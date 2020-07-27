Daniel Kibblesmith Wishes DC Comics Fans A Very Harley Christmas

Marvel Comics may not be publishing Daniel Kibblesmith's New Warriors any time soon. But this Stephen Colbert showrunner has plenty of comic book and comic-adjacent plans ahead. Including this book of Christmas carols and festive songs rewritten to feature DC Comics characters, dubbed DC Christmas Carols: We Wish You A Harley Christmas.

Including The Harley And The Ivy and I Saw Lois Kissing Superman. Bleeding Cool has a few pages from the volume to show off – and it will be in the new Previews under Chronicle Books.

Deck the halls with Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and more of your favorite DC heroes and villains! We Wish You a Harley Christmas is a sensational seasonal collection of classic Christmas carols with a DC twist. Filled with dozens of transformed carols, this rollicking book is sure to become a new holiday favorite! It features vintage and contemporary artwork of fan-favorite DC characters by popular artists from DC's past and present – including Alex Ross, George Perez Jim Lee, J.Bone.

Let these hilarious songs of the season ring through the Batcave and at family gatherings across Metropolis! We Wish You a Harley Christmas is a stocking stuffer sure to bring laughs and holiday cheer to any DC fan! In Shops: Oct 21, 2020

"Everyone's favorite holiday fruitcake Harley Quinn and her song-slaying elf Daniel Kibblesmith have put together a merry mash-up of yuletide tunes destined to become beloved classics—at the Arkham Asylum caroling party, at least." —Paul Dini.

Features vintage and contemporary artwork of fan favorite DC characters by popular artists from DC's past and present (including Alex Ross, George Perez, Elsa Charretier, Tim Sale, John Byrne, Dustin Nguyen, Sean Galloway, Dave Johnson, Sergio Aragonés, J.Bone, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt. Characters are seen decorating Christmas trees, making snowmen, hanging out with Santa, and exchanging presents.

