Dark Horse Comics July 2021 Full Solicits and Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics has released their solicitations for comic books shipping in July 2021 and beyond, including Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1, the official prequel to the upcoming Netflix show, co-written by Kevin Smith, Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 1 TPB that sees Dark Horse and YouNeek Studios launch a shared universe of African fantasy and superhero stories, Groo Meets Tarzan with Sergio Aragones and friends and Tales from Harrow County: Fair Folk #1, seeing the award-winning, Eisner-nominated southern-gothic horror series returns with a brand-new story.

Apex Legends: Overtime #2 (of 4)

Jesse Stern (W), Neil Edwards (P), Keith Champagne (I), Antonio Fabela (C), and David Nakayama (Cover)

On sale July 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Three Legends walk out of the arena and into another night full of mayhem and partying. Surely, some days on the outlaw-filled planet of Solace must be safe . . . right? Unfortunately for our heroes, there are assassins, robot-scrappers, and worse prowling the neon lit streets. They will need to work together if they want to survive.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Chibi Volume 1—Aang's Unfreezing Day HC

Kelly Leigh Miller (W) and Diana Sim (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 48 pages

$7.99

HC, 5 1/2" x 7"

Can you imagine not knowing your own birthday?

That's the situation for Aang, who was frozen in an iceberg for a hundred years! Luckily his friends Katara, Toph, Sokka, and Zuko have a plan to surprise him with a new special day to celebrate. But they'll have to be careful while they prepare—it's a surprise!

Celebrated children's author Kelly Leigh Miller (I am a Wolf, I Love My Fangs) teams with Avatar fandom favorite artist Diana Sim to bring young Avatar fans and their families this heartwarming tale of love, celebration, and friendship, in collaboration with Nickelodeon and Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series writer Tim Hedrick.

• Perfect for young readers!

Bankshot TP

Alex de Campi (W), ChrisCross (A/Cover) and Snakebite Cortez (C)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 120 pages

$14.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A past betrayal has primed Marcus King for revenge—and now that he has been given enhanced abilities, the fuse is lit! From the mountains of Ukraine to a lush tropical island, no place is safe from his vengeance!

Marcus King: modern-day Robin Hood or terrorist? Maybe both? When Marcus comes face to face with an adversary who knows all of his carefully buried truths, he's forced to become the man he has always pretended to be. God help his enemies!

• The complete five-issue miniseries!

Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory #4 (of 4)

Evan Dorkin (W/Cover B), Sarah Dyer (W/Cover B), and Benjamin Dewey (A/C/Cover A)

On sale July 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

After entering a mist-filled wasteland to track down their canine comrade Mullins, our band of bowsers discover a horrific valley of decapitated human heads, a horned Oni demon, ominous bird spirits, a deadly giant spider yokai, and more powerful creatures of animal and human form.

Black Hammer Reborn #2 (of 12)

Jeff Lemire (W), Marley Zarcone (A/Cover A), Ande Parks (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Jill Thompson (Cover B)

On sale July 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Lucy Weber, formerly the powerful hero Black Hammer, is struggling to keep her daughter from following the same path of heroism—a battle she's seems destined to lose as the family is confronted with spatial warps, shark monsters, and familiar faces from the past that threaten to bring more violence into their lives than they ever wanted.

Black Hammer: Visions Volume 1 HC

Patton Oswalt (W), Geoff Johns (W), Chip Zdarsky (W), Mariko Tamaki (W), Dean Kotz (A), Scott Kolins (A), Johnnie Christmas (A), Diego Olortegui (A), Dave Stewart (C), Jason Wordie (C), Bill Crabtree (C), and Jae Lee with June Chung (Cover)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 112 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

This collection launches the beginning of a special two volume hardcover series of exciting stories taking place in the world of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer superhero comics. Creators such as Patton Oswalt, Geoff Johns, Mariko Tamaki, Scott Snyder, Chip Zdarsky, Kelly Thompson, Cullen Bunn, Johnnie Christmas, Cecil Castellucci, and many more of comics' top talents take on some of the greatest heroes and villains of Spiral City!

