The New Publisher Of DC Has The Initials D.C.

Daniel Cherry is the new SVP General Manager of DC Comics, coming to the publisher with a history, as we reported last month, in eSports.

Graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, prior to this role at DC, from March 2018, Daniel was the Chief Marketing Officer for Activision Blizzard Esports, responsible for operating all of Activision Blizzard's competitive gaming properties globally. From August 2015, he was Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer for the 3-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center arena. Prior to that, Daniel served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Vice President of Consumer Planning & Research at DIAGEO N.A from 2011 to 2015. Previous to that, he re-launched and served as the Chief Marketing Officer of the football club The New York Cosmos. He was also Managing Partner & Director of Brand Strategy at Anomaly, working on global brands such as Converse, Umbro, Cole Haan, Budweiser, and Motorola. He worked at Wieden+Kennedy, where he led strategy on Nike, the Jordan Brand, and ESPN. His work on Nike included the Grammy 2007 nominated song "Classic" (Better Than I've Ever Been) featuring pop stars Kanye West, Nas, Rakim, and KRS-One. Before W+K, Daniel was a co-owner of Frank151 Magazine and malbon Brothers Farms (mBF), the advertising and brand consulting division of Frank151 Media Group. There, he led branded content, influencer, and experiential marketing strategies for Red Bull, Toyota Scion, Nike, glaceáu Vitaminwater, PF Flyers, Ride Snowboards, and others. Cherry got his start in advertising at Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

THR reports that Cherry will head up business affairs editorial, talent services, marketing, sales, brand and direct to consumer for DC, and oversee business development with current senior VP, business strategy, finance and administration, Anne DePies. Cherry begins the job on September 8th, a little earlier than we were led to believe, and will report directly to Warner Bros. global brands and experience president, Pam Lifford. They also state that this will free up Jim Lee to take on expanded responsibilities surrounding the overall DC brand, and that Lee will "bring his unmatched creativity, passion and innate knowledge of the DC characters and canon to the company's efforts to evolve the brand and create relevance for new audiences around the world".

Anyone fancy parsing that one? Maybe he'll be persuaded to reopen the retailer Facebook forum, and find something for comic book shops to do on Batman Day? He does have the initials DC after all..