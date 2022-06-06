Darin Shuler Gives Dog & Hat a Lunar Eclipse Picnic Graphic Novel

Dog & Hat and the Lunar Eclipse Picnic is a new early reader graphic novel from writer-artist Darin Shuler. Dog & Hat and the Lunar Eclipse Picnic follows best friends Dog (a dog) and Hat (who lives on his head and provides all kinds of advice) accompanying their pal Ant to meet her long-lost cousins on the moon.

Darin Shuler received a bachelor's degree with a focus in illustration from The Evergreen State College in 2005. He has self-published several comics, including the Xeric Award-winning series Castle & Wood. Darin Shuler's first book, Dog & Hat and the Lost Polka Dots came out in March. And is described thus;

Adventure Time, Nickelodeon, and Don't Hug Me I'm Scared meet in this wonderfully strange and funny adventure of two best friends. With its distinctive, comic strip-like art style and lighthearted, off-the-wall concept, this chapter book is a breath of fresh air for brand-new readers! Dog and Hat are two of the best friends you could ever hope to meet—they are practically inseparable. When the dots on Dog's favorite shirt get lost down a storm drain, it's up to him and Hat to wander through the twisting underbelly of the city to find them. As they navigate a labyrinth of sewers, they encounter a dark but exciting new world, unforeseen dangers, and help in unexpected places. Magic, humor, and curiosities abound in this story of a daringly weird dynamic duo that is sure to have adventurous young readers thrilled to be along for the ride.

Dog & Hat and the Lunar Eclipse Picnic has been picked up by Taylor Norman at Chronicle and publication is planned for the spring of 2023. Jennifer Laughran at Andrea Brown Literary Agency brokered the deal for world rights.

Chronicle Books is an independent publisher based in San Francisco founded in 1967. The Andrea Brown Literary Agency is a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature founded in 1981, headquartered in Northern California with offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver.