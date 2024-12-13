Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Bizarre Bazaar. graphic novel

Daniel Nayeri Sells World Rights at Auction To The Bizarre Bazaar

The Bizarre Bazaar is a new middle-grade graphic novel series in the vein of Goosebumps and The Twilight Zone, written by Daniel Nayeri, but with each book drawn by a different artist, in order, with Liz Enright, Lesley Vamos, and Emanuel Wiemans to begin.

The Bizarre Bazaar: Mirror Town by Daniel Nayeri, Liz Enright

Enter the Bizarre Bazaar, a phantasmagorical graphic novel series sure to enchant or entrap its curious customers! In this first twisted tale, a boy stumbles–literally–into Mirror Town, a world where he gets everything he's ever wanted…or so he thinks.No one ever pays attention to twelve-year-old Abel Azari: not his parents, not the cool kids at school, and certainly not his crush, Ginny Mendoza. To them, he's always been practically invisible.

That all changes the day he discovers a peculiar mirror in his neighbor's garage. But this isn't any old mirror, as Abel finds out soon enough when he accidentally falls through it.

What waits for him on the other side is a world just like his, except something is…off. Suddenly, his busy parents are spending every minute with him, his classmates treat him like a king, and now the girl he's been crushing on wants to hang out? It's the life Abel's always dreamed of; how could he possibly go back to the way things were before?

But not everything–or everyone–is as it seems. Mirror Town hides evil secrets, and Abel will have to unravel them fast before he ends up trapped there forever.

Andrea Colvin at Little, Brown Ink has acquired, at auction, world rights for a four-book deal, with publication of the first book, Bizarre Bazaar: Mirror Town, in the summer of 2025. Joanna Volpe at New Leaf Literary & Media represented Daniel Nayeri, Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Lit represented Lesley Vamos and Emanuel Wiemans, and Liz Enright represented herself in the deal.

