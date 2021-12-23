Dark Horse Comics Full March 2022 Solicits & Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics has their full March 2022 solicits and solicitations, including We Have Demons from Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, as well as Radio Spaceman from Mike Mignola and Greg Hinkle, Count Crowley #1 from David Dastmalchian and Lukas Ketner, a new Stranger Things series from Michael Moreci, Todor Hristov and Dan Jackson and the Dreadstar Omnibus from Jim Starlin.

We Have Demons #1 (of 3)

Scott Snyder (W), Greg Capullo (P/Cover A/Cover C), Jonathan Glapion (I), Dave McCaig (C), and Jock (Cover B)

On sale Mar 23

FC, 56 pages

$4.99 (Cover A)

$5.99 (Cover B & C)

Miniseries

Since the very dawn of man, legends have been told of the conflict between angel and demon-kind. Lam Lyle, a woman of science, dismissed these stories as just that—fiction. But when the loss of a loved one leads to the discovery of a hulking, benevolent demon named Hellvis, Lam realizes that her life is about to undergo a dire new direction. With a newfound partner and awesome powers now at her disposal, our hero suddenly finds herself thrust into a climactic war of good and evil with no less than the fate of the world hanging in the balance . .

• Cover C by Greg Capullo features a red foil logo!

Radio Spaceman #1 (of 2)

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), Greg Hinkle (A), and Dave Stewart (C)

On sale Mar 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

When a ship crashes and lands on a mysterious planet and some of the surviving crew go missing, the mysterious mechanical hero Radio Spaceman is called to investigate. But the planet hides much more than the missing crew, and Radio Spaceman may be stumbling into more than even he can handle.

Based on Mignola's viral pencil sketches, Radio Spaceman is a steampunk space adventure full of mystery, monsters, and awesome gadgets. Featuring the amazing art of Greg Hinkle (The Beauty, Black Cloud) and colors by longtime Mignolaverse collaborator Dave Stewart, this new series is perfect for Mignola fans old and new!

Count Crowley: Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter #1 (of 4)

David Dastmalchian (W), Lukas Ketner (A/Cover), and Lauren Affe (C)

On sale Mar 23

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

It's been a hell of a week for Jerri Bartman. She lost her job, crashed her car, took the only gig available hosting the midnight monster show, and . . . oh yeah—dismembered a zombie. No big deal. Now, to protect the people she loves, she's going to have to take a crash course in monster hunting. And quickly—a vengeful vampire just booked a first-class flight into town.

Stranger Things: Kamchatka #1 (of 4)

Michael Moreci (W), Todor Hristov (A), Dan Jackson (C), Marc Aspinall (Cover A), Rafael Albuquerque (Cover B), Hayden Sherman (Cover C), and Elizabeth Beals (Cover D)

On sale Mar 23

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A Russian scientist is kidnapped by Soviet troops, leaving nothing for his two teenage children but a mysterious case and a whole lot of questions. While their father is dragooned into weaponizing a monster brought back from the US, the two teenagers embark on a harrowing and perilous journey to find him, with help from an unlikely ally: an old bad@$$ KGB spy.

Apache Delivery Service #3 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Tyler Jenkins (A/Cover A), Hilary Jenkins (C), and Laura Perez (Cover B)

On sale Mar 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Bodies begin to pile up after Ernie and Sobrat make their way deeper into the jungles of Vietnam until they uncover a series of hidden caves leading them closer and closer to the gold they seek and the dangerous witches that protect it.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths #1 (of 3)

Alex Freed (W), Martin Tunica (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Rafael Sarmento (Cover)

On sale Mar 16

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In this prequel to Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, follow Baldr, the valiant son of Odin, on his quest to forge a lasting peace among the realms.

Thor, Baldr, and Heimdall have discovered trouble lurking at Asgard's borders once again. A mighty fire giant from Muspelheim is threatening the land of the Æsir. In the aftermath of the raging battle, Baldr discovers that the Muspels are now massing at the gates of Svartalfheim and begins a journey to bring peace to the realms.

• 2022 is the fifteenth anniversary of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Black Hammer Reborn #10 (of 12)

Jeff Lemire (W), Caitlin Yarsky (A/Cover A), Dave Stewart (C), and Andrea Mutti (Cover B)

On sale Mar 23

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoingß

Lucy Weber has been searching for her father for years, and when he finally appears at her door, he turns out to be from an evil dimension—will she take his Faustian offer to be a family again or face off to prove there can only be one Black Hammer?!