This graphic novel collects Black Hammer: Visions #1-#4 and also features a sketchbook section and pinups by Gilbert Hernández, Evan Dorkin, Kelley Jones, Christina Chung, and more!

Cullen Bunn!

Black Hammer: Visions #6 (of 8)

Cullen Bunn (W), Malachi Ward (A/Cover A), Matthew Sheean (A/Cover A), Dave Stewart (C), Dan Brereton (Cover B), and Brian Hurtt (Cover C)

On sale July 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

After rejecting the calls of a dark god and his rat emissary beneath the sewers of Spiral City, Cthu-Lou's favorite television program is interrupted by an underground cult and their world-ending horror machine.

Chivalry HC

Neil Gaiman (W) and Colleen Doran (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 56 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A delightfully humorous and sweet fantasy story brought to you by from the Eisner-award winning team of Snow, Glass, Apples: Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran!

An elderly British widow buys what turns out to be the Holy Grail from a second-hand shop setting her off on an epic visit from an ancient knight who lures her with ancient relics in hope for winning the cup.

From the Hugo, Bram Stoker, Locus, World Fantasy, Nebula award–winning, and New York Times bestselling writer Neil Gaiman (American Gods) comes this graphic novel adaptation by Colleen Doran (Troll Bridge, Snow, Glass, Apples)!

Cold Bodies TP

Magdalene Visaggio (W) and Andrea Mutti (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 104 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

From Magdalene Visaggio, the Eisner and GLAAD Media Award-nominated writer of the breakout hit Kim & Kim and creator of SyFy Channel's Vagrant Queen, and Prometheus' Andrea Mutti comes this 1980s meta-horror homage focusing on how trauma affects victims of slashers and never leaves decades later.

Years ago, Denise Stokes was the sole survivor of the brutal Winter Man massacre, in which several young adults were slaughtered during a powerful blizzard in Wisconsin. Now, in present day, Denise has tried to bury the past behind her, while the world around her has become obsessed with the murders through a popular film franchise called Snow Day. And as the anniversary of the killing's approaches, Denise finds herself in a dark place as she begins to see the Winter Man show up again and the difference between what's real and what isn't begins to collapse around her.

The Complete American Gods HC

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/A), Scott Hampton (A/C), Walter Simonson (A), Colleen Doran (A/C), Glenn Fabry (A/Cover), Mark Buckingham (W), Galen Showman (A), Lovern Kindzierski (C), Laura Martin (C), Adam Brown (C), and Jennifer T. Lange (C)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 720 pages

$124.99

HC, 8" x 12"

The complete American Gods comic series, adapted by comics legend P. Craig Russell from the award–winning novel by Neil Gaiman, in a deluxe, oversized collection with slipcase and ribbon.

Shadow Moon, fresh out of jail, finds his wife dead, his life in shambles, and nowhere to turn. But a chance meeting with the mysterious Mr. Wednesday thrusts him into the center of a conflict between new and old gods, where the future of human and divine life is at stake.

"The Holy Grail of Gaiman comics." ―SyFy Wire

"An atmospheric, beautifully illustrated take on Gaiman's story." ―AV Club

Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins—Yasha Nydoorin HC

Cecil Castellucci (W), William Kirkby (A/Cover), and Diana Sousa (C)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 56 pages

$17.99

HC, 7" x 10"

For Yasha, there has always been a storm on the horizon. Maybe it formed with her adoption by the Dolorov people in the harsh lands of Xhorhas. Or perhaps when she fell for her first love, Zuala. Or still later, when grief and madness drove her from her village and out into––somewhere else. Maybe, on the other hand, Yasha IS the storm.

Celebrated writer Cecil Castellucci joins artist William Kirkby, colorist Diana Sousa, and letterer Ariana Maher, with Matthew Mercer and Ashley Johnson of Critical Role, to draw back the curtain on the tumultuous past of the Mighty Nein's Yasha Nydoorin.

