A Third Wave Of Job Cuts In The New Year For DC Comics and Warners

DC Comics – and all of Warners – have suffered two waves of job cuts during 2021, including senior and longstanding company members, including staff that had been with the company over 25 years. But Bleeding Cool has been made repeatedly aware that is won't be stopping and that there is a third expected wave to come in the New Year.

It wasn't all just in those two pushes either, DC Comics had lost a few senior staffers back in 2019, including Mark Chiarello, SVP, DC Art & Design Director, John Cunningham SVP DC Sales Trade Marketing and Eddie Scannell, VP DC Consumer Marketing.

Then Dan DiDio, Publisher of DC Comics earlier in 2020. It also saw the decision of to skip over to work on the new Lord Of The Rings series for Amazon instead.

But it was the two waves of firings across Warners after the AT&T buyout that really got the headlines, with employees repeatedly calling it a bloodbath when talking to Bleeding Cool. The first wave in August 2020 included the following names;

DC Editor-In-Chief Bob Harras

Executive Editor at DC Black Label, Mark Doyle

Vice President, Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy Bobbie Chase

DC Comics Editor Andy Khouri

Senior Story Editor Brian Cunningham

SVP Publishing Strategy & Support Services, Hank Kanalz

Executive Assistant to Jim Lee , Eddy Choi

International Publishing, Ad Sales & Custom Creative Studio , Sandy Resnick

Marketing Director, Sara Haskell

Director of Publicity (Publishing) Michael Shelling

VP of Marketing & Creative Services Jonah Weiland

VP, Comic Book Specialty & Newsstand Sales Jim Sokolowski

Vice President of Creative Affairs Dan Evans III

While November saw the departure of:

Adam Philips, Director, Marketing Services at DC Comics

Director, Marketing Services at DC Comics Stuart Schreck , Sales Manager DC Comics,

, Sales Manager DC Comics, Sandy Yi – SVP, Global Franchise Management,

– SVP, Global Franchise Management, Lissette Osterloh, VP Digital Marketing & Events

VP Digital Marketing & Events Michele R Wells , co-Editor-In-Chief at DC Comics, Vice President and Executive Editor, DC Children's/Young Adult

, co-Editor-In-Chief at DC Comics, Vice President and Executive Editor, DC Children's/Young Adult Alex Carr , Group Editor at DC Comics (Justice League titles)

, Group Editor at DC Comics (Justice League titles) Vince Letterio – Executive Director – Direct Sales

Each time, DC lost centuries of experience and knowledge. And a third wave will be just as damning.