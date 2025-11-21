Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Solicits | Tagged: hellboy, Mark Millar, usagi yojimbo

Dark Horse Comics Full March 2026 Solicits With Essential Evan Dorkin

Dark Horse Comics' March 2026 solicits include the launch of Star Wars: High Republic Adventures, Skinless Man and Usagi Yojimbo Kaito '84

Dark Horse Comics' March 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures: Pathfinders, The Skinless Man, Leonide The Vampire, Megaghost and Usagi Yojimbo: Kaito '84, as well a new Essential collection for Evan Dorkin.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—PATHFINDERS #1

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 11, 2026 • UPC: 76156801489100111

George Mann (W) • Partha Pratim (A) • Jagdish Kumar (A) • Michael Atiyeh (C) • Jake Bartok (Cover A)

Twenty years after Phase II of the High Republic, a brand-new team of Republic Pathfinders is dispatched to a distant corner of the galaxy to investigate the strange death of a Jedi Master! But as the team wades into a web of mystery, they discover not everything about this mission is as it seems. Can the team save the day and solve the Jedi's mysterious demise?

• Jump into an all-new six-issue Star Wars miniseries.

• Return to the High Republic! Set twenty years after the end of Phase II, when Republic Pathfinders explored the farthest, and most dangerous, reaches of the galaxy!

• Written by George Mann, the author of fan-favorite Star Wars titles The High Republic Adventures: Echoes of Fear and Hyperspace Stories: Qui-Gon!

• Six-issue series.

LANDS UNKNOWN: THE SKINLESS MAN #1

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 4, 2026 • UPC: 76156801507200111

Ben Stenbeck (W) (A) (Cover A) • Dave Stewart (C) • Clem Robins (L)

A stormy night in the mountains forces a lone traveler to take shelter in a witch's house, where the witch spins a yarn of the mysterious and merciless Skinless Man who is in pursuit of new skin at any cost, and the gang of warlocks who were foolish enough to try to deceive him.

"The Skinless Man" marks Stenbeck's first story in the horror-fantasy Lands Unknown universe, co-created with Hellboy's Mike Mignola.

• Two-issue series.

Cover B by Mike Mignola

LEONIDE THE VAMPYR: THE HOUSE OF YONDA #1

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801510200111

Mike Mignola (W) • Rachele Aragno (A) (Cover A) • Dave Stewart (C) • Clem Robins (L)

After the vampire girl is chased off by the townspeople, she is found unresponsive and whisked away by wagon to a doctor. But when the wagon arrives, the drivers are mummified and the girl is missing, with only a seed left in her place.

Leonide the Vampyr returns in this two-part story from Mike Mignola and Rachele Aragno that will follow the search for the missing girl to her ancestral home—and expose her horrifying heritage.

• Leonide the Vampyr continues in this new, two-part story!

MIKE MIGNOLA! RACHELE ARAGNO!

Cover B by Mike Mignola

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE #5: THE BATTLE OF SNAKE MOUNTAIN PART 1

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 25, 2026 • UPC: 76156801401300511

Tim Seeley (W) • Reilly Brown (A) (Cover A) • Jim Charalampidis (C) • AndWorld Design (L)

The Power Sword, a weapon able to access the power and wisdom of Grayskull, was forged by the most powerful sorcerer in the Universe—He-Ro.

It was ordained that the sword would be given to a great champion to protect the Realm in times of need.

But He-Ro grew concerned that all the power and knowledge in the universe might be too much for one man. So, he created another blade—one which could be used only if a champion became a tyrant. But an accident corrupted the alternate blade, transforming it into something evil, tainting its metal violet. He-Ro had unintentionally created the Sword of Flaws. Realizing the horror of his creation, He-Ro left Grayskull and spent years of his life crossing Eternia to find a place to hide the sword. And there, the Sword of Flaws remained safely hidden. Until now . . .

After the great battle at Heaven Piercer, the Sword of Flaws has fallen into Skeletor's hands. And with this mystic power, Skeletor is a greater threat than ever before. Can He-Man and the Heroic Warriors stop him before he becomes Master of the Universe?