Cloaked #4 (of 4)

Mike Richardson (W) and Jordi Armengol (A/C/Cover A/Cover B)

On sale Mar 16

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The hunt for a long-missing costumed crimefighter has led investigator Jake Stevens down one blind alley after another, yielding only a scant handful of clues and a trail of dead bodies pointing to Stevens himself. Jake no longer knows who to trust, but he knows his business, and he races to place the final piece in the puzzle before the police take him down. But is it too late for the truth to save him?

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #6 (of 6)

Matthew Mercer (W), Jody Houser (W), Olivia Samson (A), Diana Sousa (C), and TBD (Cover)

On sale Mar 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

That's the question Vox Machina is asking after their encounter with Skysunder and the defrosting of Westruun. With the town blaming the attack on Realmseer Eskil Ryndarien, who once saved Grog's life, Vox Machina makes tracks to clear the Realmseer's name. But as happens in these situations, the trail leads to some unusual places.

Daisy #4 (of 5)

Colin Lorimer (W/A/Cover) and Joana Lafuente (C)

On sale Mar 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The town of Brimount has been purged by a judgment too hideous to imagine. And now transported and transfigured, Daisy has shed her broken and twisted form and now stands in beauty, power, and glory. But the children who shared her afflictions and heritage are not healed as Daisy was promised, and their own metamorphoses draw back the curtain on the monstrous lie hidden within Creation.

The EC Archives: The Vault of Horror Volume 2 TP

Johnny Craig (W/A/Cover), Bill Gaines (W), Al Feldstein (W), Jack Davis (A), Jack Kamen (A), Graham Ingels (A), Howard Larsen (A), and Marie Severin (C)

On sale May 4

FC, 216 pages

$19.99

TP, 8" x 11"

The terrifying opening of the Vault of Horror, presented as a deluxe-size trade paperback!

Witness the opening of the Vault! This terrifying tome contains issues #18–#23 of the classic horror series, and features gorgeous new digital colors—using Marie Severin's original palette as a guide! Including unforgettable stories drawn by all-star comic artists Johnny Craig, Jack Davis, Jack Kamen, Graham Ingels, and Howard Larsen!

Featuring a foreword by cinema shock master John Landis!

ElfQuest: Stargazer's Hunt Volume 2 TP

Wendy Pini (W/Cover), Richard Pini (W), and Sonny Strait (A)

On sale May 11

FC, 96 pages

$17.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The adventure of ElfQuest: Stargazer's Hunt concludes! Skywise, astronomer and sky-reader to the Wolfrider tribe of elves, has gone missing from the Starhome. Literally lost in space, he desperately seeks the reason for the haunting gaps in his memories. Meanwhile Jink, the elf-daughter he left behind, returns to the World of Two Moons, ancestral home of the Wolfriders, in the hope of finding a way to heal Skywise's soul. Stargazer's Hunt has story by ElfQuest cocreators Wendy and Richard Pini, with script and layouts by Wendy Pini. Veteran Elfquest alumnus Sonny Strait continues at warp speed as the artist and colorist for the new series.

The Hellbound Volume 2 TP

Yeon Sang-ho (W), Choi Gyu-seok (A/Cover), and Danny Lim (Translator)

On sale May 18

b&w, 312 pages

$17.99

TP, 5 3/4" x 8 1/4"

Death, murder, and hysteria. The reality of hell on Earth has reached new heights following numerous public massacres. The fear-striken public begin to reexamine their lives, while others find refuge in cults, religious dogma, and internet hearsay. It is time to make amends and face the mistakes of the past—atone.

Available for the first time in English! The thrilling conclusion to the provocative horror of The Hellbound by Yeon Sang-ho, director of the internatonal hit and cult favorite film Train to Busan and cartoonist Choi Gyu-seok.

• Now a Netflix original series!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D 1957: Fearful Symmetry

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Alison Sampson (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Laurence Campbell (Cover)

On sale Mar 30

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

One-shot

When Hellboy is called to India to investigate a rash of mysterious animal attacks, he is reunited with a familiar face. Together they search for the strange beast terrorizing a small village, but the mystery––and the myth behind it––runs deeper than they thought.

Join the dynamic team of Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson for an all-new B.P.R.D. mystery, featuring art by the talented Alison Sampson (GENESIS) and colors by the amazing Dave Stewart (Hellboy, Umbrella Academy!