Cyberpunk 2077: Where's Johnny HC

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Giannis Milonogiannis (A), Roman Titov (C), and Sean Phillips (Cover)

On sale Sept 22

FC, 72 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

A hardboiled journalist bent on taking down the corrupt corporations of Night City finally gets his chance to do it. Somebody nuked the headquarters of a major corporation and rumor has it, it was the infamous Johnny Silverhands. The streets are buzzing that he's dead and his body remains at the bottom of the nuked tower. His job: find the body. But is he dead or is it just hearsay? The streets of Night City talk and a corporate downfall is just the beginning.

Original hardboiled graphic novel from CD Projekt Red!

Dead Dog's Bite HC

Tyler Boss (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 132 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Cormac Guffin has gone missing. It's been three days and no one has seen hide nor hair of her. The police have nothing, and the townsfolk are acting more like a funeral procession than a search party. If Cormac has any hope of being found, it rests on the slouching shoulders of her best friend Joe. Joe will need her wits about her though because, like any story worth hearing, nothing is what it seems.

Collecting Dead Dog's Bite #1-#4, with a sketchbook section as well as all series covers, this hardcover edition is a must own!

Dracula: Son of the Dragon TP

Mark Sable (W) and Salgood Sam (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A blood-soaked epic of the real-life Vlad the Impaler's transformation into the vampire Dracula. Part historical fiction, part horror fantasy, this graphic novel is brought to you by writer Mark Sable (The Dark, Graveyard of Empires, Unthinkable) and artist Salgood Sam (Dream Life, Therefore Repent, Sea of Red).

• Based on the real-life story of Vlad the Impaler.

• Collects the original digital series.



Dragon Age: Dark Fortress HC

Nunzio DeFilippis (W), Christina Weir (W), Fernando Heinz Furukawa (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Sachin Teng (Cover)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 72 pages

$19.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Fenris and a team of Inquisition agents race to prevent the Venatori from unleashing a power that will reshape Thedas in this canonical continuation of BioWare's dark fantasy RPG! Will they be fast enough to outrun their own pasts and stop what's coming?

Collects Dragon Age: Dark Fortress #1-#3.

The EC Archives: Shock SuspenStories Volume 1 TP

Bill Gaines (W), Al Feldstein (W/A, Jerry de Fuccio (W), Jack Kamen (A), Jack Davis (A), Joe Orlando (A), Graham Ingles (A), Wally Wood (A/Cover), and Jamison Services (C)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 216 pages

$19.99

TP, 8" x 11"

The classic EC series, presented as a deluxe-size trade paperback!

This high-quality trade reprints the first six complete issues of the pulp-comic classic Shock SuspenStories! Featuing the titanic artistic talents of Al Feldstein, Jack Kamen, Jack Davis, Joe Orlando, Graham Ingles, and Wally Wood.

Foreword by Steven Spielberg!



Elegant Spirits: Amano's Tale of Genji and Fairies HC

Yoshitaka Amano (W/A/Cover)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 176 pages

$39.99

HC, 8 1/2" x 12"

Yoshitaka Amano has visualized other worlds of wonder as the artist of the Final Fantasy game series. Now, with Elegant Spirits, our own world's ancient treasures of literature and legend are richly evoked through Amano's paintings and illustrations! Elegant Spirits first contains Amano's adaptation of The Tale of Genji, a psychological exploration of courtly love written a thousand years ago by Lady Murasaki, and often considered to be the earliest novel ever written. The second half of Elegant Spirits is Amano's Fairies, his portrayals of the many magical beings of English and Celtic lore and drama—from brownies and the Seelie Court, to Merlin and Nimue, to Shakespeare's Puck and Titania. The images of Elegant Spirits are accompanied by excerpts of text, poetry, and the stories that accompany these unforgettable figures of the past.

Empowered Omnibus Volume 3 TP

Adam Warren (W/A/Cover)

On sale Sept 8

b&w, 680 pages

$34.99

TP, 6 1/2" x 9"

Sexy? Immeasurably! Superheroes? Countless! Comedy? Nigh infinite! Adam Warren's Empowered takes the staid tropes of modern capes-and-tights fare and pummels them into "a fantastically rendered book on every conceivable level" (Comic Book Resources). And face-crackingly funny though it be, Empowered also delivers "genuinely affecting emotion" (Library Journal). You can at long last have your cake and eat it, too! Collects Empowered volumes 7, 8, and 9.

