Dark Horse Announce New Dave McKean Graphic Novel: Raptor

Oregon-based comics publisher Dark Horse Comics announced Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel, a new original graphic novel from superstar artist Dave McKean, due out July 7, 2021. The OGN, Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel, isn't McKean's first rodeo with Dark Horse. Dark Horse previously published a lot of Dave McKean's catalog, including Black Dog: The Dreams Of Paul Nash, Pictures That Tick, Signal To Noise (with Neil Gaiman), Violent Cases (with Neil Gaiman), Short Films, and Cages.

Dark Horse describes Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel as a book containing McKean's first creator-owned character. Does this mean McKean and Dark Horse plan more OGNs with the character called Sokol? Only time will tell.