals, heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the earth since the dawn of man.

Go BEHIND THE SCENES of the new movie with art and photos from the set, plus interviews with the cast and crew.

AHEAD OF THE RELEASE OF MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU IN SUMMER 2022, THE BANANA- LOVING, MISCHIEVOUS MINIONS ARE BACK AGAIN TO SERVE THEIR DESPICABLE MASTER!

MORE CHAOS AND HIJINKS ARE IN STORE FOR THE EVER UNEXPECTED MINIONS IN THIS ALL – NEW COMIC SERES, FEATURING THE EVER-LOYAL YELLOW CHARACTERS!

LAPD DETECTIVE CAL MOREAUX HAS TEAMED UP WITH AN ESCAPED REPLICANT implanted with the memories of a dead Tyrell Corporation scientist.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM WITH K.PERKINS (SUPERGIRL) & MELLOW BROWN (AMERICAN GODS)

JOIN THE GANG FOR SUMMER CAMPS, SCOUT TROOPS, BASEBALL GAMES, BOOK REPORTS, AND DISCOS!

A facsimile edition of the 14th Peanuts paperback book that collects 188 pages of classic comic strips from 1978-1979!

An in-depth look at the making of Star Trek: First Contact, featuring rare and previously unseen production art and new and exclusive cast and crew interviews.

Political conflicts on Earth erupt into open hostilities between their colonies in space, with Xenomorphs as the ultimate weapon.

