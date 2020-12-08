Daredevil #25 Standard Cover Selling Copies For $150 Each, Raw

Well, yes, that is a little insane. Multiple copies of Daredevil #25, the issue in which, well, you know, that thing happens, have sold for $150 each on eBay.

$150 for this copy and $300 for two copies, all sold by ComicsNCollectibles2Go. While the 1:25 cover has sold for $162… looks like that will be getting a bump too, if only to keep up..

DAREDEVIL #25

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200655

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

"DOING TIME" Starts Here! After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man's death. Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison's worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it? Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99

DAREDEVIL #26 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200487

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A DEVIL CONSUMED! Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life. DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DAREDEVIL #27 KIB

MARVEL COMICS

DEC200518

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

ENSNARED IN THE WEB! As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull's symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's groundbreaking DAREDEVIL run yet. BUT THIS TIME, they're joined by none other than MIKE HAWTHORNE, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself – KNULL! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99