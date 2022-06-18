Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 Preview: While the Getting is Good

In this preview of Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1, can you blame Robin, Superboy, and Impulse for trying to ditch out on a super-mega-crossover event tie-in? Check out the preview below.

DARK CRISIS: YOUNG JUSTICE #1

DC Comics

0422DC015

0422DC016 – Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 Todd Nauck Cover – $4.99

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave!

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