• Four-part story arc.

• Ongoing series.

Cover B by Ciro Nieli

MEGAGHOST VOLUME 2 #1

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 25, 2026 • UPC: 76156801511900111

Gabe Soria (W) • Gideon Kendall (A) (Cover)

Young scholar of the strange Martin Magus and the supernatural giant robot MegaGhost defend the city of Dunwich Heights against the threat of the Occult Kaiju. But a new menace looms, for the sinister necromancer known as Ultraghoul has made a deal with the Nethergods, dark powers from another dimension, to give him the power to defeat his arcane archenemy for once and for all!

Written by Gabe Soria (Jimmy Olsen's SuperCyclopedia, Midnight Arcade) and illustrated by Eisner Award–winning artist Gideon Kendall (Harvey Kurtzman's Marley's Ghost, Lester of the Lesser Gods), Megaghost series 2 is an action-packed thrill ride, a macabre mystery, and a massive monster throwdown all in one!

• The hit MegaGhost comic series returns in the brand-new arc!

• MegaGhost is an action-packed arcane adventure that mixes Saturday morning cartoon thrills with supernatural chills!

• Four-issue series.

USAGI YOJIMBO: KAITO '84 #1

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 11, 2026 • UPC: 76156801508900111

Zack Rosenberg (W) • Jared Cullum (A) (C) (Cover A)

In 1984 Osaka, the bloodline of Miyamoto Usagi lives on through Kaitō Usagi, a cunning rabbit thief with a rebellious spirit. He embodies his ancestor's legacy in a way the stoic samurai we know and love never could. A daring new heist for a legendary spear sets Kaitō down a perilous path, forever altering his destiny and placing the fate of Osaka, and perhaps the world, on his shoulders.

• A brand-new era of Usagi Yojimbo!

• Features Miyamoto Usagi's descendent in 1984.

• A heist for a legendary spear possessed by evil.

• Five-issue series.

Cover B by Stan Sakai • Cover C by Jim Rugg

AMERICAN CAPER #5

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801474700511

Dan Houser (W) • Lazlow (W) • David Lapham (A) • Lee Loughridge (C) • Tyler Boss (Cover A)

Brides and butchery!

William Hamilton dodges a bullet. Literally. Eliza Charmers discovers a murder weapon. Nearly. Eva and Maria run into some very familiar "friends."

Meanwhile: Marnie and her conspiracy crush meet up at a gun range.

And Eva reveals a dark secret of her former life in Mexico among the cartels as a glamour model.

• New comic book series from the head writer and creative team of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption!

• Ongoing series.

Cover B by Simon Bisley

CYBERPUNK 2077: CHROME #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 11, 2026 • UPC: 76156801484600211

Doug Wagner (W) • Tommaso Bennato (A) (Cover A) • Rico Renzi (C) • Frank Cvetkovic (L)

Surrounded by piles of garbage, junk, and now . . . bodies! A mysterious killer is hunting the group of friends and their only refuge is with the ruthless gang known as the Scavengers. A trap is set, but on the killer's stomping ground, everyone is bait!

• Four-issue series.

AVATAR: THE GAP YEAR—TIPPING POINT #5

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801458700511

Ethan Sacks (W) • Salvatore Porcaro (A) (Cover A) • Michael Atiyeh (C) • Michael Heisler (L)

A beyond-the-screen adventure set before the events of the award-winning film Avatar: The Way of Water!

After suffering losses and narrowly escaping a pincer attack from the RDA, the Omatikaya are shaken and their faith in Jake is wavering. Things are beginning to seem hopeless. Children and adults alike are plagued with nightmares. Outgunned and with the RDA's Major Bukowski seemingly able to see right through Jake's every strategy, how can the Na'vi possibly fight them off?

• Ties in with the hit film Avatar: The Way of Water!

• Features new villains and fan-favorite heroes!

• Six-issue series.