Into Radness TP

Kyle Strahm (W) and Jake Smith (A/Cover)

On sale May 25

FC, 120 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Dylan, Trixie, and their friends want to be Internet famous, but their show, Into Radness, has twelve subscribers, and it's terrible. Blowing up old VHS tapes and setting slime on fire just doesn't bring in the views.

But freaky things are starting to happen in the city of Back Alley. When the teens are filmed defending themselves from an oozing zonked creature, they become overnight celebrities. Oh, and that creature? There are a lot more of those roaming the streets!

Friendships are strained and battle plans drawn as six teens descend into radness!!

Jim Starlin's Dreadstar Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Jim Starlin (W/A/Cover), Al Milgrom (I), Josef Rubinstein (I), and Kim De Mulder (I)

On sale May 18

FC, 512 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Vanth Dreadstar, last survivor of the Milky Way, has been tasked with safeguarding the future from the same fate that befell our galaxy. His crew, a cyborg sorcerer Syzygy Darklock, cybernetic telepath Willow, cat-like humanoid Dedi, and the freebooter Skeevo, are the universe's unlikely protectors.

From the mind of comics icon Jim Starlin (Infinity Gauntlet, Captain Marvel, Warlock), creator of Thanos, Drax, Gamora, and many more, comes an eon-spanning space fantasy—remastered and collected from the very beginning in this, the first of three definitive tomes!

• More than 500 pages!

Joy Operations #5 (of 5)

Brian Michael Bendis (W), Stephen Byrne (A/Cover A), and Alex Maleev (Cover B)

On sale Mar 16

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

It is the blistering, senses-shattering conclusion to the first story arc of Joy Operations. Is there a twist coming? Oh, hell yes there is a twist coming! The entire story has led Joy and Hampton into a partnership to stop the building of a trust city that could ruin the world. Now they have to actually go there to shut it down . . . knowing full well, it could be a suicide mission. Another jaw-dropping artistic triumph from co-creator Stephen Byrne and a hint towards the future of the series from Bendis. All this plus a sneak peek at the new yakuza epic Pearl from the cocreators of Jessica Jones!

Joy Operations is an all new sci-fi world and character study by the people that brought you Legion of Superheroes, Naomi, and Miles Morales: Jinxworld!

Last Flight Out #5 (of 6)

Marc Guggenheim (W), Eduardo Ferigato (A/Cover), and Natalia Marques (C)

On sale Mar 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

With less than twenty-four hours before the last flight out, Ben, Sara, and Alex race for the Canadian border and their last chance at leaving Earth—culminating in a final page that will leave you stunned.

The Last of Us Part II: Abby Figure

On sale June 29

8.75" tall

$59.99

A harrowing adventure of seeking revenge to learning to offer mercy—Abby's story is unlike any other in The Last of Us Part II. Dark Horse Deluxe is pleased to present this highly detailed, 8.75" tall figure of Abby, offered in a full color premium box.

The Last of Us Part II: Joel Figure

On sale June 29

9" tall

$59.99

Joel, the protector, the musician, the father with a heart of gold, and an ultimate fan favorite. No collection is complete without this piece. Standing at 9" tall, this expertly painted figure is sure to capture everything the fandom holds dear about this iconic character.

Manor Black: Fire in the Blood #2 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Brian Hurtt (W/A/Cover A), Tyler Crook (C), and Dan Brereton (Cover B)

On sale Mar 2

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Infighting and buried secrets threaten the powerful family of blood sorcerers led by Roman Black, and some of the heirs blame Roman's newest protégé—a young fire mage that may be the key to protecting the town from a new threat.

Mazebook HC

Jeff Lemire (W/A/Cover)

On sale May 11

FC, 256 pages

$29.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A lonely building inspector still grieving the loss of his puzzle-loving daughter receives a mysterious phone call one night from a girl claiming it's her and that she's trapped in the middle of a labyrinth. Convinced that this child is contacting him from beyond this world, he uses an unfinished maze from one of her journals and a map of the city to trace an intricate path through a different plane of reality on an intense and melancholy adventure to bring his daughter back home.

Collects five-issue miniseries and features a sketchbook section and pinups by Andrea Sorrentino, Dustin Nguyen, Dean Ormston, Matt Kindt, and Gabriel Hernández Walta!

