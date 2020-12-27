The Week Several DC Comics Creators Realised They Were Out Of Work

Bleeding Cool understands that this month a number of DC Comics writers and artists realised that their upcoming work for DC Comics may not be quite as upcoming as they thought. They discovered this, in some cases, by reading the DC Comics solicitations for March 2021. The reduction in the number of titles, as well as contracts being previously signed with creators who were meant to be working on the 5G line, have meant that a number of creators without such contracts have been jettisoned from their titles. And with editorial numbers being decimated over the last year, it seems that whoever was meant to inform such creators of the change in upcoming work may have not told everyone.

Cue a number of phone calls, email threads and even an occasional WhatsUp shout out with longtime DC creators looking for work, with a flurry of editors at Marvel, Dark Horse, IDW, Boom, Dynamite and the like receiving "hey, I'm suddenly available" messages. Expect to see a few creators who are all but only known for their work at DC Comics popping up in solicitations in months to come.

It also doesn't help that while DC Comics has created more anthology titles, and titles with back up strips, the number of titles and the total page count of work being created has dropped dramatically.

In March this year, DC Comics solicited 62 new items, totalling 2,632 pages (though the amount of artwork generated is less, as this includes advertising and editorial pages) costing $281 made up of 49 $3.99 and 9 $4.99 titles

In December, DC Comics was soliciting 52 new items, totalling 2,352 pages costing $286, made up of 29 $3.99 comic book and nine $4.99 titles

In March 2021, DC Comics has solicited 39 items totalling 1,896 pages, costing $221, made up of 16 $3.99 and 12 $4.99. Dubbed "Stepping Over The Line At $4.99!"

While other publishers have also seen reductions, DC titles number have dropped by over a third in a year – and the $4.99 price point has jumped. And those creating that art have to find somewhere else to go.