THE CROWN: A TALE OF HELL #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 25, 2026 • UPC: 76156801493800211

Mike Mignola (W) • Todd Mignola (W) • Warwick Johnson-Cadwell (A) (Cover A) • Clem Robins (L)

The demon brothers' fight for control of Pandemonium gets even messier when their sister joins in with her own ideas for the future of Hell.

Mike Mignola is joined by his brother Todd Mignola ("Hellboy: The Exorcist of Vorsk") and artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell (Our Encounters with Evil) in this new Hellboy prequel series.

• Two-issue series.

Cover B by Tonci Zonjic

CARMEN RED CLAW: BELLY OF THE BEAST #3

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801488400311

Mike Mignola (W) • Rae Allen (W) (A) (Cover A) • Clem Robins (L)

Carmen channels her ancestor's powers during an all-out brawl against chupacabras aboard a speeding train.

Writer/artist Rae Allen (The Manderfield Devil, Town with a Million Eyes) joins the Hellboy universe in this paranormal western adventure set in 1870s New Mexico territory!

• Four-issue series.

DEVIL ON MY SHOULDER #4

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801476100411

Kyle Starks (W) • Piotr Kowalski (A) (Cover A) • Brad Simpson (C) • Joshua Reed (L)

Join us for the final issue of Devil on My Shoulder where we find our revenge-fueled heroine face to face with her final torturer.

Will she find the fifth boy? Will she get her well-deserved bloody revenge? Come see an incredible twist to our hero's tale and a wild, gory, monstrous, terrible finale to this incredible horror series.

A new dark horror four-issue series from the creators of Where Monsters Lie, Kyle Starks (Those Not Afraid) and Piotr Kowalski (Let This One Be a Devil), that's perfect for fans of The Crow, revenge horror, and violent, well-deserved retribution.

• Series finale!

Cover B by Jesse Lonergan

MISS TRUESDALE AND THE RISE OF MAN #4

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 25, 2026 • UPC: 76156801485300411

Mike Mignola (W) • Jesse Lonergan (A) (Cover A) • Clem Robins (L)

Gladiator Anum Yassa comes face to face with the one who has been trying to defeat her in a final battle that will determine the fate of mankind.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and artist Jesse Lonergan continue their acclaimed Miss Truesdale saga in this new miniseries.

• Series finale!

MINOR THREATS: THE LAST DEVIL LEFT ALIVE #5

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 4, 2026 • UPC: 76156801454900511

Patton Oswalt (W) • Jordan Blum (W) • Scott Hepburn (A) (Cover A) • Ian Herring (C)

For three years we've followed the rise (and fall) of Frankie Follis, a.k.a. the supervillain Playtime. From kid sidekick to Minor Threat to queenpin of costumed crime, Frankie has made her share of friends and deadly enemies. Through betrayals, loves, and heartbreaks, Frankie has used her powers to navigate and survive the supervillain underworld . . . but time has finally run out.

Put on your domino mask and pull out your Jack-In-The-Box Gun one last time. The fate of Redport and all your favorite underdog villains and fallen heroes will be decided in this bombastic last issue. It's all been leading to this!

• Series finale!

Cover B by Taurin Clarke

KNIGHT CITY #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801473000211

Matt Kindt (W) (C) • David Lapham (A) (Cover A) • Josh Reed (L)

How do you murder a man so super he can't be hurt? How do you kill a man with impenetrable skin? How do you execute a man who is physically impervious to violence? Knight's archenemy has figured out a way to kill the unkillable man—by attacking his mind with a plan so subtle that The Knight doesn't even realize he's under attack.

What happens when the Earth's greatest protector is murdered so well that it is as if he never existed?

• Three-issue series.

A BRAND-NEW ACTION-ADVENTURE SERIES BY BRZRKR'S MATT KINDT AND STRAY BULLETS' DAVID LAPHAM THAT'S FIGHT CLUB MEETS SUPERMAN.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—JACE #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801492100211

Michael W. Conrad (W) • Caitlin Yarsky (A) (Cover A) • Alex Guimarães (C) • Clayton Cowles (L)

Jace and Tezzeret arrive on Dominaria, seeking a powerful artifact on the volatile and unforgiving island of Shiv. As Jace relives the violence and brutality of his old mentor, he struggles to remember the purpose of their mission.