Falconspeare HC

Mike Mignola (Cover) and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell (W/A/C)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 56 pages

$17.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Jump into an eerie Victorian-style mystery with an off-kilter, charming twist in the next knockout collaboration from Mike Mignola and Warwick Johnson-Cadwell! Monster hunters extraordinaire Professor Meinhardt, Mr. Knox, and Ms. Van Sloan have teamed up to slay spooks and investigate the uncanny before, but now they'll tackle a question that's haunted them for years: What happened to their friend and vampire slayer extraordinaire, James Falconspeare?

Rendered in Johnson-Cadwell's signature loose, expressive style, and with gorgeous cover from Mignola and colorist Dave Stewart, this hardcover will be a treat for fans of Mr. Higgins Comes Home and Our Encounters with Evil as well as folks new to the world Johnson-Cadwell and Mignola have created.

Far Cry: Rite of Passage #3 (of 3)

Bryan Edward Hill (W), Geraldo Borges (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Matt Taylor (Cover)

On sale July 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The appropriate response to pain is not to escape it, but to embrace and conquer it. The infamous preacher, Joseph Seed, illustrates this lesson in two ways: showing success with strength over pain, but also, caution, when one isn't strong enough.

Matt Kindt!

Fear Case TP

Matt Kindt (W), Tyler Jenkins (A/Cover), and Hilary Jenkins (C)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

A no-nonsense Secret Service agent and his new-age partner investigate a mysterious box known as the "Fear Case," which has appeared throughout history at sites of disaster and tragedy. Whoever comes into possession of this case must pass it on within three days or face deadly consequences. The agents must track down this Fear Case while staying one step ahead of a psychotic cult and the otherwordly forces behind the Case's existence. Collects the four-issue miniseries.

"This is the kind of comic one desperately wants to continue reading once an issue is done." -Graphic Policy

Matt Wagner!

Grendel: Devil's Odyssey #8 (of 8)

Matt Wagner (W/A/Cover A), Brennan Wagner (C), and Declan Shalvey (Cover B)

On sale July 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Grendel Prime and Sigma-Seven's journey through the stars reaches its exciting conclusion as a broken warp drive sends them hurtling toward the farthest reaches of the universe. There, they will encounter a society that not only threatens the success of their mission to find a new home for humanity . . . but also its very reason to exist. Creators Matt Wagner and Brennan Wagner bring their metaphysical odyssey to a thrilling finale as Grendel Prime confronts a force the even he cannot overcome!

Evanier! Aragonés! Yeates!

Groo Meets Tarzan #1 (of 4)

Mark Evanier (W), Sergio Aragonés (W/A/Cover), Thomas Yeates (A/Cover), and Tom Luth (C)

On sale July 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The team behind the hit Groo the Wanderer series goes to Comic-Con, finding inspiration not only in their enthusiastic fans but in their fellow creators, too—especially those working on Tarzan comics. Sergio Aragonés finds a way to introduce the two characters to each other, and so Tarzan, the lord of the jungle, is set on a path that will lead him to Groo, the master of cheese dip. Also includes the return of the Rufferto backup strips!

• Groo and Tarzan return to Dark Horse in this exciting crossover!

Features Moebius, Simon Bisley, and more!

Halo Graphic Novel TP

Lee Hammock (W), Jay Faerber (W), Ed Lee (W), Tsutomu Nihei (W/A), Brett Lewis (W), Simon Bisley (A), Andrew Robinson (A), Moebius (A), and Phil Hale (Cover)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

This book includes four classic Halo stories that expand the deep lore of the Halo universe told by some of the finest creators in comic-book history. Artist Simon Bisley and writer Lee Hammock give us the central tale titled "The Last Voyage of the Infinite Succor." Award-winning mangaka Tsutomu Nihei writes and draws a tale of Sgt. Johnson's epic escape in "Breaking Quarantine". Ed Lee, Andrew Robinson, and Jay Faerber team up on a story of technology in the 26th century with "Armor Testing." Finally, Brett Lewis and the world-renowned artist Jean "Moebius" Giraud round out this one-of-a-kind Halo experience with a story that showcases humanity's plight against the Covenant from a unique civilian perspective in "Second Sunrise Over New Mombasa."

