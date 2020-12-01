Daredevil #25 – No One Has Ordered Enough Copies (MAJOR Spoilers)

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool told you that tomorrow's Daredevil #25 might be a little underordered. And that if you were wanting a copy of the anniversary issue by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto that you might want to order ahead. Well, we didn't know the half of it.

If what we understand right now is true, there is no chance that retailers will have unsold copies by the end of tomorrow. And with some of the UK coming out of full lockdown tomorrow, including London, there may be socially distanced queues as well. Expect a second printing announcement with the big spoiler image we are about to show on the cover. Maybe a New York Times article spoiling the story in the headline. You may also want to stay off social media. Yoy have been warned, and here's a spoiler warning. This is your last chance.

Last month saw the publication of Daredevil #24 by Chip Zdarsky and Mike Hawthorne, that had Daredevil, plead guilty to manslaughter, and imprisoned. Tomorrow sees the publication of Daredevil #25 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, with Matt Murdock – still in his mask – in prison.

But there has to be a Daredevil on the streets of Hell's Kitchen. And in this week's comic book, that aspect of the story has been hidden. It's not in the solicitations. It hasn't been teased. But that it's the kind of thing that speculators will be snapping up all available copies of. Because this is the new Daredevil of New York's Hell's Kitchen.

Elektra. Elektra is Daredevil going forward in the Marvel Universe while Matt Murdock serves two years in jail. And suddenly all the solicitations following make more sense. When they refer to Daredevil, they are not referring to Murdock.

DAREDEVIL #25

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200655

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

"DOING TIME" Starts Here! After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man's death. Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison's worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DAREDEVIL #26 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200487

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A DEVIL CONSUMED! Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life. DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DAREDEVIL #27 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200518

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

ENSNARED IN THE WEB! As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull's symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's groundbreaking DAREDEVIL run yet. BUT THIS TIME, they're joined by none other than MIKE HAWTHORNE, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself – KNULL! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Elektra Natchios was created by Frank Miller for Daredevil #168 in 1980. She is a love interest of Daredevil, but her violent nature and mercenary lifestyle divide the two. The character is a highly trained assassin of Greek descent who wields a pair of sai as her trademark weapons. Elektra is one of Frank Miller's best-known creations, but subsequent writers' use of her is controversial as Marvel had originally promised to refrain from reviving the character without Miller's permission. She has also appeared as a supporting character of the X-Men's Wolverine and in other series and mini-series, as well as adaptations for the screen. In the 2003 film Daredevil and its 2005 spin-off, Elektra, the character is portrayed by Jennifer Garner. Élodie Yung portrayed the character in the second season of Marvel's Daredevil and The Defenders.

And now? She's Daredevil.