• Written by Eisner Award–winning author Michael W. Conrad and illustrated by the talented Caitlin Yarsky.

• The second installment of the Untold Stories series!

• Delve into an untold story of Planeswalker Jace Beleren.

• Four-issue series.

Cover B by Mike Rooth • Cover C by Julie Dillon

POWERS 25 #7

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801445700711

Brian Michael Bendis (W) • Michael Avon Oeming (A) (Cover A) • Nick Filardi (C) • Joshua Reed (L)

Meet . . . the Grand. A whole new generation of powers who have gathered together specifically to reject the status quo of generations before them. After decades of Powers who abused their powers and turned on each other, these new emissaries see themselves as above what's gone before them.

How do they fit into the new status quo of the Christian Walker Powers Act? If the cops have to play by new rules and the Powers are playing by new rules . . . will these new rules conflict or celebrate each other?

It's a race to see who can uncover the conspiracy behind the latest Powers murder.

• This issue starts a series of variant covers celebrating some of Bendis's favorite collaborators over the years.

• Twelve-issue series.

Cover B by Mike Deodato Jr.

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY: PLAN B #5

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 18, 2026 • UPC: 76156801420400511

Gerard Way (W) • Gabriel Bá (A) (Cover A) • Dave Stewart (C) • Nate Piekos (L)

As the Sparrows plan their counterstrike, Dr. Zoo races across the cosmos hoping to reunite the Umbrella Academy while Mom prays to a mysterious power for her children's reunion. Meanwhile, ghosts from the past loom ever closer, and a curious detail lingers: Jennifer has two Ns, not two Fs.

• A brand-new Umbrella Academy series directly following the events of Hotel Oblivion.

• Six-issue series.

Cover B by Warwick Johnson-Cadwell

TOUCHED BY A DEMON #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 4, 2026 • UPC: 76156801491400211

Kristen Gudsnuk (W) (A) (Cover A)

Disheartened after the disaster that was his first attempt at saving a soul, Bifrons gets the opportunity to try again when a man comes to B&Z hoping to save his marriage. But Bifrons is learning that the road to salvation is much rockier than the road to perdition.

• Kristen Gudsnuk is the creator of Making Friends, an IndieBound bestseller and YALSA Great Graphic Novels for Teens selection. The sequel, Making Friends: Back to the Drawing Board, was included in the 2020 ILA Children's Choices reading list. She is also the creator of the critically acclaimed Henchgirl.

• Four-issue series.

TOMB RAIDER: SACRED ARTIFACTS #3

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 25, 2026 • UPC: 76156801490700311

Casey Gilly (W) • Antonio Di Caprio (A) (Cover A) • Eren Angiolini (C)

Lara, Carter, and Anna depart for the Italian island of Sardinia. But it's not the white sand beaches and pristine turquoise waters that bring them to this Mediterranean paradise. A dangerous legend, an ancient civilization, and the mysterious Postulant are somehow connected—and at the heart of it all is a stolen artifact which may hold world-altering power. It's up to Lara to reclaim it before a secretive and familiar cult unleashes its true potential!

• Tomb Raider returns to Dark Horse with an all-new series!

• A thrilling new adventure for Tomb Raider fans and a perfect jumping-on point for the uninitiated.

• Four-issue series.

NOT FINAL ART

STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES: THE BAD BATCH—ROGUE AGENTS #4

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 25, 2026 • UPC: 76156801486000411

Michael Moreci (W) • Reese Hannigan (A) • Elisabetta D'Amico (A) • Michael Atiyeh (C) • Valeria Favoccia (Cover A)

The Bad Batch find themselves in Aurra Sing's crosshairs once again! With the help of her rogue agents, the deadly assassin is determined to capture the doomsday device and get her revenge on Clone Force 99. Witness their epic rematch in this thrilling conclusion!

• Aurra Sing is back and looking for revenge! Witness the epic rematch in this thrilling conclusion!