Back in print for the first time in over a decade!

Hellboy and the BPRD: The Secret of Chesbro House #1 (of 2)

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Shawn McManus (A/Cover A), Dave Stewart (C), and Ben Stenbeck (Cover B)

On sale July 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Hellboy works with a psychic to clear a haunted mansion for auction. But the ghosts in residence aren't quite ready to go gentle into that good night, and the answer may lie in a connection with the living world . . .

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola teams with longtime collaborator Christopher Golden and artist extraordinaire Shawn McManus to bring you a brand-new frightful delight from the world of Hellboy!

• First of a new two-part story.

Hellboy Omnibus Boxed Set

Mike Mignola (W/A/Cover), John Byrne (W), Duncan Fegredo (A), Gary Gianni (A), Richard Corbin (A), Dave Stewart (C), and James Sinclair (C)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 1600 pages

$99.96

HC Slipcase, 7" x 10"

Previously available only as individual volumes, all four Hellboy series omnibuses (Seed of Destruction; Strange Places; The Wild Hunt; and Hellboy in Hell) are available together in a specially designed collection!

Featuring an exclusive box with new art by Mike Mignola, expertly colored by Dave Stewart, this set is a marvel both inside and out.

Four Hellboy omnibus collections in a special slipcase featuring new art by Mignola!

The House of Lost Horizons: A Sarah Jewell Mystery #3 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W), Chris Roberson (W), Leila del Duca (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Christopher Mitten (Cover)

On sale July 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Two bodies down . . . how many more to go? A raging storm keeps the group of occult collectors trapped on the island, but some of them appear to be more restless than others. Sarah and Marie Therése divide and conquer, following the two prime suspects down two different, but equally perilous, paths to danger!

Immortals Fenyx Rising: From Great Beginnings TP

Ben Kahn (W), Georgeo Brooks (A/C/Cover), and Wes Dzioba (C)

On sale Sept 22

FC, 64 pages

$12.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Gods must face their past and unite for the legacy of the future in this Greek-mythology inspired graphic novel based on Ubisoft's video game Immortals Fenyx Rising™! When earthquakes hit the hometown of Fenyx, she joins with her mother and Zeus to be saviors together. Dangerous creatures emerge, old flames reignite, and history is once again in the making!

• Based on Ubisoft's next hit video game Immortals Fenyx Rising!

• Greek mythology with an all-ages spin!

Introducing YouNeek Studios!

Iyanu: Child of Wonder Volume 1 TP

Roye Okupe (W) and Godwin Akpan (A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 22

FC, 112 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Iyanu, a teenage orphan with no recollection of her past, suddenly discovers that she has abilities that rival the ancient deities told in the folklore of her people. It is these abilities that are the key to bringing back an "age of wonders," as Iyanu begins her journey to save a world on the brink of destruction! The Corrupt—cursed wildlife and strange, divine beasts—are determined to destroy humanity, unless Iyanu can stop them.

• Dark Horse and YouNeek Studios launch a shared universe of African fantasy and superhero stories—the YouNeek YouNiverse!

• Extraordinary stories about extraordinary characters inspired by African history, culture, and mythology.

Jenny Zero #4 (of 4)

Brockton McKinney (W), Dave Dwonch (W), Magenta King (A/Cover), and DAM (C)

On sale July 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

It's a giant Jenny Zero with a helluva buzz versus a gargantuan robo-mech manned by the Action Science Police in the biggest fight this side of Godzilla—and the winner takes ALL! The secret of "Dean Martin" the dog is revealed as the ultimate battle wages for the most prized possession on Earth–Jenny's life!

Lady Baltimore: The Witch Queens #5 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Bridgit Connell (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Abigail Larson (Cover)

On sale July 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The Hexencorps trap has been sprung on Sofia Baltimore and her party. But as they try to make their desperate escape from a remote village, they may have more in their favor than any of them realized!

