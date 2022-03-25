Daniel Wiseman Sells Lunch Buddies Graphic Novels To HarperAlley

Author-illustrator Daniel Wiseman is making his author debut with Lunch Buddies, an early reader graphic novel series about a kid called Marco and his best friend, a talking sandwich. Wiseman has previously illustrated 20 picture and board books with various major publishers. One of which hit the top spot on the NYT best seller list, The World Needs More Purple People written by Kristen Bell and Benjamin Hart. Still in development, Wiseman is working on the first two books of what he hopes will become a long series.

The Lunch Buddies series has been picked up by Jill Davis at HarperCollins (before she left to join Astra/Hippo Park) and will now be edited by Andrew Arnold at HarperAlley. The first Lunch Buddies will be published in the autumn of 2023. Daniel Wiseman's agent Teresa Kietlinski at Bookmark Literary negotiated the deal.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold two years ago, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers. And Lunch Buddies just one of their many recent acquisitions.