THE WITCHER: BLOOD STONE #2

32pgs • $4.99 • Mar 11, 2026 • UPC: 76156801451800211

Daniel Freedman (W) • Pius Bak (A) (Cover A) • Roman Titov (C) • Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (L)

After an unprecedented act of rage, the town of Plinth is stained with blood. The panic and dread persist into the hills as Geralt investigates another mysterious attack. Yet the odds are seemingly stacked in the townsfolk's favor when a discovery is made that will lead them to fortune . . . and to their fate.

• Written by Daniel Freedman (Birdking, Kali, Raiders) with art by Pius Bak (Slightly Exaggerated, Godfather of Hell)!

• Four-issue series.

CREEPY PRESENTS: RICHARD CORBEN

352pgs • $29.99 • April 7, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506753225

Doug Moench (W) • Richard Corben (A)

The complete collection of Richard Corben's horror comics done for Warren Publishing!

Over 300 pages of timeless terror from a master storyteller!

Horror comics visionary and coloring pioneer Richard Corben has been a voice of creativity and change for over four decades. Now in an affordable oversized paperback, Corben's legendary Creepy and Eerie short stories and cover illustrations are collected in one place!

With an informative foreword by artist and comic book colorist José Villarrubia—who also provides color restoration—this volume features Richard Corben's original stories, Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, and collaborations with a cast of comic-book writers.

THE EC ARCHIVES: PANIC VOLUME 1

216pgs • $19.99 • April 14, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506754130

Al Feldstein (W) • Nick Meglin (W) • Wally Wood (A) • Basil Wolverton (A) • Joe Orlando (A)

The first name in comics lampoonery!

Panic is on the attack! This volume reprints the first six issues of the madcap classic in glorious remastered color, and assembles satires supreme from the splendid savvy of Sirs Al Feldstein, Jack Davis, Joe Orlando, Jack Kamen, Wally Wood, Bill Elder, and Basil Wolverton!

Collects the complete Panic issues #1–#6, including the banned early issues!

DON'T GO MAD—PANIC!

CRITICAL ROLE: VOX MACHINA ORIGINS OMNIBUS—SERIES I AND II

296pgs • $29.99 • April 7, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506753782

Matthew Colville (W) • Jody Houser (W) • Olivia Samson (A) • Chris Northrop (A) • Msassyk (A)

From the creators of the hit show Critical Role comes Vox Machina's origin story, now available in a softcover graphic novel omnibus collecting series I and II!

What do a flirtatious bard, a clueless barbarian, a naïve druid, a pair of stealthy twins, a holy cleric, and a vengeful gunslinger all have in common? They're not sure either, but one day they'll become the heroes known as Vox Machina! Follow the main characters from the smash-hit series Critical Role as they team up for the first time, facing cults and curses in the revelation of their origins and the path that will lead them to glory . . . eventually.

This omnibus collects series I and II of Vox Machina Origins, written by Matthew Colville, illustrated by Olivia Samson, colored by Chris Northrop and MSASSYK, and lettered by Ariana Maher, all in collaboration with the Critical Role cast!

THE GHOST COMPENDIUM VOLUME 2

992pgs • $59.99 • April 21, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506746623

Chris Warner (W) • Mike Kennedy (W) • Kelly Sue DeConnick (W) • Phil Noto (A) • Adam Hughes (Cover) • And More

Elisa Cameron is dead—or is she? Having spent an after-lifetime trying to reconstruct the events that lead to her death, Ghost finally has the answers that she fought so hard to uncover. But like a broken mirror, the shards of the past can be dangerous and razor sharp, and you may not like the face looking back at you once you piece them all together. The answers to all of our spectral avenger's questions can be found here, but a past revealed may mean a future destroyed.

All of Ghost's second series is collected in this volume and features writing by the inimitable talents of Chris Warner and Mike Kennedy and haunting images by Christian Zanier, Ryan Benjamin, Dan Norton, Jason Pearson, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, and more!

Then, trade the decaying infrastructure of Arcadia for the vibrant culture of Chicago's city streets in 2012's reimagining of Ghost. One warm night in the Windy City's Resurrection Cemetery, two paranormal investigators accidentally summon a beautiful, transparent woman. Their search for her true identity uncovers a dark, hidden history of the city and a deadly alliance between political corruption and demonic science!

