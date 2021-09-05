Daredevil #34: Matt Murdock on the Wrong Side of the Law

Daredevil #34 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview we find the titualr Daredevil high off his gourd on RE-CID and about to kick the ass of Detective Cole North! Can Daredevil get clean before his book is canceled, or will it take a #1 issue relaunch to get him off the sauce? You'll have to wait until Wednesday for that kind of primo info, man. But you can have a little taste below.

DAREDEVIL #34

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210716

JUL210717 – DAREDEVIL #34 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VAR – $3.99

JUL210718 – DAREDEVIL #34 MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV LOPEZ VAR – $3.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Stefano Landini (CA) Marco Checchetto

"LOCKDOWN" CONTINUES AS BULLSEYE REIGNS OVER NYC!

• The penultimate chapter of "Lockdown" brings twists, turns, bodies and unexpected allies.

• You're not going to want to miss THE NEXT INSTALLMENT OF THIS EISNER-NOMINATED EPIC! Rated T+

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99