Malika: Warrior Queen Volume 1 TP

Roye Okupe (W), Chima Kalu (A), Raphael Kazeem (C), and Godwin Akpan (Cover)

On sale Sept 8

FC, 336 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Following the exploits of queen and military commander Malika, who struggles to keep the peace in her ever-expanding empire, Azzaz, this historical fantasy is set in fifteenth-century West Africa and created by an all-star team from Nigeria. In this action-packed graphic novel, African history mixes with drama, politics, betrayal, romance, and dragons!

• Over 300 story pages!

• A movement of African-inspired comics & storytelling!

Written by Kevin Smith!

Masters of the Universe: Revelation #1 (of 4)

Kevin Smith (W), Rob David (W), Tim Sheridan (W), Mindy Lee (A), Stjepan Sejic (Cover A), and Mike Mignola with Dave Stewart (Cover B)

On sale July 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

This is the official comic book prequel to the upcoming Netflix television show written by Executive Producers Kevin Smith and Rob David and episode writer Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Mindy Lee (Crimson Lotus).

Following a vicious Orlax attack on his father King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power. To save Randor and put an end to the chaos He-Man embarks on an epic journey that pits him against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, and sees Teela take the reins of a powerful legacy.

• The official prequel to the upcoming Netflix show!

• Variant cover by Mike Mignola.

Mob Psycho 100 Volume 7 TP

ONE (W/A/Cover)

On sale Sept 15

b&w, 200 pages

$11.99

TP, 5 1/8" x 7 1/4"

From the creator of One-Punch Man!

It's back to business at Spirits & Such . . . but since it seems all the ghosts are resting in peace recently, business is dead, too! But if jobs won't come to them, they'll just have to go out and meet trouble halfway . . . which is why Reigen's taking Mob to a town filled with urban legends, and why Reigen and Mob make a clandestine trip to meet clients at an exclusive girls' school . . . in disguise, dressed in ponytails and sailor skirts!

The Nocturnals Omnibus HC

Dan Brereton (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 22

FC, 360 pages

$29.99

HC, 8" x 12"

The Nocturnals revolves around the mysterious quest of underworld enforcer and occult figure, Doc Horror; his supernaturally-gifted daughter Evening (aka Halloween Girl) who carries a pumpkin full of haunted toys; the Gunwitch, a silent, two-gun revenant with an itch to kill monsters; the lissome wraith Polychrome, and a host of hard-boiled inhuman players battling hidden evils lurking on the outskirts of human knowledge.

Collects the previously published Nocturnals volumes: Black Planet, Witching Hour, Carnival of Beasts, and Troll Bridge.

Norse Mythology II #2 (of 6)

Neil Gaiman (W), P. Craig Russell (W/Cover A), Matt Horak (A), Lovern Kindzierski (C), and David Mack (Cover B)

On sale July 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman and Eisner Award–winning comics legend P. Craig Russell breathe new life into the ancient Norse stories by taking readers through the creation of the Nine Worlds to the epic origin and adventures of Thor, Odin, and Loki all the way to the end of life—Ragnarök.

The conclusion of "The Mead of Poets," telling of the wise god Kvasir, poetry's origins, a magical mead, and Odin's devious attempts to win poetry for the gods.

Overwatch: Tracer—London Calling HC

Mariko Tamaki (W), Babs Tarr (A), Rachael Cohen (C), and Bengal (Cover)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 112 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Overwatch may be disbanded, but Tracer's time in "retirement" is up . . . After a punk-rock omnic named Iggy shows Tracer the dire living conditions forced upon London's omnics, Tracer vows to help. But things might not be so easy, especially with larger forces sowing conflict between humans and omnics in London. Acclaimed Eisner and Harvey award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Wonder Woman) and kinetic artist Babs Tarr (Batgirl, Motor Crush) are joined by colorist Rachael Cohen (Snotgirl) and letterer Deron Bennett (Tale of Sand). Collects the five-issue miniseries.

Cullen Bunn! Andrea Mutti!