In the middle of it all stands Elisa Cameron, a woman trapped between worlds. Ghost series three is helmed by two forces of nature in Kelly Sue DeConnick and Christopher Sebela with unforgettable artwork by Phil Noto, Jenny Frison, Alex Ross, Terry and Rachel Dodson, Ryan Sook, Ariel Olivetti, Jan Duursema, Harvey Tolibao, and so many more unforgettable artistic talents.

This massive tome includes Ghost (series 2) #1–#11, Dark Horse Annual 1999: DHP Jr., Ghost (series 2) #12–#22, Dark Horse Extra #19–#22, Dark Horse Presents Annual 2000, Dark Horse Presents 2 #13–#15, Ghost: In the Smoke and Din #1–#4, and Ghost (series 3) #1–#12.

THE GOON: A BUNCH OF OLD CRAP OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

416pgs • $34.99 • April 7, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506755045

Eric Powell (W) (A)

From mad scientists to interdimensional chickens with teeth to a heartbreaking betrayal, Lonely Street comes under all manner of threats both tragic and hilarious in this second omnibus volume of The Goon.

A mysterious new figure has entered the crime scene and is taking out the Goon's business operations one by one—systematically intercepting shipments, murdering contacts, and alienating friends. As Goon struggles to keep the city's organized crime under his control, his mind is haunted by the memories of his darkest moments . . .

Collects The Goon volumes 4–6 and full of bonus material!

TAKE A SPIN DOWN LONELY STREET IN THIS HUGE, PULPY COMICS COLLECTION OF MOB BOSSES TO UNDEAD GHOULS—AND THE MAN WHO FIGHTS THEM ALL.

NERD INFERNO: THE ESSENTIAL EVAN DORKIN

648pgs • $34.99 • April 21, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506753058

Evan Dorkin (W) (A)

The entire The Eltingville Club saga. Every Milk and Cheese comic. All the fun strips, gag panels, and stories from Dork.

The entire shebang is now available in one big-ass omnibus edition, a staggering display of satire, silliness, and stupidity featuring all the Eisner, Harvey, and Ignatz Award–winning humor comics by semi-esteemed and somewhat-beloved cartoonist Evan Dorkin. It's going to sell out and you will cry if you don't get a copy, so get to it, kids. (This message was approved by Evan's therapist.)

"Milk and Cheese is the cream of the comic crop, a butter-bomb of hilarity, and one other lactose-based metaphor." —Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille, Minor Threats)

COLLECTING MILK AND CHEESE, THE ELTINGVILLE CLUB, AND DORK BY EISNER, HARVEY, AND IGNATZ AWARD–WINNING COMICS CREATOR EVAN DORKIN. COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN AN AFFORDABLE OMNIBUS EDITION.

NOCTURNALS: THE SINISTER PATH

136pgs • $19.99 • April 21, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506750231

Dan Brereton (W) (A)

While the town sleeps, evil rises. A war is being fought for the soul of Pacific City. It's a war fought by monsters, both human and supernatural.

But luckily, some of the monsters are on our side. The Nocturnals—a band of misfit vigilantes led by Doc Horror, his supernaturally-gifted daughter Evening (a.k.a. Halloween Girl), and an armed revenant known as the Gunwitch—are all that stand against the eldritch criminal underworld of Pacific City.

The death of the mysterious Judge Hemlock opens a macabre power vacuum in the eldritch underworld. But when the Nocturnals investigate the occult-enshrouded Hemlock house, what they find will lead them down a twisted and deadly sinister path.

Collects Nocturnals: The Sinister Path #1–#4.

AN EXQUISITELY HAND-PAINTED TALE FROM DAN BRERETON'S EISNER–NOMINATED SUPERNATURAL-NOIR COMICS SERIES NOCTURNALS.

