Dark Horse Announce New Dave McKean Graphic Novel: Raptor

Oregon-based comics publisher Dark Horse Comics announced Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel, a new original graphic novel from superstar artist Dave McKean, due out July 7, 2021. The OGN, Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel, isn't McKean's first rodeo with Dark Horse. Dark Horse previously published a lot of Dave McKean's catalog, including Black Dog: The Dreams Of Paul Nash, Pictures That Tick, Signal To Noise (with Neil Gaiman), Violent Cases (with Neil Gaiman), Short Films, and Cages.
Dark Horse describes Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel as a book containing McKean's first creator-owned character. Does this mean McKean and Dark Horse plan more OGNs with the character called Sokol? Only time will tell.
From award-winning, critically acclaimed artist and writer Dave McKean (Black Dog, The Sandman) comes his first creator-owned character in a stunning visual tour-de-force graphic novel, Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel.
Raptor flickers between two worlds and two conflicted souls: Sokol wanders a feudal fantastical landscape hunting monsters for those that can pay, and Arthur, a writer of supernatural tales in 19th Century Wales, mourning the passing of his young wife and dabbling in the supernatural in the vain hope of seeing her again. They both exist in the twilight between truth and lies, life and death, reality and the imagination.
Also available is a deluxe, oversized hardcover limited edition of Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel, with an exclusive signed tip-in illustration that is a perfect addition to any fan's Dave McKean collection.
Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel and Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel Limited Edition will be in comic shops on July 7, 2021 and in bookstores on July 20, 2021. They are available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel is a 128-page trade paperback that will retail for $29.99. The oversized, hardcover Raptor: A Sokol Graphic Novel Limited Edition will retail for $99.99.