Parasomnia #2 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Andrea Mutti (A/Cover A), and Malachi Ward (Cover B)

On sale July 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

In a twisted dream world, a nameless stranger battles nightmares in his hunt for his missing son—while in the waking world, the boy's parents find their lives falling apart under the onslaught of hopelessness and insidious cultists.



Primordial TP

Bruce Zick (W/A/Cover)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 128 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In the distant past in an underwater realm, Nelarr discovers that he can no longer breathe underwater, but needs oxygen from the air to survive. Branded a freak of nature, he is banished from the kingdom. Between battling monsters and other Lemarians who want him dead, he searches for a place where he may not only survive, but a place he can call home.

From acclaimed artist and animator, Bruce Zick (The Atomic Legion, The Zone Continuum) comes an epic saga of myth and fantasy.

Lock, load, and take flight!

Rangers of the Divide #3 (of 4)

Megan Huang (W/A/Cover)

On sale July 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The cadets' skill and bravery are put to the test as a storm descends upon them. In the midst of the chaos, vulnerabilities are exposed and an ominous presence looms . . .

Savage Hearts #1 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Jed Dougherty (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale July 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

She's a brawny barbarian bruiser with a broken heart; he's a lonely beastman who talks to dinosaurs. What happens when they team up against an evil sorcerer? Action, comedy, and romance in this all-new jungle fantasy romcom from Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (World's Finest, Harley Quinn, Justice League: Future's End).

• Includes the special print single issue-exclusive back-up No Kings, No Masters by Aubrey Sitterson and Goran Gligović!



The Secret Land #2 (of 4)

Christofer Emgård (W) and Tomás Aira (A/C/Cover)

On sale July 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The war is over, Katherine is dead, and Ben is trying to move on. But then the Navy receives a message from her. At a base in Antarctica, the Third Reich is plotting its return, powered by strange and foreboding technology. Katherine is there, and Ben is coming to get her.

30th Anniversary of Frank Miller's Noir Classic!

Sin City Volume 1: The Hard Goodbye (Fourth Edition) TP & Deluxe HC

Frank Miller (W/A/Cover)

On sale Sept 29

b&w, 216 pages

$25.00

TP, 7" x 10"

On sale Sept 29

b&w, 216 pages

$100.00

Deluxe HC, 7" x 10"

The acclaimed crime noir from comics legend Frank Miller is presented at original size with new wrap-around cover art.

Ex-con Marv has found an angel—a goddess named Goldie who has blessed this wretched low-life with a night of heaven. A few hours later, Goldie is dead. Whoever killed her . . . is going to pay. Marv's got a soul to send to hell, and it's going to get nasty.

• The deluxe hardcover edition includes a portfolio with an exclusive print, sketchbook with never-before-published development art, and a pinup gallery with art from Joyce Chin, Amanda Conner, Klaus Janson, Paul Pope, Philip Tan, and Gerardo Zaffino.

• Brand-new original cover art by Frank Miller!

• Over a million Sin City books in print!

Stephen McCranie's Space Boy Omnibus Volume 1 TP

Stephen McCranie (W/A/C/Cover)

On sale Sept 7

FC, 720 pages

$19.99

TP, 5 3/4" x 8 1/4"

To Amy, everyone has a flavor. When her dad loses his job on their remote deep space colony, Amy and her family are forced to start a new life back on Earth. Emerging from a cryotube after a thirty-year voyage, Amy awakes to find herself in a strange land of heavy gravity, weird people, and an endless blue sky.

Collects Stephen McCraine's Space Boy volumes 1-3.

"A sweet page turner with a hidden depth to its story that was intriguing and compelling."—Comic Crusaders

Stranger Things Library Edition Volume 1 HC

Jody Houser (W), Stefano Martino (P), Edgar Salazar (P), Keith Champagne (I), Lauren Affe (C), Marissa Louis (C), and Kyle Lambert (Cover)

On sale Sept 1

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

Experience more eighties horror nostalgia with this hardcover collection of Stranger Things: The Other Side, and Stranger Things: Science Camp.

Find out how Will survived the horrors of the Upside Down and follow Dustin on his adventures at summer camp.

Collects Stranger Things Volume 1: The Other Side and Stranger Things Volume 4: Science Camp.

