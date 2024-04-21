Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: darick robertson, Greaser, july 2024, Magma Comix, Solicits

Darick Robertson's Greaser in Magma Comix's July 2024 Solicits

Darick Robertson and Stephen B Jones, are launching a new book in Magma Comix's July 2024 solicits , Greaser: Gemini Blues #1.

GREASER GEMINI BLUES #1 CVR A STEPHEN B JONES (MR)

(W) Darick Robertson (A/CA) Stephen B. Jones

Darick Robertson (W) • Stephen B. Jones (A & CA) Buddy is a Greaser, living in Earth's future in the scorching Nevada desert, surviving by doing repairs on the spacecraft of the aliens that moved in decades ago: the Gemini. Buddy and his Grandma live a simple hardscrabble life in a roadside diner, where he builds his dream car from scavenged parts and imagines what life would be like under the bio-domes of nearby Old Vegas. This quiet life is interrupted when a ruthless motorcycle gang leaves behind precious cargo in their yard. The owners want it back, and will destroy anything in their way! Throw in a star-crossed love story and you've got the world of Greaser: Gemini Blues! From writer Darick Robertson (The Boys) and artist Stephen B. Jones (Batman Beyond), Greaser is the next Magma title to blow your mind! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

HELLS HALF ACRE #2 CVR A RAMON BUNGE (MR)

(W) Denton J. Tipton (A/CA) Ramon Bunge

Denton J. Tipton (W) • Ramon Bunge (A & CA) Raised in a brothel, Bessie managed to hone her gifts while maintaining her virtue. Destined to take over the family business, fate had other things in mind when a mysterious gambler blew through town. Now Bessie has partnered with a lawman to search for answers, but a train of lost souls may ensnare them forever! New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton (Cobra Kai, G.I. Joe) teams with Ramon Bunge (Legacy of Mandrake the Magician) for a thrilling Western-noir with a supernatural twist. Each issue features a variant cover by Chris Evenhuis (Wynonna Earp, G.I. Joe)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY #4 CVR A EAMON WINKLE

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A/CA) Eamon Winkle

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (W) • Eamon Winkle (A & CA) All is lost. Disgraced and destroyed, the former Doctor Jakob Eyes now sits at the feet of the City King as a servant and a fool. Everything he has worked for is in ash. His every possession has been taken. Necromancy has been all but erased from history before it even had its day in the sun. But Eyes still has one thing: his principles. And he's going to make the world regret that they didn't take those, too. The phenomenal writing duo of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) return to creator-owned comics with this macabre series brought to life by the evocatively horrific art of Eamon Winkle. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

SILICON BANDITS #4 CVR A DALIBOR TALAJIC

(W) Jason Starr (A/CA) Dalibor Talajic

Jason Starr (W) • Dalibor Talajic (A & CA) Having suffered a heist gone wrong, several dead, and betrayal all around, Kenji and Aurora look destined for a date with prison, or worse. With the law and the criminal underworld both on their tail, Aurora concocts a final desperate ploy that may be the only chance to salvage the score as well as their lives. Will the fail-safe work or will crime forevermore be the domain of artificial intelligence? Crime novelist and comic author Jason Starr (Wolverine Max, Ant-Man: Natural Enemy) reunites with Casual Fling collaborator Dalibor Talajic (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe) in a tale with enough twists and turns to fry your circuits! Each issue features a variant cover by Goran Parlov (The Punisher)! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/31/2024

SCALE TRADE #3 CVR A MEGAN HUANG (MR)

(W) Steve Orlando (A/CA) Megan Huang

Steve Orlando (W) • Megan Huang (A & CA) Agent Carmen Tritos of the Dragon Conservation Agency—the DCA—has uncovered darker forces behind the scale trade than even he ever imagined. But with every step Tritos takes toward the truth, he becomes more and more isolated. Tritos is slowly realizing that with the deck stacked against him, he'll have to abandon the rulebook to find true justice. Carmen resolves to strike the scale trade where it hurts most—even if it means striking within the DCA's own house. Doing so puts a huge target on not just Carmen's back, but that of Filo—his rescue dragon friend. Can Carmen survive long enough to make a real difference? Eisner Award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Spider-Man 2099) teams with Megan Huang (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for a fantasy-meets-reality story that's sure to make your heart race and warm it as well. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

