Daredevil #34: Matt Murdock on the Wrong Side of the Law

Daredevil #34 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview we find the titualr Daredevil high off his gourd on RE-CID and about to kick the ass of Detective Cole North! Can Daredevil get clean before his book is canceled, or will it take a #1 issue relaunch to get him off the sauce? You'll have to wait until Wednesday for that kind of primo info, man. But you can have a little taste below.
DAREDEVIL #34
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210716
JUL210717 – DAREDEVIL #34 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99
JUL210718 – DAREDEVIL #34 MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV LOPEZ VAR – $3.99
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Stefano Landini (CA) Marco Checchetto
"LOCKDOWN" CONTINUES AS BULLSEYE REIGNS OVER NYC!
• The penultimate chapter of "Lockdown" brings twists, turns, bodies and unexpected allies.
• You're not going to want to miss THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF THIS EISNER-NOMINATED EPIC!
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/8/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210716 DAREDEVIL #34, by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Stefano Landini (CA) Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210716 DAREDEVIL #34, by (W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Stefano Landini (CA) Marco Checchetto, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