"A rare thing—both wonderfully charming and genuinely disturbing."—Mike Mignola

Tales from Harrow County: Fair Folk #1 (of 4)

Cullen Bunn (W), Emily Schnall (A/Cover A), and Tyler Crook (Cover B)

On sale July 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Harrow County is back! The award-winning, Eisner-nominated southern-gothic horror series returns with a brand-new story.

Fresh off the loss of her goblin friend to a strange portal, Bernice must weigh her responsibilities as protector of Harrow County with her desire to get her companion back safe and sound. But the past weighs heavily and the fair folk use Bernice's and her memories against her. And something more disastrous than she could have feared may be around the corner to threaten both the worlds of humans and of haints.

• Eisner nominee for Best New Series!

Triumph of the Wizard King: The Wizard King Trilogy Book Three

Chad Corrie (W) and Micah Epstein (Cover)

On sale Sept 1

b&w, 400 pages

$12.99

Novel, 6" x 9"

Cadrith savors his success while the mercenaries deal with the aftermath. The thread that's bound them is pulling them into yet another conflict where even the gods are bracing their gates. The battle lines have been drawn. The pieces are in place. The conflict to come will be waged on many fronts and through many faces, but victory is far from assured.

The final volume of The Wizard King Trilogy from Chad Corrie!

The Witcher: Witch's Lament #3 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Vanesa R. Del Rey (A/Cover A), Jordie Bellaire (C), Anato Finnstark (Cover B), and Stefan Koidl (Cover C)

On sale July 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

As Giltine returns home, Geralt observes the bizarre behavior of each of those involved. Plagued with unanswered questions, he makes a shocking discovery and must come to terms with his role in it.

The Witcher 3: Pint Glass Set: Geralt and Eredin

On sale July 28

Set of two-pint glasses

$19.99

The Wild Hunt foreshadows war and woe, now represented in this set of glasses featuring Geralt of Rivia and Eredin Bréacc Glas. Raise a pint to those touched by destiny, but be mindful the King of the Wild may taunt and twist your memories as well.

The Worst Dudes #2 (of 5)

Aubrey Sitterson (W), Tony Gregori (A/Cover), and Lovern Kindzierski (C)

On sale July 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Despite the best efforts of moral scolds and anyone with a sense of decency, the raunchiest, most despicable scifi mystery in the universe cannot be stopped! In this issue: FULL FRONTAL NUDITY on the very first page! From known scoundrels Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tony Gregori (Deuce of Hearts, Karma Police).

You Look Like Death: Tales from the Umbrella Academy Library Edition & Deluxe Edition HC

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), I.N.J. Culbard (A/C), and Tony Ong (Cover)

On sale Sept 29

FC, 232 pages

$39.99

HC, 8" x 12"

On sale Sept 29

FC, 232 pages

$79.99

Deluxe HC, 8" x 12"

The first Umbrella Academy tie-in series featuring Klaus!

• The hardcover library edition collects issues #1-#6 of You Look Like Death, a brand new eight-page Seance story exclusive to the hardcovers, and a foreword by Robert Sheehan, portrayer of Klaus in the hit Netflix series!

• The deluxe hardcover collects issues #1-#6 of You Look Like Death—the deluxe format also includes a slipcase designed by Tony Ong, an exclusive print by I.N.J. Culbard, a brand new eight-page Seance story exclusive to the hardcovers, and a foreword by Robert Sheehan, portrayer of Klaus in the hit Netflix series!

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land HC

Mike Mignola (W), Thomas Sniegoski (W), Craig Rousseau (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Matt Smith (Cover)

On sale Sept 15

FC, 120 pages

$24.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Stranded on a strange island after a mishap on their way to a South American dig site, Hellboy and Professor Bruttenholm are confronted by all manner of monsters on land, sea, and sky! A stranger who rescues them turns out to be one of Hellboy's heroes, but they still aren't as safe as they think they are! An old evil that the island protects is about to reawaken, drawing Hellboy and his new allies into a desperate battle! Collects issues #1-#4 of the miniseries.

"A loving tribute to the pulp adventure stories of the 1930s." -FORBES