STIMULUS

184pgs • $22.99 • April 28, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506753928

Daniel Freedman (W) • Robert Sammelin (A) • Stefano Realdini (A) • Tomm Coker (A) • Filya Bratukhin (A) • And More

A series of original stories written by Daniel Freedman (Birdking, Kali) featuring an esteemed roster of international artists.

A blood-soaked briefcase full of cash. A mind reader hellbent on crime. An errant soldier turned hitman. Earthly homunculi. Crystal women. Men made of stars. Deviant frog people. Sorceress succubi. Advanced space-force fighter pilots. Avenging vampires. Sentient sentimental AI constructs. Alien voyeurs. The demigod spawn of heartbroken angels. Cyber-enhanced mercenary thieves. Death races. Unfulfilled ancient prophecies. Lost valor. Stolen principles. And the supernatural plant known as "SeaFarer" that ties them all together.

FROM THE CREATOR OF RAIDERS, KALI, AND BIRDKING COMES THIS KINETIC SCIENCE-FICTION ANTHOLOGY GRAPHIC NOVEL FEATURING TWELVE INTERCONNECTED STORIES ILLUSTRATED BY MULTIPLE LEADING ARTISTS IN THE COMIC BOOK INDUSTRY.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—THE COMPLETE PHASE II

352pgs • $29.99 • April 28, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506755359

Daniel José Older (W) • George Mann (W) • Harvey Tolibao (A) • Toni Bruno (A) • Eduardo Mello (A) • And More

In The High Republic Adventures Phase II, young Padawan Sav Malagán is swept away from her stuffy Jedi Temple by an eccentric pirate crew and their legendary leader, Maz Kanata! Life aboard their ship is dangerous, especially when a turf war breaks out with a rival pirate crew. How can Sav ever go back to her quiet life in the Jedi Order?

On the other side of the galaxy, a Jedi mission to Dalna is ambushed by unknown assailants in The Nameless Terror miniseries. When the spaceship crashed, something is unleashed . . . and the Jedi Knights soon find themselves stalked by a ruthless predator. Their only hope is to make a stand amid the ruins and trust in the Force!

And The Quest of the Jedi one-shot follows Jedi explorer Barnabas Vim and his Padawan Vix Fonnick on their quest to find a powerful Force artifact: the legendary Echo Stone!

Collects Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Phase II) issues #1–#8, The Nameless Terror issues #1–#4, and The Quest of the Jedi one-shot.

TRAILER PARK WARLOCK VOLUME 1

536pgs • $39.99 • April 7, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506753935

Matthew J. Rainwater (W) (A)

In a world suffused with magick, even a trailer park needs a resident warlock!

The popular Webtoon series from Matthew J. Rainwater (Plants vs. Zombies, Garage Raja) is finally collected in print editions, with Trailer Park Warlock Volume 1 reprinting the first twenty-six chapters in this mystical comedy!

Jake Baker, a working-class warlock, is just trying to get by—casting spells, fixing hexed-up tractors, and keeping supernatural chaos in check. But between the cursed appliances, DIY magick that backfires, and viability the occasional undead pest, paying his lot fees might be the least of his worries!

TOMB RAIDER COLOSSAL COLLECTION VOLUME 3

1,144pgs • $99.99 • April 28, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506746098

Gail Simone (W) • Mariko Tamaki (W) • Phillip Sevy (A) • Derlis Santacruz (A) • Ashley A. Woods (A)

The third and final colossal collection of Tomb Raider comics!

Every hero's journey has a beginning. Before Lara Croft was a raider of tombs, she was a survivor.

This colossal, hardcover volume collects Tomb Raider: The Beginning, Tomb Raider #1–#18, Tomb Raider volume 2 #1–#12, Tomb Raider: Survivor's Crusade #1–#4, and Tomb Raider: Inferno #1–#4, originally published by Dark Horse Comics between March 2013 and October 2018. This collection features stories by Tomb Raider lead writer Rhianna Pratchett, award-winning comic-book writers Gail Simone and Mariko Tamaki, and fan-favorite artists Phillip Sevy, Randy Green, Carmen Carnero, and many more!

As a bonus, this collection also features Lara Croft and the Frozen Omen—a high-spirited adventure starring Lara Croft and Carter Bell that is a companion to the Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games!

PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: THE GARDEN WARFARE TRILOGY BOXED SET

256pgs • $38.97 • April 28, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506753263

Paul Tobin (W) • Jacob Chabot (A) • Tim Lattie (A) • Matthew J. Rainwater (C) • Heather Breckel (C)

This new boxed set collects the three Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare volumes from the award-winning Plants vs. Zombies graphic novel series—now with a double-sided poster and unique slipcase!

With stories that tie into the Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare video game saga, these action-packed, all-ages, zombie-fightin' adventures were produced in cooperation with PopCap Games to directly lead up to and link into the exciting Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 1 and 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville console games.

This graphic novel trilogy shows how Crazy Dave, a group of tenacious plants, and some surprise visitors from the past and the future team up to combat Dr. Zomboss's constantly upgraded and ever-annoying army! Our plant and human allies strive to survive in a Neighborville ruthlessly harrassed by Dr. Zomboss and his zombies!

Collects Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare volumes 1–3.

CAT + CRAZY VOLUME 3

184pgs • $12.99 • April 21, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506747101

Wataru Nadatani (W) (A)

From Wataru Nadatani, the creator of Cat + Gamer, comes Cat + Crazy, a humorous cat manga for all animal and cat lovers!

The journey to become a cat whisperer is long, but it's full of feline fun!

High schooler Kensuke Fuji loves cats, but can't have any of his own. Recently, he's made the acquaintance of a local cat whisperer, Nekoya Jin, who seems to know everything about the feline realm! Kensuke has become his disciple, studying under this Ultimate Cat Whisperer to learn all about cats. Their adventures continue, with Kensuke and readers delving deeper into the enigmatic world of cats and the humans who wind up obsessed with them!

A silly but sincere look at people who adore cats—and seek to learn more about these mysterious creatures, Cat + Crazy is another impressive series from Harvey Award–nominated manga creator Wataru Nadatani (Cat + Gamer, "Best Series")—and is translated by Zack Davisson (Demon Days, Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan) and lettered by Susie Lee of Studio Cutie (Innocent, Oh My Goddess!).

THE KUROSAGI CORPSE DELIVERY SERVICE: BOOK SIX OMNIBUS

664pgs • $29.99 • April 14, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506740317

Eiji Otsuka (W) • Housui Yamazaki (A) • Bunpei Yorifuji (Designer) • Toshifumi Yoshida (Translator)

Book Six brings Kurosagi back to work . . . on some of their oddest jobs yet! When Numata's fujoshi acupuncturist becomes the target of a manga-banning politician, it's up to the Kurosagi gang to stick the needle into his power-hungry scheme. Next, a contest prize vacation to Shanghai turns into a side gig on the set of a Chinese zombie movie . . . but are all those corpses method acting? Then, we know the tragic story of Yata's sister, but will things turn out happier for his partner Kereellis? For Kereellis's sister, that is. His puppet sister.

And that's just three of nine all-new bizarre stories in omnibus book six of The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service!GUNSMITH CATS: BURST OMNIBUS VOLUME 2

500pgs • $29.99 • April 28, 2026 • ISBN: 9781506746265

Kenichi Sonoda (W) (A) • Studio Cutie (Translator)

In Gunsmith Cats Burst Omnibus volume 2, an illegal road race exclusively for V8 freaks is underway. While big-money bets from the audience are flying fast and furious online, Rally's behind the wheel of her new Mustang II King Cobra to keep a tail on Bean Bandit. Bean's the favorite to win the race . . . but his obsessed nemesis Detective Percy is in the contest too. And Percy's not what you'd call a clean cop—in fact he's so dirty, he's taking a ten-percent cut of the bets . . . plus he plans to throw the odds by having Bean wrecked by hired mercenaries armed with rocket-propelled grenades!

The Gunsmith Cats Burst Omnibus is using the 2000s unflopped version of the manga, so that it reads in the original Japanese style, from right to left.

Collects chapters 22–50 of Burst, plus the final chapter "Faces of Chicago."

For mature audiences.

