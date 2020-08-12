DC Comics Appoints New General Manager to Start In Mid-September

Bleeding Cool has learned that DC Comics intends to officially appoint a new General Manager. their position to start on Friday, the 18th of September 2020. Which is a very specific date for a new position. No details about the new appointee have been given, save that their biggest area of experience of late involves eSports. Their role is intended to take up duties performed by the current Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras who is believed to be one of a number leaving the company, while other duties will be shared amongst the existing editorial staff.

I have also been told by multiple sources that Vince Letterio, Director – Publishing Operations at DC Comics is also among the laid-off staff, after over twenty-eight years at DC Comics, that followed a ten-year stint managing the comic book store Steve's Comic Relief. Vince is one of the longest-serving employees at DC Comics – or at Warner Bros as a whole.

I understand that employees are being required to work their notice period, from two to three months, depending on their contract or position. This will enable a more gradual change than the dropping-off-the-cliff some feared but it is not going to be a happy place remotely working for DC right now. And as Bleeding Cool reported, DC is not planning to open its Burbank offices until the New Year.

However more information coming out may be hard to come by. Anger and frustration at a number of leaks regarding the DC Bloodbath, has caused a three-line whip to be imposed on DC employees regarding talking about the current situation to colleagues, friends it family – let alone the press. Usually, however, when pressure is placed upon such an organisation, it squeezes out of the sides.

Sometimes social media has helped, but employee tweets (and the like) are all tightly monitored by DC these days as well.