Minecraft: Wither Without You Volume 3 TP

Kristen Gudsnuk (W/A/Cover)

On sale May 18

FC, 88 pages

$10.99

TP, 6" x 9"

After surviving the horrors of a zombie villager outbreak, the adventurers begin to make their way to Atria's hometown of Woodhaven. But the journey is far from a smooth one, and dangers lurk around every corner, as our heroes witness more evidence of the Wither's path of destruction across the Overworld.

With new allies at their side and an arsenal of magic at their disposal, Senan, Cahira, Orion, Atria, and Wilkie prepare themselves for the final explosive confrontation with the fearsome creature. But are they a match for the mysterious Wither?

Motherbridge: Seeds of Change TP

George Mann (W) and Aleta Vidal (A/C/Cover)

On sale May 18

FC, 88 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In the aftermath of a failed utopia, an exiled woman fights to be reunited with her children by harnessing the mythic power that changed the planet forever.

From the Sunday Times bestselling creator of Newbury & Hobbes and author of numerous comics and novels for Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Warhammer 40,000, comes an epic modern fantasy, rich in mythology and adventure, with an emotional personal story at its heart.

Norse Mythology III #2 (of 6)

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/Cover A), David Rubín (A/C),

Colleen Doran (A/C), David Mack (Cover B)

On sale Mar 9

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Odin travels to the ends of the world to find the cause of his son Baldur's nightmares, only to learn of his child's imminent demise and the oncoming doom of the gods.

Scarlet TP

Brian Michael Bendis (W) and Alex Maleev (A/Cover)

On sale May 4

FC, 496 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A young woman is pushed to the edge by a world filled by police brutality, government corruption, and unspeakable crimes. After a mysterious murder and a near-death experience, Scarlet Rue wakes from a coma with her world shattered. Fueled by rage, guilt, and her vision of a better future; she takes the fight to her oppressors . . . and anyone else who gets in her way. Striking back against the corrupt cops who tore her life apart and sparks an uprising in this all-too-real tale of power, corruption, and lies.

Sin City Volume 5: Family Values (Fourth Edition) TP & Deluxe Edition HC

Frank Miller (W/A/Cover)

On sale May 25

b&w, 144 pages

$25.00

TP, 7" x 10"

On sale May 25

b&w, 144 pages

$100.00

HC, 8" x 12"

The girls of Old Town are cashing in old debts and teaching the mob about real family values in this tale from the acclaimed crime noir series, presented at original size, including a new pinup gallery, and featuring new wraparound cover art by Frank Miller.

• The deluxe edition, a slipcased hardcover, includes a new pinup gallery featuring art from Joëlle Jones, Tanino Liberatore, Tula Lotay, Milo Manara, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Jock; a portfolio; and an exclusive print!

The Stone King TP

Kel McDonald (W) and Tyler Crook (A/C/Cover)

On sale May 4

FC, 136 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

When you become an adult, you have to prove yourself, at least that's how it works for the Stoneport thieves. But what Ave thought would buy her a ticket to adventure and a better life, brings disaster instead. Now her home is in danger and fixing her mistakes is the city's only hope. ComiXology Originals presents this high-stakes adventure caper from writer Kel McDonald (Sorcery 101, Misfits of Avalon) and artist Tyler Crook (Petrograd, Harrow County).

"A gorgeous and endearing work of humor and heroism. Colorful dialogue and vivid characters make this a true delight to read." – David Gallaher

Demogorgon terror in Russia!

Stranger Things Volume 5: Tomb of Ybwen TP

Greg Pak (W), Diego Galindo (A), Francesco Segala (C), Kyle Lambert (Cover)

On sale May 11

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

It's January 1985, and the Hawkins crew survived their battle with the mind flayer, but Will and Joyce are still reeling from the recent death of Bob Newby. Will's friends have been too busy with their girlfriends to notice how much he is struggling. After he and Mr. Clarke discover a mysterious map Bob left in a box of old nerdy memorabilia, Will rallies the crew to investigate. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

The Sword of Hyperborea #3 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W/Cover A), Rob Williams (W), Laurence Campbell (A/Cover A), Quinton Winter (C), Dave Stewart (C), and Jesse Lonergan (Cover B)

On sale Mar 16

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

An expert diver is faced with the extreme dangers of the supernatural and the real when he's forced to retrieve a mysterious artifact from a crashed zeppelin in the English Channel. How many second chances is one man allowed to have, even when wielding the sword of Hyperborea?

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola gives us a new tale from the world of Hellboy, cowritten by Rob Williams and featuring the art of Mignolaverse veteran Lawrence Campbell in an all-new series of Hellboy lore!