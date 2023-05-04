Not from Riverdale: The Hidden Gems of the MLJ Superhero Line MLJ heroes like Black Hood, Shield, and Hangman have been living in Archie's shadow in recent years, but that may be changing for collectors.

It seems almost inconceivable to consider the Golden Age comic book output of MLJ as a whole without discussing Archie and his pals, and that's probably why researching the comic books in this auction surprised me as much as it did. There's been so much focus on collecting Archie in recent decades, and deservedly so, that even the famous MLJ superheroes have largely flown under the radars of people who are out there collecting Fox, Standard/Better/Nedor, Centaur, and other Golden Age material. As I write this today, the highest price ever paid for the debut of the Shield in Pep Comics #1 is less than one percent of the highest price paid for a copy of Captain America Comics #1, a comic book it very clearly influenced. Not to mention the ridiculous historical importance of the Pep Comics title in the scheme of comic book history. Obviously, Pep Comics #1 doesn't deserve parity with Cap #1, but 3-5% is certainly within the realm of the possible. In another example, the top price for the first Black Terror in Exciting Comics #9 is currently 3x the top price for the first Black Hood in Top-Notch Comics #9, and there probably is a reasonable case for something close to parity to be made there. Similarly, some of these MLJ "superhero horror" style covers from Charles Biro, Irv Novick, and some others would be going bonkers on the market if they were Timely or even Fox covers, I think.

MLJ Magazines renamed themselves after Archie in 1946, and subtracting the humor titles from before that, you still end up with a little over 200 issues which include superhero content. Of these, 60 issues or roughly 30% have single-digit census numbers. Those are pretty compelling numbers for the collectability of MLJ overall, which, combined with the mainstream recognition that the MLJ heroes continue to enjoy today, suggests that Golden Age Shield, Black Hood, Hangman and their pals are deserving of a wider interest from collectors. As is usual with this series of auction posts, I've asked a few serious collectors to chime in on the most interesting comics in this auction, and here's what they had to say:

The Hidden Gems of the MLJ Superhero Auction

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.